2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the Giants, Patriots, and Jaguars

The 2024 NFL season is already in Week 17, which means it's time for another 2025 NFL mock draft. Some teams are on a fast track to earning a top-five pick, while many others still hope a playoff spot falls right in their laps. However, for the teams whose performance embodies a full-blown rebuild, their fanbases are more interested in which players can help them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Below, we project who each team will select with their first-round draft pick on April 24. To do so, we used the latest NFL standings to help determine our 2025 NFL Draft order. Picks are alternated between Andrew Buller-Russ and Matt Johnson, who put on their NFL GM hats for an afternoon of draft analysis.

1. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Heading into Week 17, the buzz surrounding the New York Giants suggests general manager Joe Schoen is sticking around in 2025. If that's the case, it's worth noting that the Giants front office has heavily scouted one quarterback. Shedeur Sanders might not be an elite quarterback prospect, but he's accurate and comes with years of starting experience. If the Giants can continue to build up this offensive line, Sanders will put Malik Nabers, Theo Johnson and Tyrone Tracy in positions to thrive in the years to come. – Matt Johnson

2. New England Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

While the New England Patriots need to build a better offensive line around Drake Maye, they need help in multiple areas. While the Patriots could take a left tackle, the best overall prospect available is Heisman winner Travis Hunter, who can help be Maye's top receiver and also be a shutdown cornerback opposite Christian Gonzalez. – Andrew Buller-Russ

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

While the Jacksonville Jaguars signed offensive tackle Walker Little to a contract extension in December, this offensive line still needs a lot of work. Anton Harrison, Jacksonville's first-round pick in 2023, has allowed 27-plus pressures per season in consecutive years and never earned a PFF grade above 63 in either year. That's just not good enough to pass on Will Campbell. He's the best offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class and gives a plug-and-play starter to help protect Trevor Lawrence.

4. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Brian Callahan gave Will Levis a shot, but it's become evident that more competition is needed in Tennessee. While Levis has a big arm that could develop more consistency, Cam Ward has an even higher ceiling as a dual-threat QB who also has a cannon arm.

5. Cleveland Browns: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Cleveland Browns are evidently going to give Deshaun Watson another shot in 2025. That creates a scenario we don't want a first-round rookie quarterback walking into. Instead, Cleveland snags the best pure wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft. Tetairo McMillan has the size and contested catch ability to be a quarterback's best friend and he'll also make plays with his remarkable athleticism at 6-foot-5. Cleveland needs a No. 1 receiver and McMillan provides just that for the Browns offense.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Without a quarterback available, the Raiders will repeat their approach from 2024, selecting the best player available. In this case, they address one of their biggest needs by securing the top pure cornerback prospect in the draft class. Plus, if Coach Pierce sticks around, he'll love the physicality Will Johnson plays with.

7. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Chicago Bears must do a better job protecting Caleb Williams, that's the bottom line. Braxton Jones was a fine starter, but he doesn't offer the consistency or high-level play that is needed at left tackle. Kelvin Banks Jr. can provide that. He'll help buy Williams more time in the pocket and with nearly 2,700 career snaps played at left tackle, he also provides the experience you'd want from a rookie who will be a Week 1 starter.

8. Carolina Panthers: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Bryce Young is showing signs of growth, and Adam Thielen has helped provide a consistent receiver, but he's not getting any quicker or younger. Xavier Legette is still developing, but he'll need another weapon to threaten defenses. Luther Burden can do it all, stretching seams or picking up yards after the catch.

9. New York Jets: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

There's not a quarterback worth taking here for the New York Jets, so we go the BPA route. With corner DJ Reed Jr. likely to depart in NFL free agency, the Jets secondary is going to need better play at safety in the years to come. Malaki Starks is a legitimate top-10 prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft, which isn't often the case for safeties. With his ball skills and football IQ, Starks could develop into a perennial Pro Bowl selection.

10. New Orleans Saints: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

Cam Jordan will be another year older, and the Saints could lose Chase Young in free agency, which means they'll once again need more reinforcements along the defensive line. Getting the best defensive tackle in the draft with the tenth overall pick is an absolute steal and Mason Graham has future superstar written all over him.

11. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Trent Williams only played in 10 games this season and the San Francisco 49ers offensive line took a significant step backward. It's time for the front office to make significant commitments in the trenches, starting with the first-round pick. Josh Simmons has played 800-plus snaps at both tackle spots and consistently improved as a blocker. He could be the ideal player for Williams to mentor, while spending his rookie season at another spot on the 49ers offensive line.

12. Miami Dolphins: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Terron Armstead turns 34 next season, and the Dolphins already need more help along the offensive line. Aireontae Ersery could spend the next two seasons developing on the right side, giving the Dolphins more than enough time to determine whether he's a good fit on the left too.

13. Indianapolis Colts: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Indianapolis Colts simply haven't been getting good enough play in the last three seasons from linebacker Zaire Franklin and this defense needs help. 6-foot-2 linebacker Jalon Walker offers the size, athleticism and versatility you look for in a prototype off-ball linebacker. He also plays well against the run and the raw tools give him significant upside as a pass rusher and coverage weapon. He could develop into an excellent three-down player for Indianapolis.

14. Cincinnati Bengals: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Bengals will have to either pay Tee Higgins this offseason or risk losing one of their best playmakers. But how about adding another game-breaking weapon to an already potent offense? Ashton Jeanty can make the Bengals into one of the NFL's best teams by giving them a home-run threat when running the ball too. They can work on fixing their defense in free agency and later through the draft.

15. Dallas Cowboys: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson just aren't enough for the Dallas Cowboys to return to the days of having a top-10 offense. Dak Prescott needs a true No. 2 receiver who can exploit mismatches with defenses focused on Lamb, Emeka Egbuka is that guy. He's familiar with the No. 2 receiver role and plays it well, bringing a more team-first mentality that the Cowboys need more of. Plug him into this passing game and Dallas will look much better offensively in 2025 and beyond.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Cardinals drafted Darius Robinson with a first-round pick last year. But he can play on the inside or outside. Now it's time for the Cards to get a pure pass rusher who can create havoc off the edge. Abdul Carter has double-digit sack potential, and Jonathan Gannon should be able to help him reach his ceiling quicker in Arizona.

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Entering Week 17, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense ranked 15th in pressure rate (22.7 percent) and 20th in sack rate (6.5 percent). Simply put, Todd Bowles needs more guys who can get after the quarterback. Texas A&M Aggies edge rusher Nic Scourton provides just that, with the length and developing pass-rush moves to become an impact disruptor at the next level. He could step in quite nicely opposite of Yaya Diaby.

18. Seattle Seahawks: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

The Seahawks found their franchise left tackle in Charles Cross. Now it's time to get some more foundational building blocks in the offensive trenches. Wyatt Milum would fit the bill and he brings added versatility as someone who could play guard or tackle.

19. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Atlanta Falcons have to take the best pass rusher available in the 2025 NFL Draft. While this has been one of the worst defenses in football this year, it's almost entirely because Atlanta can't consistently pressure the opposing quarterback. James Pearce Jr. didn't meet expectations this season, but his length and athleticism are enticing to coaches and scouts. If he can bulk up and work with a pass-rushing coach on his moves and timing, he could become a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

20. Houston Texans: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Signing Danielle Hunter has proven to be an excellent move. He's now among the NFL's sack leaders. Now imagine if the Texans had a defensive menace along the interior too? Kenneth Grant can help shore up Houston's run defense while generating pressure too. He'd be a great fit in Houston.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Chargers have already exceeded expectations and the work to turn over this roster is just beginning. Jim Harbaugh knows that Justin Herbert needs more support, but Los Angeles also has a brand of football it wants to play. Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland knows exactly the kind of offense Harbaugh wants to run and he thrives in it. A plus-athlete with great pass-catching prowess and a willingness to block, Harbaugh will be elated to have his star tight end again.

22. Denver Broncos: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Bo Nix has done a good job limiting turnovers as a rookie, and that's come without an established go-to receiver. Imagine if he had a new best friend capable of lining up all over the field. The 6-foot-6 Tyler Warren would give Nix a big target who also happens to be dangerous after the catch. Chances are he'd quickly become the top target in Denver alongside Courtland Sutton.

23. Los Angeles Rams: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Les Snead has done an excellent job building the front of this young Los Angeles Rams defense, now the defensive line needs help. Benjamin Morrison is a surefire first-round talent with the skills and instincts to develop into a very good No. 2 corner. Add him to the Rams secondary and this unit could be even better next season.

24. Washington Commanders: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Commanders stripped the roster down to the studs, which helped them get Jayden Daniels. But it also meant trading away Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Over a year later, the Commanders are still trying to replace them. Here they get an edge rusher who's already effective at stopping the run, and he could develop into a top-of-the-line sack artist too.

25. Pittsburgh Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent all of 2024 trying to acquire a high-end receiver to pair with George Pickens and, with all due respect to Mike Williams, failed miserably. A former track standout, the 6-foot-2 Elic Ayomanor provides the Steelers offense with a dependable No.2. receiver who can make plays after the catch.

26. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Ravens had to play some musical chairs after losing two offensive line starters over the offseason. Taking a heavy run-based approach, the Ravens have gotten by just fine. But now, even Ronnie Stanley is grading as a slightly above-average lineman instead of an elite one, and right tackle Roger Rosengarten hasn't looked like a high-end starter either. Meanwhile, Cameron Williams has the potential to take over as an All-Pro with the type of arm length that can keep even the best edge rushers at bay.

27. Green Bay Packers: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Jaire Alexander hasn't demonstrated he can stay healthy and while he'll almost certainly be back with the Green Bay Packers in 2025, this team needs alternatives. Shavon Revel isn't a big name months out from the 2025 NFL Draft, but East Carolina's star offers the length and size (6-foot-3) that Green Bay likes from its corners. The height-weight-speed and aggressiveness are extremely enticing and he could quickly become an impactful outside corner for Green Bay.

28. Philadelphia Eagles: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Teams can never have enough edge rushers, and Eagles GM Howie Roseman knows this all too well. Nolan Smith is developing into a more than capable starter, but Bryce Huff is only under contract for two more seasons. Shemar Stewart can work in as a rotational rusher before eventually taking over for Huff completely in due time.

29. Buffalo Bills: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

The second half of the 2024 NFL season has shown some issues with this Buffalo Bills defense, including upfront. Ohio State defensive lineman Tyleik Williams (6-foot-3 and 326 pounds) is a bit of a project, but if coached correctly and he develops, Buffalo would be getting a steal at the back end of the first round.

30. Minnesota Vikings: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Vikings have lacked high-end defensive line talent for several seasons now. It's an area they'll have to address, whether it's in free agency, trade, or through the draft. Here, they get lucky by landing a disruptive rusher who can make his presence felt against the rush too. Plus, perhaps the Vikings can unlock another level of play out of the former top prospect.

31. Detroit Lions: Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

The Detroit Lions could go in a number of directions, but our focus shifts to the thinning interior offensive line. While North Dakota State's Grey Zabel has enjoyed a breakout season at right tackle, he's also been very versatile in his career with multiple starts at left guard and right tackle and some time at center and right guard. That kind of versatility can be very nice to have, especially since some of Detroit's interior linemen have durability issues.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

