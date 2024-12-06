NFL insider reveals who could become New York Jets head coach, GM in 2025

The New York Jets became the first NFL team this season to fire their head coach and then weeks later became the first franchise this year to fire their general manager. While NFL rumors regarding the Jets coaching search have just started, there’s already buzz about who could take over in 2025.

New York fired head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas after the franchise failed to meet expectations for the second consecutive year after going all-in for Aaron Rodgers. The Jets determined a complete overhaul of the organization was necessary and that seems to already be shaping how many around the NFL believe this process will end.

Related: NFL rumors reveal one head-coaching job Deion Sanders might take in 2025

On a recent episode of the Inside Coverage podcast, senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports shared that there’s already been buzz that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and assistant general manager Ray Agnew could become the Jets head coach and general manager in 2025.

“I do think it’s worth noting there’s definitely talk around the league that Aaron Glenn and Ray Agnew, could be the duo that makes it to the Jets. They think they’re the type of coach the Jets want, they’ll set the culture and they’ll be able to come in with an aligned vision.” Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein on Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and assistant general manager Ray Agnew being viewed as the potential picks for the New York Jets

Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025

Glenn, who turns 53 in July, is one of the most popular head-coaching candidates in the NFL right now. He’s very well-regarded for his defensive mind but is also generating glowing praise for his leadership and ability to connect with players.

He also began his career with the Jets, selected by the team with the 12th overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. Glenn also wouldn’t be the only potential Jets’ hire with ties to New York during their playing career.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order

Agnew, age 57, had two stints with the New York Giants (1995-’97) before becoming a director of pro personnel with the Los Angeles Rams (2017-’20). He spent years learning under Lions general manager Brad Holmes, who brought Agnew with him to Detroit when he was hired as the Lions general manager in 2021.

With Agnew and Glenn both in-demand coach and general manager candidates this offseason, hiring them together as a package deal could provide New York with a higher chance of landing the duo. It could also mean delivering a much-needed culture change for an organization that has the longest active playoff drought in pro sports right now.