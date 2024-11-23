NFL insider expects Drake Maye breakout game soon

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Six quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The New England Patriots drafted Drake Maye third overall, and even though he’s only led a 2-4 record, the organization has to be happy with their franchise quarterback.

Maye has often flashed the traits that made him so desirable in the pre-draft process, from his advanced processing skills, strong arm, and the type of mobility that can escape a collapsed pocket while making defenders look foolish in the open field.

But he’s still just 22 years old with only six starts to his name, which means the Patriots may not be giving Maye access to the full playbook until the rookie gains more experience. Yet, there’s an indication that the Patriots could be ready to take the handcuffs off their prized rookie.

Related: See where Drake Maye lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

New England Patriots expanding Drake Maye’s playbook?

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots still lost by six points last week, but Drake Maye’s coming off his highest passing yardage output of his career at 282 yards. But Maye also threw an interception and lost a fumble, marking his third consecutive start with a turnover.

While Maye’s growth as a passer is still in development, one area where the third overall pick is already excelling is with his feet. Amazingly, Maye has 260 rushing yards and a touchdown this season, which would put him on pace to have 630 rushing yards over a full season, had he received all 17 starts.

As the Patriots look for ways to help Maye avoid turnovers while still moving the chains, one area they could take advantage of is empowering their young QB to run the ball more. In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler hinted at Maye using his legs more often than what we’ve already seen.

“In New England, don’t be surprised if the Patriots expand rookie quarterback Drake Maye’s playbook menu as he keeps improving. One way to do that — by using his legs. Maye is averaging a stellar 9.3 yards per rush, and his 28 attempts through seven appearances suggests New England could use him more in this area.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Drake Maye

Averaging nearly a first down per carry shows just how well Maye has been as a scrambler this season. While teams will continue evaluating film and correcting mistakes others have made, it only makes sense for New England to try taking advantage of their franchise QB’s advanced mobility, at least until it can be stopped.

Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the Patriots draft?