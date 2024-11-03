fbpx

New Orleans Saints legend Michael Thomas roasts Derek Carr online

Updated:
Follow Us
Derek Carr, Michael Thomas
Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Derek Carr got the New Orleans Saints off to a fantastic 2-0 start, to the point where he landed in the early NFL MVP conversation. But then the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback suffered losses in each of the next three games before falling victim to an oblique injury.

The Saints were then forced to turn to their backups, opting to start fifth-round rookie Spencer Rattler for three games. All resulted in losses. But on Sunday, Carr made his highly-anticipated return to the Saints lineup after recovering from his injury. Yet, former Saints legend Michael Thomas clearly isn’t impressed.

Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings

Michael Thomas has no respect for New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr, Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints
Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

During his heyday, Michael Thomas set an NFL record with 149 receptions in 2019, and he earned two All-Pro honors. But Thomas experienced a long line of injuries and he’s now out of the league after being limited to 10 games and seven starts last season.

Yet, Thomas is still and NFL lifer, he can’t quit the Saints. So it’s no surprise to see him continuing to watch his former team, but what’s more interesting is that he absolutely ripped into his former quarterback on social media.

While Thomas has a series of tweets that can be seen below, or on his official page, the one play that really set him off was Carr throwing a high pass to Chris Olave, which led to a game-ending concussion for the Saints’ top receiver.

Thomas only spent one season catching passes from Carr, but as mentioned, now he’s out of the NFL altogether, whereas his former quarterback is still an established starter.

Related: 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Who should the New Orleans Saints draft?

Mentioned in this article:

More About: