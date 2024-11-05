Chicago Bears coaching candidates to replace Matt Eberflus, identifying the next Bears head coach

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears made the controversial decision following the 2023 NFL season to retain head coach Matt Eberflus. While the Bears head coach just delivered his second consecutive losing season, the team hoped he would turn things around in 2024. Months later, it’s clearly time to start evaluating Bears coaching candidates.

Chicago found itself a franchise-caliber quarterback in Caleb Williams and surrounded him with a strong receiving corps and one of the best NFL defenses this season. However, it’s also become evident this year that Eberflus has lost the support of the Bears locker room. Once that happens, it’s only a matter of time until a change is made in Chicago. With that in mind, let’s examine our top Bears coaching candidates.

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is the most in-demand name in the National Football League when it comes to head-coaching vacancies. He’s turned down opportunities twice (Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders), not wanting to leave the best offense in the NFL unless it’s for a job with a high chance of success. Chicago might be that place.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported during the 2024 season that the Bears’ gig is one that Johnson is high on. He’d have the chance to take control over an offense with a franchise quarterback with four excellent offensive weapons (D’Andre Swift, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet) all while being supported by a top-10 defense and a strong front office. The Bears’ environment is ready-made for a quality head coach and strong offensive play-caller to excel and Johnson is perfect for it.

Liam Coen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

es floating around, but that’s likely because he isn’t as well-known. He’s in his first season as the play-caller for Baker Mayfield and this Buccaneers’ offense, stepping in after Dave Canales turned his one season into that role into a head-coaching gig with the Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense stats (2023): 5.1 yards per play (20th), 35.5% scoring rate (16th), 224.2 pass ypg (17th), 88.8 rush ypg (32nd), 41.5% third-down conversion rate (10th), 29.1 yards per drive (20th), 0.008 EPA per Play (12th)

5.1 yards per play (20th), 35.5% scoring rate (16th), 224.2 pass ypg (17th), 88.8 rush ypg (32nd), 41.5% third-down conversion rate (10th), 29.1 yards per drive (20th), 0.008 EPA per Play (12th) Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense stats (2024): 6.0 yards per play (6th), 45.4% scoring rate (7th), 250.8 pass ypg (5th), 127 rush ypg (10th), 51.8% third-down conversion rate (2nd), 35.1 yards per drive (8th), 0.107 EPA per Play (5th)

Even with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans missing multiple games this season, Coen has this Buccaneers offense performing more efficiently across the board than it did with Canales. Tampa Bay has also faced quality opponents )Commanders, Lions, Eagles, Ravens and Chiefs) and been competitive in every game. If Johnson says no, Coen should be one of the top Bears coaching candidates to replace Eberflus.

Drew Petzing, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator

is a name to keep an eye on. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network touched on him last year as one of the up-and-coming young coaches in the NFL. Coaches around the league raved about the work Petzing did in his first season as a play-caller with the Cardinals and it’s pretty easy to see why when comparing offenses before and since his arrival.

Arizona Cardinals offense (2022) : -0.135 EPA per Play (30th), 39.4 percent Offensive Success rate (28th), -0.132 Dropback EPA (30th), -0.143 Rush EPA (25th)

: -0.135 EPA per Play (30th), 39.4 percent Offensive Success rate (28th), -0.132 Dropback EPA (30th), -0.143 Rush EPA (25th) Arizona Cardinals offense (2023-’24): -0.017 EPA per Play (14th), 42.3 percent Offensive Success rate (18th), -0.039 Dropback EPA (25th), 0.014 Rush EPA (5th)

Petzing, who turns 38 in March, has been working in the NFL since he joined the Cleveland Browns as an intern in 2013. He quickly rose up the ranks, becoming the Browns’ quarterbacks coach in 2022 before Jonathan Gannon hired him as the Cardinals offensive coordinator. Petzing’s passing concepts need to improve, but he’s young and has shown improvement in those areas. If he can do that, given he’s already the architect of one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL, he can be outstanding.

Mike Vrabel, former Tennessee Titans head coach

We’ve prioritized offensive-minded Bears coaching candidates. It’s partially due to the fact that Chicago needs to maximize Caleb Williams and the added likelihood that the front office might not want to have consecutive head coaches with defensive backgrounds. With that said, the Eberflus experience has demonstrated the need for leadership, accountability and discipline.

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel brings all of those things. What separates him from past Bill Belichick disciplines is Vrabel’s approach is genuine and not seen as him trying to be just like his former coach. In his first four years with Tennessee, Vrabel posted a 41-24 record (.631 winning percentage) with three playoff appearances and an AFC Championship Game trip. He’s respected by players, can help this Bears defense still play at a high level and he’ll bring the culture change that this franchise desperately needs.

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator