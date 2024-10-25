2025 NFL mock draft: Projecting all 32 first-round picks after Week 7, including Ashton Jeanty, Shedeur Sanders, and Cam Ward

Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is approaching its halfway point, which means it's time for another 2025 NFL mock draft. Some teams are on a fast track to earning a top-five pick, but many others are still hoping a playoff spot falls right in their laps. However, for the teams whose performance embodies a full-blown rebuild, their fanbases are more interested in which players can help them in the 2025 NFL Draft. Below, we project who each team will select with their first-round draft pick on April 24. To do so, we used the latest NFL standings to help determine our 2025 NFL Draft order. Picks are alternated between Andrew Buller-Russ and Matt Johnson, who put on their NFL GM hats for an afternoon of draft analysis.

1. TRADE: Las Vegas Raiders: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

New England Patriots trade No. 1 pick to Las Vegas Raiders for 2025 + 26 1st, 2025 + 27 2nd, 2025 + 26 3rd-round picks Where there's smoke, there's fire. Shedeur Sanders has trained with Tom Brady in the past and the Colorado quarterback's playing style is one Brady is fond of. There's also an existing relationship between Deion Sanders and Raiders' owner Mark Davis. This is a 'splash' move for Las Vegas that puts it back in the spotlight with a QB the organization believes it can build around. – Matt Johnson

2. Carolina Panthers: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

The Panthers may or may not have their franchise quarterback on the roster. The early indications are that they don't. Yet, we'd bet Panthers owner David Tepper won't be able to resist a true generational talent such as Travis Hunter who can sell enough season tickets and jerseys to make this a very wise investment. – Andrew Buller-Russ

3. Cleveland Browns: Mason Graham, DL, Michigan

The Deshaun Watson contract will force the Cleveland Browns to start cutting ties with impact players this offseason. That leaves a need to find cheap replacements. Mason Graham is delivering another All-American caliber season at Michigan this year and the defensive tackle would fit nicely working inside with Myles Garrett coming off the edge. – Matt Johnson

4. Tennessee Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

After failing to re-sign Derrick Henry and Will Levis being allergic to taking care of the ball, the Titans' offense is nonexistent, scoring fewer than 18 points in all but one of their games this season. Meanwhile, Cam Ward is showing he is an offense, all by himself. The Titans could use a new face of the franchise and this dual-threat feels like the perfect fit. – Andrew Buller-Russ

5. New York Jets: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Consideration was given to LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell, but the New York Jets spent their first-round pick last year on Olu Fashanu. Malaki Starks is one of the best defensive backs in the nation and he would help address one of the fewest weaknesses on this Jets' defense. With Starks added to the secondary, New York could focus the rest of its draft on offense. – Matt Johnson

6. New Orleans Saints: Will Campbell, T, LSU

The Saints have been trying to rebuild their offensive line for several seasons, and selecting Taliese Fuaga is a step in the right direction. But New Orleans could still use more help in the trenches and grabbing another bookend tackle like Will Campbell should help them finally move past problematic protection issues. – Andrew Buller-Russ

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL this year. While Tyson Campbell is an excellent player, he needs a lot more help around him. Michigan Wolverines corner Will Johnson has allowed just a 52.6 QB rating (PFF) when targeted this year and he'd give Jacksonville two building blocks on the outside. – Matt Johnson

8. TRADE: New England Patriots: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

New England Patriots trade No. 1 pick to Las Vegas Raiders for 2025 + 26 1st, 2025 + 27 2nd, 2025 + 26 3rd-round picks The Patriots got their franchise quarterback. Now it's time to make Drake Maye's life easier by getting him the best receiver in the draft class. Tetairoa McMillan has freakish size at 6-foot-5, yet he has the versatility to line up outside or in the slot. Plus, once he gets the ball, good luck getting this tank to the ground. – Andrew Buller-Russ

9. New York Giants: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

There isn't a single quarterback in this spot worth taking in our eyes, so the New York Giants add another offensive centerpiece. Ashton Jeanty isn't just the best running back in college football, he's running circles around the competition. He can become a focal point of this Giants' offense for the next two to three years, taking pressure off whatever quarterback is eventually brought in. This is just about creating a foundation for the next signal-caller. – Matt Johnson

10. Miami Dolphins: Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

It sounds like a broken record, but the Miami Dolphins' biggest priority is protecting Tua Tagoavailoa at all costs. Which means they need to keep adding more elite offensive linemen like Kelvin Banks. He's effective in pass protection and at pancaking defenders in the run game, making him a perfect fit for any team. – Andrew Buller-Russ

11. Los Angeles Rams: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Los Angeles Rams don't have a clear long-term plan at quarterback, but the past year-plus have demonstrated the importance of a strong offensive line. CamRen Williams has spent the 2024 season at right tackle, with Kelvin Banks Jr on the left side, but he could play either spot at the next level. Plus, Texas' offensive approach gives Williams plenty of reps in pass protection. – Matt Johnson

12. Cincinnati Bengals: Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan

The best NFL teams consistently win in the trenches. For the Bengals to do that, they need to get another defensive trench warrior capable of pushing the pile in the ground game while still being able to create pressure. Kenneth Grant is the type of top-ten talent capable of doing both. – Andrew Buller-Russ

13. Arizona Cardinals: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

It was apparent before the NFL season kicked off and is even clearer months in, the Arizona Cardinals desperately need some juice on defense. Abdul Carter hasn't quite made the Micah Parsons-like leap everyone hoped to see, but he can still easily develop into becoming the best edge rusher from the 2025 NFL Draft class. – Matt Johnson

14. San Francisco 49ers: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Trent Williams seems ageless, but he isn't. Whether the future Hall of Famer has retirement on his mind or not, finding a capable long-term replacement is a must for a team that relies so much on explosive plays. Ersery has great footwork, which makes him an ideal NFL left tackle. – Andrew Buller-Russ

15. Dallas Cowboys: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

With Ashton Jeanty off the board in this 2025 NFL mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys grab the best wide receiver available. Luther Burden III is precisely what this Cowboys' offense needs, a playmaking No. 2 receiver who can take advantage of one-on-one coverages with teams focused on CeeDee Lamb. Adding Burden also pushes Jake Ferguson into the No. 3 pass-catcher role he is suited for over the next four-plus years. – Matt Johnson

16. Denver Broncos: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

Bo Nix may be the Broncos franchise quarterback, but he'll need a playmaker capable of taking a game over to reach his true potential. Isaiah Bond has the gamebreaking speed we've come to expect from Texas Longhorns receivers, but we'd bet Sean Payton would come up with fun ways to get him the ball in short-yardage situations too. – Andrew Buller-Russ

17. Atlanta Falcons: Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

Injuries have limited Mykel Williams this season, but the Georgia Bulldogs pass rusher still looks like a surefire first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Williams, a Georgia native, would get to stay home and join an Atlanta Falcons defense that is in desperate need of talent who can consistently get after the quarterback. – Matt Johnson

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

The Eagles have tried various methods to find a middle linebacker, from signing former Pro Bowl players like Devin White to drafting players with sky-high potential like Nakobe Dean. But they still haven't found a long-term solution. Danny Stutsman is the type of old-school linebacker who plays all three downs and isn't afraid to lay the wood. – Andrew Buller-Russ

19. Seattle Seahawks: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Entering Week 8, the Seattle Seahawks had allowed the fifth-most receiving yards (409) to tight ends. To put it simply, the middle of the Seahawks defense is abysmal. Jihaad Campbell is making a name for himself this season at Alabama for his coverage skills and he's more versatile than just that. He's an ideal plug-and-play starter in Mike MacDonald's defense, filling a huge need – Matt Johnson

20. Indianapolis Colts: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

It's clear the Colts need to get Anthony Richardson more playmakers, but they've already invested in a few young pieces like Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. How about getting their QB a big target like Colston Loveland? Not only is he 6-foot-5, but he brings better-than-expected athleticism to the table, making him an effective field stretcher, too. – Andrew Buller-Russ

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

Joey Bosa will likely be a cap casualty next offseason and Khalil Mack is a free agent. That pushes edge rusher to the top of the Los Angeles Chargers needs in the 2025 NFL Draft. Texas A&M edge defender Nic Scourton (6-foot-4) is responsible for 14.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in his last 18 games played and he seems to keep getting better. – Matt Johnson

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Todd Bowles knows teams can never have enough cornerbacks capable of making plays. Right now, the Buccaneers don't have enough difference-makers in their young secondary, but Benjamin Morrison has true shutdown potential. In addition to his coverage ability, Morrison brings the type of physicality fans will love.- Andrew Buller-Russ

23. Chicago Bears: Emery Jones Jr, OL, LSU

The Chicago Bears are trying to make it work at left tackle with Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he just might not be great enough to stay long-term. Chicago could use its first-round pick on Emery Jones Jr, playing him at guard in his rookie season before seeing if he can kick outside when Braxton Jones' contract expires. – Matt Johnson

24. Baltimore Ravens: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Kyle Van Noy is among the NFL's sack leaders right now, but he'll turn 34 next season, which could lead to a reduction in playing time. Adding another edge rusher with elite upside like Jack Sawyer could help keep everyone's legs fresh for a Ravens defense that is always among the league's best. – Andrew Buller-Russ

25. Buffalo Bills: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Amari Cooper is only on a one-year contract and we've seen what the Buffalo Bills offense looks like without legitimate playmakers. Emeka Egbuka is a plug-and-play starter who could complement Keon Coleman nicely. This selection allows the Bills front office to lose Cooper in NFL free agency, using that money on other positions of need. – Matt Johnson

26. Washington Commanders: Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel may miss the early portion of the 2025 season as he rehabs a torn ACL, but teams will be willing to take a chance on the 6-foot-3 cornerback in the first round anyway. A former track runner who has quick feet, plus ball skills, Revel could become a superstar. – Andrew Buller-Russ

27. Pittsburgh Steelers: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

NFL rumors this year have made it clear the Pittsburgh Steelers want another quality wide receiver, they just haven't been able to land one. While this would be a long wait for Pittsburgh, Elic Ayomanor would be an excellent 1B to George Pickens. Plus, he brings a lot of the other traits that the Steelers organization will love especially the coaching staff. – Matt Johnson

28. Green Bay Packers: Josh Simmons, T, Ohio State

It's hard to find many weaknesses on a young Packers roster brimming with potential. But if there's one area that could use a blue-chip prospect with All-Pro potential, it's a blindside-protecting left tackle for Jordan Love. That's what Josh Simmons has been at Ohio State, and he'd likely be a Day One starter in Green Bay too. – Andrew Buller-Russ

29. Houston Texans: Tate Ratledge, G, Georgia

The interior of the Houston Texans offensive line is a complete disaster. Tate Ratledge, arguably the best interior offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft, provides a long-term fix. A two-time national champion, the 6-foot-6 guard could step in immediately next season as Kenyon Green's replacement and solidify the biggest weakness on the Texans' offense. – Matt Johnson

30. Minnesota Vikings: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky

31. Detroit Lions: James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee

This certainly feels like a dream scenario in the 2025 NFL Draft for the Detroit Lions. Some thought coming into the season that James Pearce Jr. could become the first overall pick. However, he hasn't been especially productive (3.5 sacks in 7 games) this season. Putting Pearce opposite of a healthy Aidan Hutchinson could turn this Lions defense into a top-five unit. – Matt Johnson

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

