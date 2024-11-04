Week 10 fantasy rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Credit: Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season draws to a close, we join fantasy football managers in turning our attention to the next slate of games. There are more than two months of NFL stats on defenses and players, helping shape our Week 10 fantasy rankings.

As always, these are our initial fantasy rankings for Week 10 at every position. On Monday afternoon, we’ll have updated fantasy QB rankings and fantasy TE rankings with an analysis of matchups for the top plays. On Tuesday, we’ll deliver updated Week 10 fantasy RB rankings along with our weekly fantasy waiver wire targets. Now, let’s dive into our Week 10 fantasy rankings.

Week 10 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Lamar Jackson vs Cincinnati Bengals 2 Joe Burrow @ Baltimore Ravens 3 Josh Allen @ Indianapolis Colts 4 Jalen Hurts @ Dallas Cowboys 5 Jayden Daniels vs Pittsburgh Steelers 6 Tua Tagovailoa @ Los Angeles Rams 7 Sam Darnold @ Jacksonville Jaguars 8 Brock Purdy @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9 Aaron Rodgers @ Arizona Cardinals 10 Jared Goff @ Houston Texans 11 Matthew Stafford vs Miami Dolphins 12 Kyler Murray vs New York Jets 13 Caleb Williams vs New England Patriots 14 Patrick Mahomes @ Denver Broncos 15 C.J. Stroud vs Detroit Lions 16 Dak Prescott vs Philadelphia Eagles 17 Kirk Cousins @ New Orleans Saints 18 Trevor Lawrence vs Minnesota Vikings 19 Daniel Jones @ Carolina Panthers 20 Russell Wilson @ Washington Commanders Week 10 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Week 10 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Derrick Henry vs Cincinnati Bengals 2 Saquon Barkley @ Dallas Cowboys 3 Bijan Robinson @ New Orleans Saints 4 Jahmyr Gibbs @ Houston Texans 5 Christian McCaffrey (Q – Achilles) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 Kyren Williams vs Miami Dolphins 7 Breece Hall @ Arizona Cardinals 8 Joe Mixon vs Detroit Lions 9 Jonathan Taylor vs Buffalo Bills 10 De’Von Achane @ Los Angeles Rams 11 Aaron Jones @ Jacksonville Jaguars 12 Alvin Kamara vs Atlanta Falcons 13 James Cook @ Indianapolis Colts 14 James Conner vs New York Jets 15 D’Andre Swift vs New England Patriots 16 David Montgomery @ Houston Texans 17 Chuba Hubbard vs New York Giants 18 Brian Robinson Jr vs Pittsburgh Steelers 19 Tyrone Tracy Jr @ Carolina Panthers 20 Tony Pollard @ Los Angeles Chargers 21 Najee Harris @ Washington Commanders 22 Rhamondre Stevenson @ Chicago Bears 23 Tank Bigsby vs Minnesota Vikings 24 Kareem Hunt vs Denver Broncos 25 J.K. Dobbins vs Tennessee Titans 26 Bucky Irving vs San Francisco 49ers 27 Chase Brown @ Baltimore Ravens 28 Raheem Mostert @ Los Angeles Rams 29 Javonte Williams @ Kansas City Chiefs 30 Rico Dowdle vs Philadelphia Eagles Week 10 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Week 10 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Matchup 1 Ja’Marr Chase @ Baltimore Ravens 2 Justin Jefferson @ Jacksonville Jaguars 3 A.J. Brown @ Dallas Cowboys 4 CeeDee Lamb vs Philadelphia Eagles 5 Tyreek Hill @ Los Angeles Rams 6 Malik Nabers @ Carolina Panthers 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ Houston Texans 8 Nico Collins vs Detroit Lions 9 Cooper Kupp vs Miami Dolphins 10 Puka Nacua vs Miami Dolphins 11 Deebo Samuel @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Drake London @ New Orleans Saints 13 Terry McLaurin vs Pittsburgh Steelers 14 Zay Flowers vs Cincinnati Bengals 15 Davante Adams @ Arizona Cardinals 16 Tee Higgins (Q – Quad) @ Baltimore Ravens 17 Garrett Wilson @ Arizona Cardinals 18 Marvin Harrison Jr vs New York Jets 19 DeVonta Smith @ Dallas Cowboys 20 Brian Thomas Jr (Q – Chest) vs Minnesota Vikings 21 Calvin Ridley @ Los Angeles Chargers 22 Jaylen Waddle @ Los Angeles Rams 23 Chris Olave vs Atlanta Falcons 24 George Pickens @ Washington Commanders 25 Amari Cooper @ Indianapolis Colts 26 DJ Moore vs New England Patriots 27 Josh Downs vs Buffalo Bills 28 Tank Dell vs Detroit Lions 29 Khalil Shakir @ Indianapolis Colts 30 Ladd McConkey vs Tennessee Titans Week 10 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Week 10 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Rank Player Matchup 1 George Kittle @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Trey McBride vs New York Jets 3 Kyle Pitts @ New Orleans Saints 4 Travis Kelce vs Denver Broncos 5 Jake Ferguson vs Philadelphia Eagles 6 T.J. Hockenson @ Jacksonville Jaguars 7 Evan Engram vs Minnesota Vikings 8 Hunter Henry @ Chicago Bears 9 Mark Andrews vs Cincinnati Bengals 10 Dallas Goedert @ Dallas Cowboys 11 Cole Kmet vs New England Patriots 12 Sam LaPorta @ Houston Texans 13 Cade Otton vs San Francisco 49ers 14 Dalton Kincaid @ Indianapolis Colts 15 Taysom Hill vs Atlanta Falcons 16 Pat Freiermuth @ Washington Commanders 17 Dalton Schultz vs Detroit Lions 18 Zach Ertz vs Pittsburgh Steelers 19 Isaiah Likely vs Cincinnati Bengals 20 Mike Gesicki @ Baltimore Ravens

Additional Week 10 fantasy rankings