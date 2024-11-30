2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the Jaguars, Patriots, and Panthers

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is already in Week 13, which means it's time for another 2025 NFL mock draft. Some teams are on a fast track to earning a top-five pick, while many others still hope a playoff spot falls right in their laps. However, for the teams whose performance embodies a full-blown rebuild, their fanbases are more interested in which players can help them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Below, we project who each team will select with their first-round draft pick on April 24. To do so, we used the latest NFL standings to help determine our 2025 NFL Draft order. Picks are alternated between Andrew Buller-Russ and Matt Johnson, who put on their NFL GM hats for an afternoon of draft analysis.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Travis Hunter is the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft and he's an obvious choice for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Two of the team's biggest needs this offseason are cornerback and wide receiver, Hunter plays both. While he should be a full-time corner for Jacksonville, the next Jaguars coaching staff can also deploy him as a receiver in packages.- Matt Johnson

2. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Moving on from Daniel Jones before the offseason even began guarantees that the Giants will be adding a quarterback before the 2025 season kicks off. The one with the highest ceiling will arrive via the NFL Draft. The Giants are on track to finish with a top-two pick, putting them in perfect position to emerge with the best pure passing QB in the draft class. – Andrew Buller-Russ

3. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

There will be plenty of 2025 NFL mock drafts that have the Las Vegas Raiders taking a quarterback, either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. With Sanders off the board, the one player with ties to the Raiders' organization, we're pivoting. Ward isn't worth a top-10 pick, but Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is one of the top prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Give Las Vegas a No. 1 corner and this defense will look a lot better in 2025. This is all about creating a foundation for the next franchise quarterback, likely to come in 2026.

4. New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Patriots found their franchise quarterback. Getting him better protection is a must, but so is providing Drake Maye with a playmaker capable of moving the chains with consistency. At 6-foot-5, Tetairoa McMillan would give Maye a wide receiver with the size of a tight end, and also one who can break arm tackles with ease thanks to his advanced strength.

5. Carolina Panthers: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

As much as we'd like to give quarterback Bryce Young a true No. 1 wide receiver, that's not the Carolina Panthers' biggest need in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the core pieces to a young quarterback's success is being supported by a defense that can consistently get stops and generate a few takeaways. Right now, the Panthers defense forces Youyng into shootouts. Abdul Carter, the best pass rusher in this draft class, is just the first step towards making massive changes to Carolina defensively.

6. New York Jets: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Aaron Rodgers is still under contract for 2025, but there's no guarantee the Jets will want to run it back with a 41-year-old who couldn't help them have a winning season. No matter what, the Jets have to consider the future, and being in a position to land a game changing quarterback like Cam Ward doesn't come around often.

7. Tennessee Titans: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

We're taking an approach similar to the one the Los Angeles Chargers used. While the Tennessee Titans used their first-round pick in 2024 on offensive tackle JC Latham, the Chargers are the perfect example of doubling down at offensive tackle. Will Campbell is the best offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft and an immediate plug-and-play starter whose floor and ceiling would both be higher under offensive line coach Bill Callahan. This selection solidifies the Titans' offensive line, creating the perfect landing spot for the future franchise quarterback.

8. Cleveland Browns: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Cleveland's offense was atrocious before Jameis Winston took over. Getting another weapon would help whoever quarterbacks the Browns in 2025. Luther Burden can make any quarterback look good, taking short gains and turning them into game-changing plays that lead to easy wins.

9. New Orleans Saints: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The New Orleans Saints land arguably one of the five best players in the 2025 NFL Draft, snagging All-American defensive lineman Mason Graham. The 6-foot-3 defensive tackle plugs an obvious hole on the Saints and he could quickly become the Saints’ best defensive lineman. Graham’s presence will both help create more consistent penetration in the backfield and make life a little easier for the Saints’ linebackers.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Averaging less than two sacks per game, Cincinnati ranks in the bottom-five of the NFL. Plus, Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson are only under contract through 2025, and Myles Murphy has just three sacks in 24 career games. Nic Scourton is already an effective run-stopper but he has the potential to be an elite edge rusher too.

11. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State Broncos

The emergence of Rico Dowdle opens the door to the Dallas Cowboys going in another direction with their first-round pick. However, this is still Jerry Jones' team and the running back delivering one of the best seasons in college football in two decades will have his attention. Jeanty could certainly be a missing piece in this Cowboys' offense, finally allowing Dallas to return to its roots with a strong run game and one of the most well-balanced offenses in the NFL.

12. Chicago Bears: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Montez Sweat trade is paying dividends, but the Bears still need get another game wrecker in the trenches. Mykel Williams has been blowing up opponents' game plans since helping Georgia win a National Championship in 2022. Williams still has room for growth as a pass-rusher, but he can help the Bears on run defense right away.

13. Indianapolis Colts: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The safety position has plagued the Indianapolis Colts for years, seemingly ignored by general manager Chris Ballard. While safety isn't one of the five most important positions in football, Malaki Starks is a special talent at an area of need for Indianapolis. Add him as the missing piece to the Colts' secondary and this defense will improve a great deal in 2025.

14. Miami Dolphins: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The Dolphins are still trying to replace Christian Wilkins, and the other half of Michigan's dominant defensive line duo could be the perfect solution. He won't generate as much pressure as Wilkins, but Grant can help shore up Miami's run defense right away.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were Super Bowl contenders, they had an offense that could get into shootouts paired with a defense that made sure that was rarely necessary. These days, Tampa Bay needs Baker Mayfield and Co. to do the heavy lifting. With the premium edge rushers off the board at this point in our 2025 NFL mock draft, the Buccaneers snag the 6-foot corner with great instincts and football IQ to be a Week 1 starter in this secondary.

16. Los Angeles Rams: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Replacing Andrew Whitworth hasn't been easy for the LA Rams. Still searching for a long-term solution, Kelvin Banks has allowed just two sacks in the past two years and will have no trouble keeping Matthew Stafford upright. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB Network

17. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The San Francisco 49ers offensive line has been functional in recent years because of Hall of Fame play from left tackle Trent Williams and Kyle Shanahan's scheme. Both are no longer enough to mask the issues up front. Josh Simmons played right tackle in 2022 and could become the 49ers' right tackle next season, learning from Williams before eventually taking over at that spot when the All-Pro is ready to retire.

18. Arizona Cardinals: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Cardinals are slowly rebuilding their defense but are still seeking a do-it-all linebacker. Jalon Walker can play on the line or drop in coverage, filling multiple roles in Jonathan Gannon's scheme. Whether he's blitzing quarterbacks or scanning their eyes, Walker will present problems for opponents in the NFL.

19. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

James Pearce Jr. entered the season viewed as a likely top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but this season hasn't gone well for the Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher. However, the explosiveness and athleticism from the 6-foot-5 pass rusher are what will entice NFL teams and with how desperate the Atlanta Falcons are for pass-rushing help, they need to take a swing on a player like Pearce.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

College football's most productive tight end would be a good fit in Seattle's pass-heavy offense, especially considering one of either Tyler Lockett or D.K. Metcalf are likely departing over the next two years. Tyler Warren, who has dropped just one pass all season, would give Geno Smith another consistent threat on gameday.

21. Washington Commanders: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

The Washington Commanders have their franchise quarterback, now comes the time to protect him. Washington deserves credit for its offensive line exceeding expectations this season, kudos to the coaching staff, but this unit is still far from a strength. Aireontae Ersery has been one of the best offensive tackles in the Power 4 this season and could become an immediate starter for Washington.

22. Houston Texans: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

While he plays tackle in college, Wyatt Milum projects better at guard at the next level. Milum hasn't allowed a sack in either of the past two seasons, and he grades positively as a run blocker too. No matter what position he ends up at in the NFL, he'll be an above-average starter with star potential.

23. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Bo Nix has vastly exceeded expectations this season, demonstrating he's the perfect fit in Sean Payton's system. With the Denver Broncos offensive line in good shape, now the front office can start building out the receiving corps. Emekea Egbuka isn't flashy, but he gets open and he'll fit the mentality Payton is looking for at wide receiver.

24. Los Angeles Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Chargers are still rebuilding their receiving corps after moving on from Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. While Loveland wouldn't impact the Chargers' receiver depth chart, he'd become the immediate starting tight end, reuniting him with Jim Harbaugh. Loveland would not only give Herbert a reliable option in the red zone, but he'd also continue helping the Chargers establish their rushing offense. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

25. Baltimore Ravens: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Ronnie Stanley has played fairly well this season, but his cap hit and injury issues give him no long-term future with the Baltimore Ravens. There are also other holes on this Ravens offensive line and Williams played right tackle at Texas but could also be kicked inside at the next level. Given the Ravens' history with offensive linemen, he could turn into an above-average starter.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

The Steelers have been trying to add more weapons to their offense for multiple seasons now. Bond would immediately become the team's biggest speed threat, giving Pittsburgh's quarterback a playmaker capable of burning the game's best receivers.

27. Green Bay Packers: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

Tyleik Williams may not offer Green Bay much from a pass-rushing standpoint, but he'll give the Packers another gap-plugger who can free up linebackers to make impact plays. Williams is one of the best interior defenders in the 2025 draft class, and he'll have a chance to make an early impact at Lambeau Field too.

28. Minnesota Vikings: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

The Vikings have just one cornerback under contract for next season, and he's a rookie. At 6-foot-3, Shavon Revel has the size that NFL scouts drool over, but he also brings sticky coverage ability and above-average ball skills. He'd be a great fit in Brian Flores' defense. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

29. Philadelphia Eagles: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Princely Umanmielen was already on the radars of NFL scouts before the college football season kicked off. But after a career-best 11 sacks, the Ole Miss edge rusher's draft stock is soaring. Dangerous off the edge as a pass-rusher, Umanmielen has also been excellent as a run-stopper, giving him three-down potential at the next level.

30. Buffalo Bills: Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss

The Bills allow the fifth-most rushing yards per carry, which could cause issues during the playoffs, depending on their matchup. One way the Bills can solve their defensive interior for years to come is by selecting one of the best run-stuffers in college football, Walter Nolen. The Rebels defensive lineman has also tallied 12 sacks over the past two seasons and would provide Buffalo with another pressure threat too.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

Kareem Hunt has provided a spark but Isaiah Pacheco's injury has shown what life is like without a dangerous backfield weapon. Adding a bruiser like Omarion Hampton would give Kansas City more insurance in case Pacheco's hard-nosed running style forces him out of action again.

32. Detroit Lions: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

