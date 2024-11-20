2025 NFL mock draft: Latest Round 1 projections, including the Giants, Raiders, and Cowboys

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season has passed the trade deadline, so it’s time for another 2025 NFL mock draft. Some teams are on a fast track to earning a top-five pick, but many others still hope a playoff spot falls right in their laps. However, for the teams whose performance embodies a full-blown rebuild, their fanbases are more interested in which players can help them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Below, we project who each team will select with their first-round draft pick on April 24. To do so, we used the latest NFL standings to help determine our 2025 NFL Draft order. Picks are alternated between Andrew Buller-Russ and Matt Johnson, who put on their NFL GM hats for an afternoon of draft analysis. Related: 2024 NFL schedule

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Months out from the 2025 NFL Draft, two glaring needs for the Jacksonville Jaguars are cornerback and wide receiver. Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter addresses both positions. Hunter’s instincts and playmaking ability might make him a better cornerback, though, there is less money at that position than wide receiver. Still, Jacksonville could sweeten the pot for the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft by making him its starting cornerback and using him on offensive packages as a weapon for Trevor Lawrence. – Matt Johnson Related: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates to replace Doug Pederson

2. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

They don’t have the NFL’s worst record, but the Titans are the worst team in the league. With multiple first-round picks invested into the offensive line, now it’s time to land the franchise quarterback. While Tennessee has several needs on both sides of the ball, a playmaking dual-threat QB like Cam Ward can help mask some of their weaknesses on offense. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: Heisman Watch 2024: Heisman Trophy race, latest Heisman odds and rankings

3. Cleveland Browns: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan Wolverines

Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s certainly some consideration given here in our 2025 NFL mock draft to the Cleveland Browns taking quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, the baggage surrounding the star quarterback paired with the toxic combination of Deshaun Watson still being on the roster makes this a bad fit. So, Cleveland uses its first-round pick on one of the best players in the class. Mason Graham will provided much-needed help on the defensive line, becoming the best lineman Myles Garrett has ever played with. – Matt Johnson Related: Cleveland Browns could turn to 2x Pro Bowl QB in 2025… or Daniel Jones

4. New York Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Benching Daniel Jones was a signal to the entire NFL that the New York Giants are searching for a new quarterback. They’ll inevitably land a top-five pick, which should give them a chance at either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Both would be potential upgrades, but Sanders is the more cerebral of the two, and he could help Malik Nabers become a superstar. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: Brian Daboll ‘coaching for his job’ with New York Giants

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This would certainly be an unfortunate outcome for a Las Vegas Raiders franchise that seems to be eyeing quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With him off the board, Las Vegas pivots to another need. This Raiders defense can get after the quarterback, but its secondary remains a glaring problem. Michigan’s Will Johnson is the best defensive back in the nation and he’d immediately provide Las Vegas with a top-shelf talent who can become a No. 1 corner. With someone to line up against No. 1 receivers, rushing the passer becomes even easier for Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins. – Matt Johnson Related: Las Vegas Raiders coaching candidates to replace Antonio Pierce in 2025

6. New England Patriots: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

We gave heavy consideration to selecting the top wide receiver on the board, but the Patriots can focus on upgrading their playmakers later on or through the trade market with Drake Maye serving as a key attraction. Meanwhile, upgrading one of the NFL’s worst offensive lines feels more pertinent. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: NFL rumors reveals Jerod Mayo’s level of job security with the New England Patriots

7. New York Jets: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The top defensive tackle (Mason Graham) and cornerback (Will Johnson) are off the board, forcing the New York Jets to pivot to safety. Malaki Starks is still one of the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, offering elite athleticism with great instincts and playmaking ability. With the Jets potentially losing DJ Reed Jr this offseason, the secondary needs more help. – Matt Johnson Related: NFL coaching candidates 2025: Identifying top NFL head coach candidates

8. Carolina Panthers: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers can’t go wrong getting the best pure receiver in the draft class. Tetairoa McMillan is estimated to be 6-foot-5, yet he somehow plays even bigger. Whether Bryce Young returns as quarterback or not, McMillan can be Carolina’s leading receiver for years to come.- Andrew Buller-Russ Related: NFL expert picks today: Weekly picks for every game

9. Dallas Cowboys: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

This is stll Jerry Jones’s team, especially when it comes to first-round picks. The Dallas Cowboys rushing offense has been abysmal this season and a blue-chip talent like Ashton Jeanty is going to remind Jones of how well Dallas could run the football with Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys certainly have bigger needs and the 2025 NFL Draft is deep at RB, but this is a Jones pick. – Matt Johnson Related: Heisman Watch, see where Ashton Jeanty lands; Cowboys coaching candidates

10. New Orleans Saints: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Credit: Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An interior defender would be ideal, but if Chase Young leaves in free agency, the Saints will need yet another edge rusher. Under that scenario, good luck finding a better option than Abdul Carter. A freak athlete who plays with physicality, Carter would be a great add to any defense. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: Updated college football rankings

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals offense is at its best when Tee Higgins is on the field, giving Joe Burrow to No. 1 receivers to work with. Ideally, Cincinnati would just extend both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, but it’s well-known that Higgins won’t be back with the team next season. Luther Burden didn’t have the best quarterback play at Missouri, but he made plays and big moments and showed WR1 traits. Cincinnati could create a new receiver duo that keeps this offense humming for years. It’s a bit of a luxury pick, but the Bengals’ unwillingness to pay both receivers forces this selection. – Matt Johnson Related: NFL coaches on the hot seat 2024: Why Doug Pederson, Antonio Pierce could be next NFL coaches fired

12. Miami Dolphins: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

There are holes in both sides of the trenches in Miami, ones that won’t be solved in one offseason. After adding Chop Robinson in 2023, the Dolphins double down with another edge rusher capable of wrecking the opponent’s gameplan. Walker also adds versatility as a player who can drop into coverage, helping make up for the loss of Andrew Van Ginkel. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is even better in 2024 than it was last season, despite major absences from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. What’s holding this team back is a pass rush that ranks outside the top half of the league in sack rate and pressure rate. Nic Scourton provides the juice this defensive front needs and when you can get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, it makes life a lot easier for the secondary. Cornerback can be addressed on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.- Matt Johnson Related: Week 12 fantasy football rankings, best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

14. Chicago Bears: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While he’s had an up-and-down season, Kelvin Banks still stands out among the best tackle prospects in the 2025 draft class. With how badly Chicago’s offensive line has been for the past few years, they need upgrades anywhere they can get them, and Banks has the potential to be a franchise left tackle for a decade-plus.- Andrew Buller-Russ Related: Chicago Bears discussed benching Caleb Williams before firing Shane Waldron

15. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Of the Indianapolis Colts offseason needs months out from the 2025 NFL Draft, tight end is the one with the best talent available in this spot. Michigan’s tight end Colston Loveland has drawn NFL comparisons to Zach Ertz, which is exactly the type of additional weapon that quarterback Anthony Richardson could greatly benefit from having. – Matt Johnson Related: 2025 NFL Draft order: Picks by team, 2025 NFL Draft order right now

16. Seattle Seahawks: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Seahawks have added much-needed key pieces along the defensive line over the past season+plus, with the trade for Leonard Williams and selecting Byron Murphy. But now it’s time to get some more help along the edge, and Mykel Williams is among the best in the class. Not only does he have sky-high potential as a pass-rusher, he’s also a plus run defender. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024

17. Los Angeles Rams: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Los Angeles Rams defense is young with a lot of emerging talent on the defensive line and even at safety. However, there’s plenty left to be desired on the perimeter. Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison isn’t just versatile, with the ability to move around the field, he’s also held up very well in man coverage. Add him to the Rams secondary and Los Angeles can have a top-10 defense. – Matt Johnson Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB Network

18. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Whether he replaces Trent Williams right away or in a year or two, the 49ers need to invest more into their offensive line. Simmons has the type of athleticism that makes him a natural fit at left tackle, with some calling him the best pass protector in the draft class. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: NFL insider speculates on Deebo Samuel ditching San Francisco 49ers for division rival

19. Denver Broncos: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bo Nix has proven he can be the Denver Broncos starting quarterback for years to come and this offensive line makes his path to long-term success even easier. However, Sean Payton needs to find his young quarterback some more help. While Emeka Egbuka doesn’t project to be a high-end No. 1 receiver at the next level, he can absolutely become a No. 2 weapon who becomes an integral part of the Broncos’ passing game. – Matt Johnson Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings

20. Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

Credit: Angelina Alcantar/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

After a ten-sack season as a sophomore, James Pearce Jr is back to terrorizing opponents in 2024. His sack production has dipped a bit, down to 5.5, but he has one of the highest ceilings in the class and he’ll be just 21 years old in his first NFL season.- Andrew Buller-Russ Related: 2024 NFL Playoff Predictions

21. Arizona Cardinals: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Helping out Jonathan Gannon’s defense with the Arizona Cardinals’ top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft certainly came into consideration. However, we wanted to prioritize protecting Kyler Murray and the right tackle position is still a weakness. Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery might not have the athleticism to reach his potential at left tackle, so the right side could be a perfect home for him. – Matt Johnson Related: 2024 NFL Offense Rankings

22. Washington Commanders: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Credit: Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At first glance, the NFL’s fourth-highest-scoring offense probably doesn’t need to add another playmaker. Then again, Terry McLaurin will turn 30 years old, and after Jahan Dotson flopped, maybe adding another speed demon like Isaiah Bond could turn this scoring attack into a powerhouse for years to come. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: NFL coach doubts Jayden Daniels’ future success with Washington Commanders

23. Houston Texans: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Credit: Denny Simmons/The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There’s a bit of a gamble here with the Houston Texans in taking Cameron Williams. He’s only played right tackle at the collegiate level and typically, first-round picks come on the left side. However, we’re highlighting Williams is a convert to guard where he could replace Shaq Mason and help short up this Texans’ offensive line which has been particularly weak on the interior. – Matt Johnson Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

24. Baltimore Ravens: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Baltimore needed another cornerback so badly that they traded for Tre’Davious White, who wasn’t even seeing the field for the Rams. Getting an injection of youth in the form of Shavon Revel, who’s a 6-foot-3 corner who brings physicality and above-average ball skills to the table, could be just what Baltimore needs. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: Best NFL free agents available at every position after the trade deadline

25. Los Angeles Chargers: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

It’s an outcome in our 2025 NFL mock draft that would make Jim Harbaugh very happy. The Los Angeles Chargers prioritize winning in the trenches and that brand of football is working out great for them in 2024. However, more long-term help is needed. Michigan’s defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is obviously very familiar with the system that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter runs. Likewise, Minter would know exactly how to deploy Grant on this Chargers defensive line. – Matt Johnson Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB Network

26. Green Bay Packers: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite drafting two edge rushers in the first round since 2019, the Packers still need more help pressuring quarterbacks. While he may be stuck in a part-time role as a rookie, Princely Umanmielen is an athletic freak who could someday be one of the NFL’s pass-rushers. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: Ranking the top 20 NFL head coaches of all time

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t land the wide receiver they wanted via trade, but the 2025 NFL Draft delivers the pass-catcher they’ve been looking for. Stanford wideout Elic Ayomanor offers excellent speed for his size (6-foot-2), along with the strength and physicality to both be a willing blocker and make some catches through contact. It’s exactly the type of player Mike Tomlin will love to have and who Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will enjoy deploying.- Matt Johnson Related: Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)

28. Minnesota Vikings: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia

Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Since the Vikings only have three picks in the 2025 draft, we’d trade down here, with the goal of addressing multiple needs, such as guard, running back, and defensive tackle. Yet, since it’s too early to trade around, we’ll stick and pick a starting guard in Wyatt Milum. He’s played both tackle spots in college, but having shorter arms likely pushes him inside, where his strength and awareness should still stand out. – Andrew Buller-Russ Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

29. Philadelphia Eagles: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Credit: Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Eagles thought they had enough pass-rushers when they agreed to trade Haason Reddick, but one year later, they’re back on the market. Unlike many other Eagles edge rushers, J.T. Tuimoloau isn’t a freakish athlete. But in addition to being able to create pressure thanks to his play strength, he’s also a plus run defender who can get stops behind the line of scrimmage. – Matt Johnson Related: 2025 Super Bowl odds

30. Buffalo Bills: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills have done a great job making up for recent losses in free agency. However, one area where they haven’t found a long-term solution is the defensive interior. Ohio State’s Tyleik Williams is a stout defender who can still create pressure thanks to his explosive first step off the line. He could create a lot of mismatch problems at the next level. – Andrew Buller-Russ Related: NFL MVP odds 2024

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Players like the 6-foot-4 Tacario Davis don’t come around often. Not only is he sticky in coverage, Davis isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty and help as a run defender too. He’s the type of corner every defense would love to have, and he’ll be a great fit for Steve Spagnuolo too. – Matt Johnson Related: 2024 NFL Power Rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams

32. Detroit Lions: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images