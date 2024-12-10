Ranking likely NFL coaching vacancies 2025, includes Cowboys and Raiders

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Three NFL head coaches have already been fired this season, with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints all firing their head coaches during the season. More firings are coming, likely after the regular season, with several prominent names among the NFL coaches on the hot seat. We're highlighting the likely teams that will make changes and ranking potential NFL coaching vacancies in 2025.

6. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have both the worst situation for a head coach and even more so a general manager. In 2025, New Orleans is basically stuck with Derek Carr, since making him even a post-June 1 leaves a $21.5 million dead cap hit in 2025 with a $28.7 million dead cap in 2026. That's not something a team that is already projected to be $62.8 million over the 2025 NFL salary cap can afford. Even in 2026, New Orleans is projected to have the seventh-least cap space ($41 million). The Saints are destined for massive salary-cap issues in the next few years, especially after extending Alvin Kamara ahead of his age-30 season in 2025. That's not to mention the fact that Chris Olave's concussions are a long-term concern and the Saints offensive line is a huge problem. On the defensive side, Cameron Jordan (36 in 2025), Demario Davis (36 in January) and Tyrann Mathie (33 in May) are all nearing retirement. It's going to get worse before it gets better, making this situation a recipe for the next head coach to be fired within 3 years.

5. New York Jets

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported back in November that the expectation is New York Jets owner Woody Johnson will serve as an ambassador for President-elect Donald Trump beginning next year. On the positive side, that would take away one of the biggest knocks on this organization for the next four years. There are still plenty of issues that make this one of the worst NFL coaching vacancies in 2025. Among them, moving on from Aaron Rodgers (post-June 1 release) only frees up $9.5 million in cap savings with a $35 million dead cap in 2026. Meanwhile, Davante Adams will want out of town and there are already NFL rumors swirling that Garrett Wilson might demand a trade. Suddenly, the Jets' offense is left without a quarterback or reliable pass-catchers and the offensive line has been a massive disappointment. All of that isn't to mention the rapid deterioration of the defense. It's not just an uphill climb to snap this 14-year playoff drought, it's ascending Mt. Everest.

4. Las Vegas Raiders

It doesn't speak highly of an organization that it catered to a star edge rusher's threat to demand a trade if the team didn't hire a head coach who lacked the experience for the job. Then again, there are plenty of examples from recent seasons that highlight why Raiders owner Mark Davis is not someone a young head coach would want to align themselves with. There is some hope in Las Vegas. With Tom Brady now a co-owner and receiving influence over football operations, there's a chance that could help change the Raiders' culture. Although, we've all seen how things worked out for the likes of Michael Jordan. Another issue, reports this year have made it apparent that Davis wants to draft quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the top pick. He's one of the very few people in the NFL who seems to believe Sanders can be a high-end franchise quarterback. So, the next Raiders coach will be stuck with Sanders with an offense that has Brock Bowers and nothing else. The positives with this gig are Brady's involvement, the second-most cap space in 2025 ($111.23 million), Bowers and the chance to be the one who turns this storied franchise around.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't fire general manager Trent Baalke, then this job would belong at the bottom of our NFL coaching vacancies rankings. For now, though, the expectation remains that Jacksonville will clean house by firing both Baalke and Doug Pederson. The Trevor Lawrence contract ($55 million AAV) isn't ideal, but we're also not that far removed from him playing like a top-10 quarterback. From Weeks 1-8 last season, he posted a 93.6 QB rating with a 9-4 TD-INT line and a 68.3% completion rate. That came after a nine-game stretch at the end of the 2022 regular season when he had a 15-2 TD-INT line with a 104.6 QB rating and 69.7% completion rate. Jacksonville won't have a ton of cap space to work with in 2025 ($46.3 million), but the next Jaguars coach gets a roster that features Lawrence, Tank Bigsby, Evan Engram, Brian Thomas Jr, Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Tyson Campbell and Foyesade Oluokun. That's more above-average starters at critical positions than the Raiders, Jets or Saints provide.

2. New York Giants

The reputation of the New York Giants organization has taken a sizable hit in recent years. However, we truly believe this is one of the best potential NFL coaching vacancies available despite ownership and the lack of a franchise-caliber quarterback. For one thing, New York will likely have upwards of $50-plus million in cap space to work with next offseason. That will help fill some holes on the Giants' roster. What makes this gig stand out even more is the young talent. Malik Nabers and Andrew Thomas are cornerstone talents, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Theo Johnson can be core parts of this Giants' offense in the years to come. New York's defense also features Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, Tyler Nubin, Dexter Lawrence and Tre Hawkins. With premium draft picks, New York could be an NFC East contender in 2026.

1. Chicago Bears

