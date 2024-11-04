fbpx

Week 10 fantasy rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for best fantasy QB, RB, WR, TEs this week

Updated:
Credit: Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season draws to a close, we join fantasy football managers in turning our attention to the next slate of games. There are more than two months of NFL stats on defenses and players, helping shape our Week 10 fantasy rankings.

As always, these are our initial fantasy rankings for Week 10 at every position. On Monday afternoon, we’ll have updated fantasy QB rankings and fantasy TE rankings with an analysis of matchups for the top plays. On Tuesday, we’ll deliver updated Week 10 fantasy RB rankings along with our weekly fantasy waiver wire targets. Now, let’s dive into our Week 10 fantasy rankings.

Week 10 fantasy QB rankings

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Lamar Jacksonvs Cincinnati Bengals
2Joe Burrow@ Baltimore Ravens
3Josh Allen@ Indianapolis Colts
4Jalen Hurts@ Dallas Cowboys
5Jayden Danielsvs Pittsburgh Steelers
6Tua Tagovailoa@ Los Angeles Rams
7Sam Darnold@ Jacksonville Jaguars
8Brock Purdy@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9Aaron Rodgers@ Arizona Cardinals
10Jared Goff@ Houston Texans
11Matthew Staffordvs Miami Dolphins
12Kyler Murrayvs New York Jets
13Caleb Williamsvs New England Patriots
14Patrick Mahomes@ Denver Broncos
15C.J. Stroudvs Detroit Lions
16Dak Prescottvs Philadelphia Eagles
17Kirk Cousins@ New Orleans Saints
18Trevor Lawrencevs Minnesota Vikings
19Daniel Jones@ Carolina Panthers
20Russell Wilson@ Washington Commanders
Week 10 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 10 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for the best fantasy quarterbacks this week



Week 10 fantasy RB rankings

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Derrick Henryvs Cincinnati Bengals
2Saquon Barkley@ Dallas Cowboys
3Bijan Robinson@ New Orleans Saints
4Jahmyr Gibbs@ Houston Texans
5Christian McCaffrey (Q – Achilles)@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6Kyren Williamsvs Miami Dolphins
7Breece Hall@ Arizona Cardinals
8Joe Mixonvs Detroit Lions
9Jonathan Taylorvs Buffalo Bills
10De’Von Achane@ Los Angeles Rams
11Aaron Jones@ Jacksonville Jaguars
12Alvin Kamaravs Atlanta Falcons
13James Cook@ Indianapolis Colts
14James Connervs New York Jets
15D’Andre Swiftvs New England Patriots
16David Montgomery@ Houston Texans
17Chuba Hubbardvs New York Giants
18Brian Robinson Jrvs Pittsburgh Steelers
19Tyrone Tracy Jr@ Carolina Panthers
20Tony Pollard@ Los Angeles Chargers
21Najee Harris@ Washington Commanders
22Rhamondre Stevenson@ Chicago Bears
23Tank Bigsbyvs Minnesota Vikings
24Kareem Huntvs Denver Broncos
25J.K. Dobbinsvs Tennessee Titans
26Bucky Irvingvs San Francisco 49ers
27Chase Brown@ Baltimore Ravens
28Raheem Mostert@ Los Angeles Rams
29Javonte Williams@ Kansas City Chiefs
30Rico Dowdlevs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Check back on Tuesday afternoon for our updated Week 10 fantasy RB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for the best fantasy running backs this week

Week 10 fantasy WR rankings

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1Ja’Marr Chase@ Baltimore Ravens
2Justin Jefferson@ Jacksonville Jaguars
3A.J. Brown@ Dallas Cowboys
4CeeDee Lambvs Philadelphia Eagles
5Tyreek Hill@ Los Angeles Rams
6Malik Nabers@ Carolina Panthers
7Amon-Ra St. Brown@ Houston Texans
8Nico Collinsvs Detroit Lions
9Cooper Kuppvs Miami Dolphins
10Puka Nacuavs Miami Dolphins
11Deebo Samuel@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12Drake London@ New Orleans Saints
13Terry McLaurinvs Pittsburgh Steelers
14Zay Flowersvs Cincinnati Bengals
15Davante Adams@ Arizona Cardinals
16Tee Higgins (Q – Quad)@ Baltimore Ravens
17Garrett Wilson@ Arizona Cardinals
18Marvin Harrison Jrvs New York Jets
19DeVonta Smith@ Dallas Cowboys
20Brian Thomas Jr (Q – Chest)vs Minnesota Vikings
21Calvin Ridley@ Los Angeles Chargers
22Jaylen Waddle@ Los Angeles Rams
23Chris Olavevs Atlanta Falcons
24George Pickens@ Washington Commanders
25Amari Cooper@ Indianapolis Colts
26DJ Moorevs New England Patriots
27Josh Downsvs Buffalo Bills
28Tank Dellvs Detroit Lions
29Khalil Shakir@ Indianapolis Colts
30Ladd McConkeyvs Tennessee Titans
Week 10 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR ESPN fantasy scoring settings

Week 10 fantasy rankings: Best fantasy tight ends this week

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
RankPlayerMatchup
1George Kittle@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2Trey McBridevs New York Jets
3Kyle Pitts@ New Orleans Saints
4Travis Kelcevs Denver Broncos
5Jake Fergusonvs Philadelphia Eagles
6T.J. Hockenson@ Jacksonville Jaguars
7Evan Engramvs Minnesota Vikings
8Hunter Henry@ Chicago Bears
9Mark Andrewsvs Cincinnati Bengals
10Dallas Goedert@ Dallas Cowboys
11Cole Kmetvs New England Patriots
12Sam LaPorta@ Houston Texans
13Cade Ottonvs San Francisco 49ers
14Dalton Kincaid@ Indianapolis Colts
15Taysom Hillvs Atlanta Falcons
16Pat Freiermuth@ Washington Commanders
17Dalton Schultzvs Detroit Lions
18Zach Ertzvs Pittsburgh Steelers
19Isaiah Likelyvs Cincinnati Bengals
20Mike Gesicki@ Baltimore Ravens

Check back on Monday afternoon for our updated Week 10 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for the best fantasy tight ends this week

Additional Week 10 fantasy rankings


More About: