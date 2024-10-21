Malik Nabers tells critics to ‘watch the tape’ after being open in New York Giants loss

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It’s been a tough season for the New York Giants as the Joe Schoen-Brian Daboll connection enters its third year. Star rookie receiver Malik Nabers returned after a two-game absence, but the Giants still fell to 2-5.

Though, if you asked Giants fans, they’d probably say this one hurt even more, considering it came against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles. Barkley ran over the Giants’ defense, racking up 176 rushing yards, just 14 shy from a new career-high.

So, what went wrong? The Giants’ first-round rookie says don’t point the finger at him.

Malik Nabers shifts blame to others after New York Giants loss

The New York Giants lost 28-3 on Sunday, marking the third time Brian Daboll’s offense failed to score 10 points this season. Making matters worse, this was the second week in a row that the Giants scored in the single digits.

Fans will probably point the finger at Daniel Jones, who had just 99 passing yards and was pulled in relief for Drew Lock before the game ended. Based on his comments, Malik Nabers might agree with that criticism.

Here was Nabers’ response when asked what the Eagles did differently to make sure Nabers wouldn’t hurt them.

“I mean not really different. Watch the target tape, I was open.” Malik Nabers after Giants’ Week 7 loss

For the record, Nabers recorded four receptions for 41 yards, but they all came in the first half of play. So, when he says nothing changed and that he was open in the second half, it suggests someone messed up. But not him.

New York’s next chance to impress comes on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

