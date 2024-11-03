New Orleans Saints legend Michael Thomas roasts Derek Carr online

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Derek Carr got the New Orleans Saints off to a fantastic 2-0 start, to the point where he landed in the early NFL MVP conversation. But then the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback suffered losses in each of the next three games before falling victim to an oblique injury.

The Saints were then forced to turn to their backups, opting to start fifth-round rookie Spencer Rattler for three games. All resulted in losses. But on Sunday, Carr made his highly-anticipated return to the Saints lineup after recovering from his injury. Yet, former Saints legend Michael Thomas clearly isn’t impressed.

Michael Thomas has no respect for New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

During his heyday, Michael Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019, and he earned two All-Pro honors. But Thomas experienced a long line of injuries and he’s now out of the league after being limited to 10 games and seven starts last season.

Yet, Thomas is still and NFL lifer, he can’t quit the Saints. So it’s no surprise to see him continuing to watch his former team, but what’s more interesting is that he absolutely ripped into his former quarterback on social media.

While Thomas has a series of tweets that can be seen below, or on his official page, the one play that really set him off was Carr throwing a high pass to Chris Olave, which led to a game-ending concussion for the Saints’ top receiver.

This was the frightening hit on Chris Olave, who is now on a stretcher and being carted off the field.



Olave has suffered at least three documented concussions in his NFL career.pic.twitter.com/VXrewx3C7s https://t.co/7MK4rS6VX8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 3, 2024

Derek Carr for you I been told yall shit sad 😢🖕 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball. Get him the f out of here he so ass. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball. He need his ass whooped — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

They fired all them coaches trying to cover his flaws up he still doing the same shit. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

That year his buddy went 1st team all pro in 2022 he needed 180 targets just to catch 100 passes. He is ass — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

Another one lol — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) November 3, 2024

Thomas only spent one season catching passes from Carr, but as mentioned, now he’s out of the NFL altogether, whereas his former quarterback is still an established starter.

