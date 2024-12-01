Week 15 college football rankings: Ohio State, Miami and Clemson plummet, SMU climbs

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

25. Missouri Tigers (Previously: 22)

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers did just enough on Saturday night to beat Arkansas (6-6) in frigid temperatures. That’s a good representation of Mizzou’s seasons. The Tigers did just enough each week to beat bad teams, even escaping with victories over Oklahoma, Auburn and Arkansas. Against ranked opponents, it was evident this wasn’t ever a really good football team. On the bright side, at least the Tigers weren’t the worst team this year that entered the preseason ranked as a top-10 program.

24. Syracuse Orange (Previously: Unranked)

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

23. Army Black Knights (Previously: Unranked)

Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

The Army Black Nights needed everything from Bryson Daily on Saturday afternoon and he delivered. One of the nation’s leading dual-threat quarterbacks, Daily tore through UTSA”s defense for 3 total touchdowns with 190 passing yards and 147 rushing yards. The win over a six-loss team certainly lacked style points for Army, but a 10-1 team has earned the right to be in the top 25 college football rankings at the end of the regular season.

22. Clemson Tigers (Previously: 15)

Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

21. Illinois Fighting Illini (Previously: 24)

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Illinois Fighting Illini and quarterback Luke ALtmyer can thank Aidan Laughery or saving the day against Northwestern. Illinois’ defense allowed 329 total yards to the Wildcats, but they generated 4 turnovers to win the turnover battle (+2). Leading Northwestern just 14-10 at the half, Laughery’s big runs and his two second-half touchdowns secured the win and a 9-3 record for Illinois.

20. Memphis Tigers (Previously: 25)

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

19. UNLV Rebels (Previously: 23)

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

It’s time for Barry Odom and quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams to get their flowers. Williams stepped in early in the season after the starting quarterback bailed on the team and this Rebels’ offense didn’t lose an ounce of its momentum or efficiency. Saturday’s win over Nevada didn’t just punch UNLV’s ticket to the Mountain West Championship Game, it secured 10 wins for the Rebels before the end of November. That’s particularly notable for a football program that had just one season with double-digit wins in its history (1984) and that record has since been vacated by the NCAA.

18. BYU Cougars (Previously: 16)

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

17. Iowa State Cyclones (Previously: 20)

Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday night might only be a taste of what’s to come for the Iowa State Cyclones. Matt Campbell delivered a 10-win season even with a significant amount of young talent on the roster. Sophomore quarterback Rocco Becht accounted for 3 touchdowns against No. 24 Kansas State and sophomore running back Abu Sama III delivered one of his best performances of the season. With the victory, Iowa State secures its first 10-win season in program history. Also noteworthy, Campbell is now responsible for delivering the Cyclones’ four of their best seasons ever.

16. Ole Miss Rebels (Previously; 18)

Credit: Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ole Miss Rebels might not make the College Football Playoff, but at least they didn’t lose to their unranked rival in Week 14. Mississippi State actually made it look competitive early, leading 14-10 after the first quarter. Then Ulysses Bentley IV swung momentum in the Rebels’ direction with an 89-yard touchdown run and Ole Miss rode that wave to 16 unanswered points and a 26-14 win in the Egg Bowl, finishing the regular season with a 9-3 record.

15. Colorado Buffaloes (Previously: 17)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

14. Alabama Crimson Tide (Previously: 14)

Credit: Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For top-25 teams, Week 15 was about avoiding the self-inflicted wounds that would ruin your season against a rival that was motivated to play spoiler. That’s precisely what the Alabama Crimson Tide did on Saturday. Auburn got to hang around in the first half, but the Crimson Tide took control of this one in the second half. At 10-3, we don’t believe an Alabama team with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Oklahoma deserves a College Football Playoff spot. The committee will probably feel differently.

13. Miami Hurricanes (Previously: 6)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes’ defense was their ultimate undoing. Quite frankly, this season could’ve been even worse if not for Cam Ward’s play. Comparisons between the 2024 Hurricanes and the 2022 USC Trojans feel rather appropriate. Miami wasted a Heisman-caliber season from its quarterback and with Ward headed to the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s hard to see even this season’s success being replicated by the Hurricanes in the next few years.

12. Indiana Hoosiers (Previously: 12)

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Just too easy for the Indiana Hoosiers. After a rough performance for quarterback Kurtis Rourke against Ohio State, coach Curt Cignetti got his signal-caller going early and Rourke rewarded him with a big first half. Unsurprisingly, that’s all Indiana needed versus a one-win Purdue team. Indiana is completely deserving of a playoff spot after this 11-1 season and the decision to sign Cignetti to a contract extension earlier this month looks even smarter now.

11. South Carolina Gamecocks (Previously: 13)

Credit: Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

10. Arizona State Sun Devils (Previously: 11)

Credit: Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo evidently heard what Nick Saban said before Week 14. Just hours after Saban called the Sun Devils’ star his favorite player in college football, Skattebo beat up ASU’s rival for three first-half touchdowns and over 120 scrimmage yards on 17 touches. That was just part of the Sun Devils’ domination over the Wildcats. Improving to 10-2 on the season, the first 10-win season since 2014, Kenny Dillingham is deserving of Coach of the Year honors for the work he’s done turning around a program that Herm Edwards destroyed.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes (Previously: 2)

Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

8. Tennessee Volunteers (Previously: 10)

Credit: Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It looked in the first quarter like the Tennessee Volunteers would be another victim of rivalry week, trailing Vanderbilt 14-0 early and 17-7 after the first quarter. That was all she wrote for the Commodores. Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his best game of the season – 257 passing yards, 9.9 ypa and 4 touchdowns – even with his top receivers hurt. Meanwhile, Dyaln Sampson (178 rushing yards) added to his historic season. The way Tennessee battled back to beat Vanderbilt paired with the overall record (10-2) absolutely warrants a playoff spot.

7. Boise State Broncos (Previously: 8)

Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty probably lost the Heisman Trophy battle to Travis Hunter, but only one of the two college football stars is heading to the playoffs. Still playing through an injury Jeanty ran all over Oregon State on Friday with his fifth 200-yard rushing performance of the season. While this year has delivered upsets nearly every Saturday, we do feel pretty confident in picking Boise State to win the Mountain West Championship Game.

6. Georgia Bulldogs (Previously: 7)

Credit: Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. SMU Mustangs (Previously: 9)

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Previously: 5)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Running the football and making big plays defensively. That’s all the Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed to do on Saturday. While quarterback Riley Leonard chipped in both on the ground and through the air, it was the running tandem of Jadarian Price and Jeremiyah Love that led the way with well over 200 scrimmage yards. Notre Dame survived rivalry week, securing an 11-1 record and a College Football Playoff spot.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions (Previously: 4)

Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

2. Texas Longhorns (Previously: 3)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texas Longhorns’ special-teams unit and quarterback Quinn Ewers almost gave the game away on Saturday night, turning a 17-0 lead at halftime into a raucous crowd at Kyle Field in the fourth quarter. Time after time, though, the Longhorns’ defense stepped up in the biggest moments and it delivered one of the best performances of Week 14. Texas is locked into the College Football Playoff and while this team will probably be underdogs in the SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs have demonstrated they will give their opponent plenty of chances to win. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

1. Oregon Ducks (Previously: 1)

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images