Indianapolis Colts have already decided on Anthony Richardson’s role for 2025

Anthony Richardson is back out of the Indianapolis Colts’ lineup today as Joe Flacco takes over starting duties. Only, this time, Richardson’s absence was not due to performance. The oft-injured former first-round pick is currently dealing with foot and back injuries, even though the Colts’ very slim playoff hopes remained alive when today’s NFL schedule kicked off.

After being limited to just four starts last season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery, the 22-year-old has returned and made 11 more starts. Unfortunately, he hasn’t shown enormous signs of growth, which has led some to wonder where the Colts stand with their franchise quarterback.

Anthony Richardson returning as Indianapolis Colts’ starter in 2025

Anthony Richardson has the worst completion percentage in the NFL, at a lowly 47.7 percent. Yet, he’s still managed to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a respectable 6-5 record. He has more interceptions (12) than passing touchdowns (8). However, there are still many moments of greatness from the uber-athletic dual-threat QB with a cannon arm.

So it’s not exactly shocking to hear NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport declare that the Colts want Richardson back as their starting quarterback next season.

“There does not appear to be any question on Richardson’s status for the 2025 season.

Sources say that the former first-rounder, who was benched earlier this season before regaining his starting job, is viewed as the presumptive starter for next season. In particular, Indy brass has been pleased with how he responded from the benching before Week 9 and how his attention to detail and preparation has increased as a result.” Ian Rapoport on Anthony Richardson

With the former first-round pick still under contract for two more seasons, while having the option of adding another via his fifth-year option, there’s no reason for the Colts to move on from the potential superstar QB any time soon, but you can bet teams would have interest.

