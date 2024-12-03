NFL executive makes bold prediction for Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL Draft

Colorado Buffaloes’ stars Travis Hunter and Sehdeur Sanders were two of the best players in college football this season, leading their team to one of its best records in years. While Sanders and Hunter both still have bowl games to play in, there’s already a lot of buzz regarding where they’ll land in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter is widely viewed as the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class, with more teams viewing him as a cornerback than a wide receiver. No matter what team drafts him, though, the expectation is that the Heisman Trophy candidate will see some snaps on both sides of the ball though not nearly as much as he played in college under Deion Sanders.

Shedeur Sanders stats (ESPN): 3,925 passing yards, 35-8 TD-INT, 74.2% completion rate, 8.6 yards per attempt, 38 sacks taken, 168.8 QB rating, 78.1 ESPN QBR

The draft stock for the Buffaloes’ quarterback is a little more complicated. NFL teams weren’t particularly high on the 2025 NFL Draft’s quarterback class coming into the season and opinions largely haven’t changed. While some believe Sanders is the best quarterback in the class, many aren’t sold on him as a franchise player.

However, one NFL executive told Jordan Schultz that he believes Sanders and Hunter will be selected with the first two picks in the NFL Draft this year. While he’s uncertain what the order the two players will be picked in, he does think they’ll be the first two players off the board.

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 92 catches, 1,152 yards, 15 total touchdowns, 4 interceptions

It’s certainly realistic depending on what teams are picking at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars, slated for the No. 1 pick as of now, have glaring needs at both cornerback and wide receiver. Right behind them, the Las Vegas Raiders have been tied heavily to Sanders in NFL rumors this season.

If Sanders and Hunter are selected with the first two picks, it will be the first time since 2000 -edge rusher Courtney Brown (first overall pick by Cleveland Browns) and linebacker LaVar Arrington (second overall pick by the Washington Commanders – where two players from the same school were taken with the top two picks.

