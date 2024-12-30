‘Clean sweep’ could be coming to Jacksonville Jaguars front office

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Amazingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars are just one win away from having the NFL’s worst record. No one expected this in Doug Pederson’s third year on the job after he had 9-8 records in his two previous seasons. After all, this is a coach who’s won a Super Bowl.

The only issue is, the jaguars don/t look like Super Bowl contenders. Some might point the blame at Coach Pederson, but he’s not the one who put this roster together, that was GM Trent Baalke. Yet, now both could be on the hot seat as the final week of the NFL season drawks near.

Jacksonville Jaguars could fire Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Trent Baalke to be their GM in 2021. Meanwhile, they hired head coach Doug Pederson one year later, in 2022. So far, the Jags have made the playoffs just once since then, but they did win a game to advance to the Divisional Round.

Yet, after regressing back to the norm over the past two seasons, it’s now believed that both Baalke and Pederson will get their walking papers once the season ends. At least, that’s the story from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has taken his normal measured approach, staying quiet while allowing GM Trent Baalke and coach Doug Pederson to finish out the season. There had been murmurs for a while that Baalke could survive—bolstered by the green-lighting of an extension for Baalke draft pick Walker Little, who was only a spot starter until the in-season Cam Robinson trade—but it seems more likely that a clean sweep is coming. And particularly because Baalke feuded with the coaching staff over the past couple of years.” SI’s Albert Breer on Jacksonville Jaguars

Shad Khan has shown that he’s not afraid to make sweeping changes, and he could be preparing to punch the reset button again. If so, the Jaguars should be one of the more desirably destinations thanks to a strong foundation that includes Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas, Travon Walker, and Josh Hines-Allen, to name a few.

