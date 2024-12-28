Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings expected to compete for chance to sign All-Pro

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Usually, the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings’ battles are restricted to the field, fighting for the chance to take the NFC North Divisional crown. That’s especially true this season, with both teams sharing the same record ahead of their pivotal Week 17 matchups. Both teams still have a chance at securing the top seed and a first-round bye in the NFC Playoffs.

Even though the Lions beat the Vikings 31-29, if Minnesota defeats Detroit in the season finale and gets a win over Green Bay on Sunday, Coach of the Year frontrunner Kevin O’Connell will secure the NFC’s top seed. But soon, they could be competing for the right to sign an All-Pro too.

Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings interested in Calais Campbell

Six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Calais Campbell could soon find himself stuck on a team that’s been eliminated from the playoffs. It hasn’t happened yet for a 7-8 Miami Dolphins team, but that could change this weekend.

If the Dolphins are eliminated, all expectations are that the Dolphins will then release the 38-year-old All-Pro from the roster. Since he’s a vested veteran, Campbell would be subject to the NFL waiver process, giving teams with the worst records a chance to sign him first.

However, there’s a growing sense that multiple NFL contenders have their eye on claiming Campbell via the waiver process. According to Dolphins insider Omar Kelly, these teams are the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Kansas City Chiefs, which are going for a three-peat, might be Campbell’s best shot to get a ring. Imagine the impact he could have playing next to Chris Jones? But the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are also expected to be interested, and might put in a waiver claim to strengthen their cause, and prevent a front runner like the Chiefs from adding the defensive lineman who ranks third in active sacks.” Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly on Calais Campbell

For Campbell, the chance to chase his first Super Bowl ring with any of the three teams mentioned above would be special. In Kansas City, he’d have the chance to do something that’s never been done by winning three Super Bowls in a row. Yet, Detroit has suffered several injuries and could greatly value Campbell’s presence too. Meanwhile, the Vikings have struggled to find top-tier defensive linemen, and the 17-year-old’s veteran leadership could come in handy in Minnesota as well.

