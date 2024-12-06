NFL rumors identify one head-coaching job Deion Sanders could land in 2025

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is one of the most polarizing coaches in sports, fresh off leading the Colorado Buffaloes to one of their best seasons in decades amid swirling NFL rumors he could leave the program in 2025. With Buffaloes’ stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders poised to be top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, many wonder if their head coach will follow.

Sanders took over a Colorado team that went 1-11 in 2022 under head coaches Karl Dorrell and Mike Sanford. It prompted a desire for massive change within the program, leading to the hiring of Sanders who immediately cleaned house with both the coaching staff and roster.

Deion Sanders coaching record: 13-11 with the Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado won 4 games in its first season under Sanders, a three-game improvement from the previous regime. A year later, with Hunter headling the Heisman Watch 2024, Colorado won nine games for the first time since 2016 and only the third time since 2001.

Now amid NFL rumors of where Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will be drafted, with some execs projecting a historic moment, many around the league are talking about where Colorado’s head coach could land if he decides to leave for the NFL.

ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler shared that around the league, some view the Las Vegas Raiders as a team they are “watching closely” as a potential fit for Deion Sanders. It’s a belief held in part because of how involved co-owner Tom Brady will be in the team’s decision-making progress and the possibility he is drawn to having another all-time great as head coach.

“The belief among many in the league is that Tom Brady, now a minority owner of the Raiders, will have some level of influence over major decisions, and team owner Mark Davis will covet his knowledge and insight. If Brady is looking for a fellow GOAT, Sanders has a compelling case as the best cornerback in NFL history.” Jeremy Fowler on Deion Sanders as a potential fit for the Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas could be particularly appealing to Sanders because he could both remain on the West Coast in a big city and have a chance to coach his son in the NFL. The Raiders’ interest in the Buffaloes’ quarterback is well-known and he has ties to Brady.

However, Sanders has also been pretty adamant that he doesn’t want to be an NFL head coach and the recent success of the Buffaloes provides reasoning for him to stay in Colorado. If he decides he wants to make the leap, however, the Raiders are clearly the one team to watch.