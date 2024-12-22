New York Giants rumors reveal top prospect team scouted heavily during 2024 season

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants moved on from quarterback Daniel Jones during the 2024 NFL season, officially cutting ties with their former franchise passer months before they were expected to. After an offseason filled with NFL rumors about the Giants front office trying to find Jones’ replacement in the 2024 NFL Draft, it appears New York will be just as aggressive this offseason.

Benching Jones and then later releasing him also positioned the Giants better to keep losing, allowing New York to increase its chances of finishing with the worst record in the NFL. Now in a battle with the Las Vegas Raiders for the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it seems New York might already have its eyes on a specific quarterback prospect.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the Giants’ front office has spent an “inordinate amount of time” this season scouting Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in-person. More specifically, team officials went to Boulder on multiple occasions to study Sanders closely.

“The Giants’ fallback—if it didn’t work out with Jones—was always to look for a solution in the draft, multiple sources have told ESPN throughout the year. It’s hardly a surprise they have heavily scouted at the University of Miami and spent an inordinate amount of time in Boulder and at Colorado games.” Jordan Raanan on the New York Giants interest in Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

There is no surefire franchise-caliber quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Most evaluators agree that all six quarterbacks selected with first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft are all better prospects coming out of college than Sanders or Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 3,926 passing yards, 35-8 TD-INT, 78.3 ESPN QBR, 74.2% completion rate, 8.6 yards per attempt, 38 sacks taken, 4 rushing touchdowns

Sanders also comes with some baggage that will need to be answered during the pre-draft process, with his interviews viewed as an integral part of the spring for him. At Colorado, Sanders had a history of publicly calling out his offensive line and taking shots at former teammates, issues that aren’t typically tolerated from the face of the franchise in an NFL locker room.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback, who turns 22 years old in February, was one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football this past season and can operate a pro-style offense. If the Giants ultimately land the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the belief right now seems to be that Sanders would be the selection. However, there are still months remaining in the pre-draft process.

