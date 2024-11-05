Week 10 fantasy RB rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for best fantasy running backs this week

Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

It’s been an interesting 2024 fantasy football season, especially at the running back position. Week 10 also brings the potential return of Christian McCaffrey, who could play for the first time during the 2024 NFL season. Ahead of his 2024 debut, our Week 10 fantasy RB rankings will take you through NFL stats and matchup analysis you need to know. Let’s dive into our fantasy RB rankings this week, evaluating matchups for some of the best fantasy running backs. Also Read: NFL coaching candidates, top NFL head coach candidates for 2025

20. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Denver Broncos

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kareem Hunt might only have a few weeks left as a starter in fantasy football, with Isiah Pacheco getting closer to a return, but he should still be in fantasy lineups this week. While the Denver Broncos are stout against the pass, they do allow nearly 110 rushing yards per game with a 4.0 yards per carry average. As for Hunt, he’s averaging 24.3 carries and 86.3 rushing yards per game in the last four weeks. Consider him an RB2 until Pacheco returns. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024

19. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers – vs New York Giants

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Chuba Hubbard remains one of the most underrated players in fantasy football. Overlooked on a bad Carolina Panthers team, the young running back is averaging 81.4 rushing yards per game with a 5.13 yards per carry average since Week 2. Not only is he effective with his touches, but this is a favorable matchup with the New York Giants allowing 142.6 rush ypg and 5.2 yards per carry.

18. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers – @ Washington Commanders

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Najee Harris couldn’t get anything going early in the season, averaging just 54 rushing yards per game and 3.29 yards per carry with 0 touchdowns in his first five games. Over the last three games before the bye, Harris averaged 5.96 yards per carry with 2 touchdowns and three consecutive 100-yard performances. He is on a hot streak and a must-start RB2 with a matchup against a Washington Commanders defense that allows the fourth-most rushing yards per game (143) and 5.1 ypc. Related: NFL Week 10 power rankings

17. James Cook, Buffalo Bills – @ Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts are allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (149.8) this season. What’s remarkable about that is the number could be even higher if not for two outlier games – Chicago Bears (63 rush yards and 2.3 ypc) and Houston Texans (96 yards and 3.3 ypc). This is an excellent matchup, but we have to push James Cook down multiple spots in our fantasy RB rankings this week because Ray Davis is now a firm part of this backfield committee.

16. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions – @ Houston Texans

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After producing NFL stats that made him one of the best fantasy running backs through five games, David Montgomery’s volume and output have slipped in recent weeks. He only has one touchdown in the last three games and he’s only averaged 68 scrimmage yards per game over that same span. The breakout game could always be coming, but Montgomery is now a high-end RB2 instead of an RB1. Related: NFL Week 10 predictions

15. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

After an electric start to the 2024 NFL season, averaging over 100 scrimmage yards per game and 5.21 yards per carry – the effectiveness from Aaron Jones has plummeted. In the last two games, the Minnesota Vikings running back has averaged just 3.05 yards per carry and 61 rush ypg. A dip in effectiveness caused him to drop a few spots in our fantasy RB rankings this week, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he delivered 80-plus scrimmage yards and a score against the Jaguars’ defense.

14. Tyrone Tracy Jr, New York Giants – vs Carolina Panthers

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. is already the second-best player on the New York Giants offense. He had to claw his way to touches, but his average over the last five games – 15.4 carries, 82.6 rushing yards, 5.4 ypc and 15 receiving yards – showcases what he could do. Of course, what pushes him up even higher in our Week 10 fantasy RB rankings is a matchup against the worst run defense in the NFL. Related: NFL defense rankings, Week 10 fantasy defense rankings

13. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals – vs New York Jets

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Jets run defense has been miserable this season. Even when you include the Minnesota Vikings game (72 yards and 2.7 ypc allowed), opponents are still averaging 132.6 rushing yards per game with a 4.3 ypc average and 11 touchdowns this season in nine contests. As for James Conner, he’s in one of the most effective rushing attacks in the NFL and should be a focal point of the Arizona Cardinals’ game plan given the Jets’ weakness defensively.

12. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints – vs Atlanta Falcons

Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Alvin Kamara wasn’t effective with the football in his hands from Weeks 5-7, averaging just 25.3 rushing yards per game and 2.45 yards per carry. It’s been quite the turnaround for the New Orleans Saints star in the last two games. Kamara averaged 111 rushing yards and 57.5 receiving yards per game, all with a 5.7 ypc average in the last two weeks. This is a quality matchup and Kamara’s role in the Saints offense means he can perform whether it’s a close game or New Orleans falls behind early. Related: NFL kicker rankings, Week 10 fantasy kicker rankings

11. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – vs Buffalo Bills

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Without getting into the Joe Flacco vs Anthony Richardson debate, there’s one thing that’s evident. The Indianapolis Colts’ receivers benefit from Flacco being under center, but Jonathan Taylor does not. It makes this Colts’ rushing attack easier to defend, which is part of the reason Taylor averaged just 3.69 yards per carry on SNF against the Vikings. As for the matchup, the Buffalo Bills have allowed five opponents to rush for 120-plus yards and over 4 yards per carry, while its other four opponents finished under 95 rushing yards.

10. D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears – vs New England Patriots

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the first two weeks of the season, opponents only averaged 58 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry against the New England Patriots. Since Week 3, New England has allowed 159.4 rushing yards per game, 4.7 yards per carry and 8 rushing touchdowns in seven contests. It’s a fantastic matchup for D’Andre Swift, who can turn his 18-22 touches into 100-plus scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Also Read: 2025 NFL Draft order

9. Breece Hall, New York Jets – @ Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the first five games of the season, Breece Hall averaged 13 carries and 39.4 rushing yards per game with a 3.03 yards-per-carry average. From Weeks 6-9, the New York Jets running back averaged 76.3 rushing yards per game and 5 yards per carry. He’s finally delivering up to the expectations fantasy football managers had for him and he’s locked in as an RB1 moving forward.

8. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – @ Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have found the perfect role for De’Von Achane. In the last three weeks, he’s averaged 12.3 carries per game while averaging 79 rush ypg and 6.41 ypc. What strengthens his value and solidifies him as one of the best fantasy running backs is the fact that he is also heavily involved in the passing game, averaging 5.3 receptions and 38.7 receiving yards per game since Week 7. Related: Week 10 fantasy rankings at every position

7. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

There’s certainly some risk here since the San Francisco 49ers won’t officially announce Christian McCaffrey is cleared to play in Week 10 until the weekend. However, there’s enough NFL news out there to suggest he will make his 2024 debut on Sunday. Even if Kyle Shanahan limits McCaffrey’s workload in Week 10, we’ll still start him as an RB1 against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that is allowing 4.9 yards per carry and 130.8 rushing yards per game this season.

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – @ Houston Texans

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is averaging 6.7 yards per carry since Week 2 and that’s not on a tiny workload. He’s averaged 13.1 yards per game over that two-month stretch, all while becoming the first running back to average over 6 yards per carry on 10-plus touches in seven consecutive games. As for the Week 10 matchup, this Houston Texans defense is responsible for surrendering 121.9 rush ypg and 4.9 yards per carry in its last seven contests. Related: Week 10 fantasy QB rankings, evaluating stats and matchups for best fantasy QBs

5. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans – vs Detroit Lions

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Joe Mixon is one of the best fantasy running backs this year because of his consistency. Since returning from a three-week absence (ankle sprain), the Houston Texans running back has rushed for 100-plus yards and averaged over 4 yards per carry in his last four starts. In fact, he’s done that in all five games he’s started and finished this year. While the Detroit Lions’ run defense used to be a strength, opponents have averaged 5.7 yards per carry and 145 rushing yards per game against Detroit in the last three weeks.

4. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams – vs Miami Dolphins

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kyren Williams is coming off one of his more disappointing performances, averaging just 3.1 ypc with 69 rushing yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Prior to that letdown performance, though, he averaged over 100 scrimmage yards per game and 4.2 ypc in his last five contests. With opponents averaging 4.4 ypc, 1.3 touchdowns and 120 rushing yards per game against the Miami Dolphins, Williams is locked in as one of the best fantasy running backs this week. Related: Love Los Angeles Sports? Check Out LAFBNetwork.com

3. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – @ New Orleans Saints

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

We’ll first acknowledge that following the change at head coach, there’s a strong chance this New Orleans Saints defense plays with more intensity and discipline in Week 10. It’s certainly needed because Saints’ opponents averaged 170.5 rush ypg and 5.7 ypc from Weeks 3-8. Even if New Orleans plays more sound football defensively, Bijan Robinson is averaging over 20 touches per game and he’s cleared 100-plus scrimmage yards in four consecutive contests.

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – @ Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Through eight games this season, the Dallas Cowboys have allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns in the NFL. Alarmingly, Dallas is the only team to play fewer than 9 games and allow 10-plus touchdowns. If those NFL stats aren’t enticing enough, the Cowboys also surrender the third-most rush ypg (147.8) and the 1oth-highest yards per carry average (4.6). Saquon Barkley would be near the top of our Week 10 fantasy RB rankings no matter the matchup, but this is especially great. Related: Week 10 fantasy TE rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens – vs Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images