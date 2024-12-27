Troubling New York Giants rumors on likely decision regarding Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen

The New York Giants hired general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as a package deal in 2022, poaching both of them from the Buffalo Bills front office and coaching staff. Now just a few years after preaching the importance of the head coach and general manager as a package deal, a split could be looming.

Daboll has been on the NFL coaching hot seat since late last season. New York opted to keep him after he overhauled the Giants coaching staff, bringing in a new defensive coordinator and making numerous other changes. Months later, the Giants are at the bottom of the NFL standings thanks to a 10-game losing streak.

In addition to the NFL’s worst on-field product this year, the league-wide reputation of the Giants organization is also deteriorating. It was only made worse by the offseason edition of Hard Knocks, which showcased Schoen adamantly refusing to extend running back Saquon Barkley even against the wishes of owner John Mara. Now, after one of the worst seasons in Giants’ history, there is reportedly a very real chance only one man pays the price for it.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared on a recent episode of the Scoop City podcast that the feeling around the NFL is that Schoen may stick around as the Giants’ general manager in 2025. He still reportedly has Mara’s support, while Daboll has seemingly lost it. As a result, the coach-executive pairing seems destined for a split.

I think there’s a world, I do, I think there’s a world where maybe one goes and one stays…I’ve talked to people around the league who believe Joe Schoen is going to be safe, that he’s got a great relationship with ownership.” Dianna Russini on the future of New York Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll.

The expected decision by Giants ownership could have long-standing ramifications for the organization. New York is expected to use the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on a quarterback, likely Shedeur Sanders, along with a new head coach.

One big problem with that outcome is what could happen if the Giants fail to improve significantly in 2025. Schoen would be the next on the chopping block, creating a scenario where New York needs to hire a new general manager in 2026 who was not with the team when a new coach and quarterback were picked. While cleaning house would seemingly be the wisest course of action for the Giants organization, it appears to not be the direction Mara will take things.

