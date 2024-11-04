NFL Week 10 predictions: Projecting every game for Week 10, including Eagles vs Cowboys

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

We’re past the halfway point for the 2024 NFL season, with Week 9 drawing to a close. That means it’s now time for our NFL Week 10 predictions, as we project every game on the NFL schedule this week. From a fantastic Thursday Night Football battle between the Cincinnati Bengals vs Baltimore Ravens to Sunday’s NFL schedule that includes the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions vs Houston Texans. Let’s dive into our NFL Week 10 predictions.

Baltimore Ravens 34, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

This should be one of the best Thursday Night Football games in a few years. Even with Tee Higgins (quad) unlikely to go in Week 10, we’ve seen what Ja’Marr Chase (193 yards and 2 touchdowns) can do to this Baltimore Ravens secondary. With that said, the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense is even worse and has no answer for Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. In one of the highest-scoring games this week, Jackson delivers another MVP-caliber performance. Related: Week 10 fantasy rankings

New York Giants 28, Carolina Panthers 17

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It seems cruel to put Germany through this, but that was the NFL’s call. The New York Giants defensive line should wreak havoc in the Carolina Panthers backfield, already giving the G-Men a big edge in this matchup. Pair that with Malik Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr. facing the worst defense in football, New York should win this one comfortably.

Chicago Bears 28, New England Patriots 20

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears desperately needed this one. Chicago’s game plan in Week 10 should be pretty simple, feed D’Andre Swift early against a bottom-10 run defense and then let Caleb Williams go to work against this secondary. Will that happen? It’s hard to say, Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron hasn’t exactly been drawing up smart game plans this year. Even with the Bears coaching staff weighing this team down, Chicago has enough talent on both sides of the ball to beat New England in Week 10. Related: NFL Week 10 power rankings

Buffalo Bills 31, Indianapolis Colts 21

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Josh Allen isn’t going to make as many mistakes as Sam Darnold did against this Indianapolis Colts defense. That means more opportunities for Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Amari Cooper to attack a very vulnerable Colts secondary. Indianapolis could have some success on the ground with Jonathan Taylor, but the Buffalo Bills pass rush will force at least one Joe Flacco turnover and that should help lay the groundwork for a two-score win on Sunday. Also Read: Week 11 college football rankings

Kansas City Chiefs 20, Denver Broncos 16

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Don’t sleep on the Denver Broncos potentially pulling off the upset in this one. The last time the Kansas City Chiefs faced a top-five defense, they narrowly escaped with a 17-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. We’re expecting a tight one here, but the Chiefs’ ability to successfully move the football on the ground and the fact that Steve Spagnuolo gets to cause chaos for rookie QB Bo Nix, should help Kansas City escape with a win over the Denver Broncos.

Atlanta Falcons 28, New Orleans Saints 17

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints’ season is over and there is blood in the water. While there’s a chance this veteran Saints roster rallies one last time against a division rival, we’ve seen far too much quit out of New Orleans this season. On the other side, the Atlanta Falcons have a chance to drive a nail into the Saints’ coffin. Quite frankly, if Atlanta can come out of this with a two-score win, that might be enough for the Saints to part ways with Dennis Allen. Related: NFL kicker rankings, best and worst NFL kickers right now

San Francisco 49ers, 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Both Christian McCaffrey and Jauan Jennings are returning in Week 10, providing a massive boost for this San Francisco 49ers offense. Kyle Shanahan should have great success scheming up explosive runs against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed 5.2 yards per carry this season. Plus, with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin still out, the 49ers defense shouldn’t have much trouble ensuring Tampa Bay can’t keep pace with San Francisco’s offense.

Washington Commanders 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 23

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

This is one of our favorite matchups in Week 10. The Pittsburgh Steelers pass rush has been phenomenal this season and with the improvements made offensively, Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin can control the clock more effectively to limit Jayden Daniels’ opportunities. With that said, Daniels is playing at an MVP-caliber level right now and we’ve seen him come through both in the clutch and against great pass rushes. We’re predicting another game-winning drive in the fourth quarter, securing a win that proves Washington is one of the best teams in the NFL. Related: NFL defense rankings, Week 10 fantasy defense rankings

Minnesota Vikings 31, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This could be a phenomenal Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings offense. Justin Jefferson is going to have a field day against this Jacksonville Jaguars secondary and if they put too much attention on him, Sam Darnold can find his way to 250-plus yards and 2 touchdowns with T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison. We do expect Trevor Lawrence to hit a few deep shots against the Vikings secondary, but Minnesota should control this one from start to finish.

Los Angeles Chargers 17, Tennessee Titans 10

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It’s a Week 10 matchup between two of the best defenses in the NFL. That obviously sets the stage for a low-scoring game, but the Los Angeles Chargers hold massive advantages at quarterback and on special teams. While we do anticipate the Tennessee Titans at least making this game competitive, assuming they avoid multiple self-inflicted wounds (turnovers), the better roster and coaching staff come out with the victory.

Philadelphia Eagles 23, Dallas Cowboys 10

Credit: Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Needless to say, this matchup loses some of its luster following injuries to Dak Prescott (hamstring), CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) and A.J. Brown (knee). We would have picked the Philadelphia Eagles to win even if the Dallas Cowboys offense was completely healthy, in large part because this isn’t an offense you really have to worry about when making a game plan. With Prescott and Lamb both uncertain for Week 10, Philadelphia should dominate and impose its will against its rival. Related: NFL Games Today, Week 10 NFL schedule

New York Jets 28, Arizona Cardinals 23

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

This game is probably flying under the radar a bit, but it could be one of the more competitive matchups on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals have the pass-catchers (Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr.) and a highly effective rushing attack to exploit vulnerabilities in this New York Jets defense. Likewise, though, the trio of Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams shouldn’t have much trouble creating explosive plays. Ultimately, we’re picking the more experienced team to come through with the win, but this matchup truly feels like a coin flip.

Detroit Lions 27, Houston Texans 17

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Houston Texans offensive line can’t be fixed in a week and that is going to make this Sunday Night Football matchup a heck of a lot easier for the Detroit Lions defensively. C.J. Stroud also isn’t playing his best football right now and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn won’t hesitate to blitz him. As for the other side of the ball, there’s not a single defense in the NFL we think can contain the Lions offense for three quarters, let alone four. Related: Best NFL players of all time

Los Angeles Rams 31, Miami Dolphins 28

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images