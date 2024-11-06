Best NFL free agents available at every position after the trade deadline

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Now that the NFL trade deadline has expired, the best way for teams to improve their rosters is through free agency. While the best players are already on rosters, there is always more talent to be found on the open market. That’s still true, even in November. With teams suffering more injuries each week, general managers are always searching for reinforcements, and here are the best NFL free agents available right now.

QB: Ryan Tannehill

After Dak Prescott got hurt, maybe the Dallas Cowboys would have interest in signing a replacement starter. If so, there's no better option available than Ryan Tannehill. If Joe Flacco can still ball out at 39 years old, then a 36-year-old Tannehill likely still has some gas in the tank.

RB: Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon

If teams want a bruising back who can win at the goal line, they won't find anyone better than the 6-foot-3, 230-pound Latavius Murray. Aside from his rookie season, he's never had fewer than two touchdowns in a season, because he frequently falls forward. Yet, if teams want a versatile back capable of helping on third downs, the shifty Jerick McKinnon would be more suitable.

WR: Hunter Renfrow and Michael Thomas

Recent reports have indicated that the 28-year-old Hunter Renfrow may be closer to being retired than unable to find an NFL job. However, he's a capable slot receiver who has a 1,000-yard Pro Bowl season to his name. Meanwhile, Michael Thomas has been trending more for his Derek Carr comments than his play last season. He's a big target who's shown strong hands in the past, but would he be too much of a problem in the locker room?

TE: Logan Thomas and C.J. Uzomah

Logan Thomas had a respectable 496 receiving yards and four touchdowns despite playing for the 25th-ranked scoring offense last season. Those are respectable numbers, but the athletic 6-foot-6 tight end remains a free agent. Uzoma is also 6-foot-6 and still just 31. He had less than 100 receiving yards for the Jets last season, but name a receiver who did well in New York last year, we'll wait.

OT: Donovan Smith, David Bakhtiari, Charles Leno, and D.J. Humphries

There's actually a decent collection of offensive tackles with starting experience available in free agency. Donovan Smith started for the reigning Super Bowl champions, twice. David Bakhtiari is a two-time All-Pro who's battled a multitude of injuries. Meanwhile, Charles Leno and D.J. Humphries are both starting-caliber tackles who somehow remain unsigned.

OG: La’el Collins and Halapoulivaati Vaitai

La'el Collins was a near-elite talent with the Dallas Cowboys, but he's had a hard time finding an established role ever since. Collins didn't even play a snap last season, but he's still just 31. There should be plenty of gas in the tank. Meanwhile, Hal Vaitai has started at guard and tackle for the Eagles and Lions, two of the NFL's best offensive line units in the past decade.

C: Ricky Stromberg

The 97th overall pick last season played in just four games as a rookie. But he got cut loose before this year kicked off due to an injury. He's expected to sign with a team in the next month or so, and the 23-year-old has plenty of untapped potential as someone who can play guard or center. Teams looking for a potential long-term solution shouldn't hesitate to bring Stromberg in.

EDGE: Frank Clark and Rasheem Green

Off-field issues may be the reason why Frank Clark is not in the NFL, and that's fair. But GMs aren't in business to field a roster full of players with the best morals; they want players who can help them win games and effectively save their job. Clark is 31 and has 58.5 sacks to his name. Teams may not want to admit it, but he's one of the best free agents available. Rasheem Green has positional versatility to play DT or on the edge and he's just 27. A 6.5-sack season in 2021 showed what he's capable of.

DT: Isaiah Buggs

We feel confident saying his behavioral issues are why Isaiah Buggs is unsigned. The Chiefs liked him enough to carry him on the roster during their Super Bowl run, but once he got into trouble, Buggs got cut loose and he hasn't received any public interest since. Yet, he graded as the 69th-best DT per PFF last season. If a team gets desperate for an interior defender, there's no one better than Buggs on the open market.

LB: Shaq Leonard and Deion Jones

Shaquille Leonard is a three-time All-Pro. Deion Jones is a former Pro Bowl linebacker. Yet neither has a job. To be fair, both players have been slowed down due to injuries, yet Leonard is 29, and Jones is still 30. If a defensive coordinator wants to see what type of instincts these experienced starters have, they could still land a job in the near future.

CB: Xavien Howard, Patrick Peterson, J.C. Jackson, and Chandon Sullivan

The position with the biggest 'names' available is undoubtedly cornerback. Xavien Howard used to be one of the best ball-hawking cornerbacks in the NFL. Patrick Peterson may be a future Hall of Famer. At 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, J.C. Jackson has the size that defenses covet. Meanwhile, Chandon Sullivan might be the best nickel option available.

S: Micah Hyde and Jamal Adams

