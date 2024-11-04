Week 10 fantasy rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

A Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season draws to a close, we join fantasy football managers in turning our attention to the next slate of games. There are more than two months of NFL stats on defenses and players, helping shape our Week 10 fantasy rankings.
As always, these are our initial fantasy rankings for Week 10 at every position. On Monday afternoon, we’ll have updated fantasy QB rankings and fantasy TE rankings with an analysis of matchups for the top plays. On Tuesday, we’ll deliver updated Week 10 fantasy RB rankings along with our weekly fantasy waiver wire targets. Now, let’s dive into our Week 10 fantasy rankings.
Week 10 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Joe Burrow
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|3
|Josh Allen
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|4
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|5
|Jayden Daniels
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|7
|Sam Darnold
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|8
|Brock Purdy
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9
|Aaron Rodgers
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|10
|Jared Goff
|@ Houston Texans
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|vs Miami Dolphins
|12
|Kyler Murray
|vs New York Jets
|13
|Caleb Williams
|vs New England Patriots
|14
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Denver Broncos
|15
|C.J. Stroud
|vs Detroit Lions
|16
|Dak Prescott
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|Kirk Cousins
|@ New Orleans Saints
|18
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|19
|Daniel Jones
|@ Carolina Panthers
|20
|Russell Wilson
|@ Washington Commanders
Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 10 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week
Week 10 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Derrick Henry
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Saquon Barkley
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|@ New Orleans Saints
|4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|@ Houston Texans
|5
|Christian McCaffrey (Q – Achilles)
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|Kyren Williams
|vs Miami Dolphins
|7
|Breece Hall
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|8
|Joe Mixon
|vs Detroit Lions
|9
|Jonathan Taylor
|vs Buffalo Bills
|10
|De’Von Achane
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|11
|Aaron Jones
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|12
|Alvin Kamara
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|13
|James Cook
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|14
|James Conner
|vs New York Jets
|15
|D’Andre Swift
|vs New England Patriots
|16
|David Montgomery
|@ Houston Texans
|17
|Chuba Hubbard
|vs New York Giants
|18
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|19
|Tyrone Tracy Jr
|@ Carolina Panthers
|20
|Tony Pollard
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|21
|Najee Harris
|@ Washington Commanders
|22
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ Chicago Bears
|23
|Tank Bigsby
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|24
|Kareem Hunt
|vs Denver Broncos
|25
|J.K. Dobbins
|vs Tennessee Titans
|26
|Bucky Irving
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|27
|Chase Brown
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|28
|Raheem Mostert
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|29
|Javonte Williams
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|30
|Rico Dowdle
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our updated Week 10 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for the best fantasy running backs this week
Week 10 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|A.J. Brown
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|Tyreek Hill
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|6
|Malik Nabers
|@ Carolina Panthers
|7
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@ Houston Texans
|8
|Nico Collins
|vs Detroit Lions
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|vs Miami Dolphins
|10
|Puka Nacua
|vs Miami Dolphins
|11
|Deebo Samuel
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12
|Drake London
|@ New Orleans Saints
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|14
|Zay Flowers
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|15
|Davante Adams
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|16
|Tee Higgins (Q – Quad)
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|17
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|18
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs New York Jets
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|20
|Brian Thomas Jr (Q – Chest)
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|21
|Calvin Ridley
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|23
|Chris Olave
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|24
|George Pickens
|@ Washington Commanders
|25
|Amari Cooper
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|26
|DJ Moore
|vs New England Patriots
|27
|Josh Downs
|vs Buffalo Bills
|28
|Tank Dell
|vs Detroit Lions
|29
|Khalil Shakir
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|30
|Ladd McConkey
|vs Tennessee Titans
Week 10 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week
|Rank
|Player
|Matchup
|1
|George Kittle
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Trey McBride
|vs New York Jets
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|@ New Orleans Saints
|4
|Travis Kelce
|vs Denver Broncos
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|6
|T.J. Hockenson
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|Evan Engram
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|8
|Hunter Henry
|@ Chicago Bears
|9
|Mark Andrews
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|Dallas Goedert
|@ Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Cole Kmet
|vs New England Patriots
|12
|Sam LaPorta
|@ Houston Texans
|13
|Cade Otton
|vs San Francisco 49ers
|14
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|15
|Taysom Hill
|vs Atlanta Falcons
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Washington Commanders
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|vs Detroit Lions
|18
|Zach Ertz
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|19
|Isaiah Likely
|vs Cincinnati Bengals
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Baltimore Ravens
Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 10 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for the best fantasy tight ends this week