4 New York Giants trade candidates ahead of Nov. 4 deadline, including a recent first-round pick

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants and their fans were hoping that the franchise’s 100th NFL season would show steady improvement and signs that the team is moving in the right direction.

But in an all too familiar theme over the past decade, the Giants (1-3) find themselves at the bottom of the NFC East and on the brink of having their season unofficially over before Halloween. Despite the fact there would be 12 games remaining if they were to lose to the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) on Sunday, the roster is not talented enough to think they could pull off a string of victories and get into playoff contention.

This might prompt general manager Joe Schoen to trade away players to acquire draft picks that can help the team in the future. A lot can change between now and the November 4th trade deadline, but here’s a look at four Giants players who could be on the move.

Darius Slayton may already be on the New York Giants’ trade block

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slayton is in the final year of his contract and so far this season, he’s caught 10 passes for 122 yards. He’s been a dependable player for the franchise during his six seasons, but with Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson being the team’s top two wideouts, re-signing Slayton won’t be a top priority.

In addition to being a reliable receiver, Slayton has built a reputation for being a team-first player and would be a welcomed addition to any locker room. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are dealing with injuries to their receiving corps and might have interest in acquiring the 27-year-old receiver. If those teams or another franchise offer the right draft capital, Slayton could be with a new organization before the November 4th trade deadline.

Evan Neal

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the Giants selected Neal with the seventh pick in the 2022 draft, they thought they found their right tackle for the next decade. But after two disappointing and injured-plagued seasons, Neal has been relegated to the bench to the bench in favor of Jermaine Eluemunor.

Neal has appeared in just one game this season and barring an injury it doesn’t appear he’ll see any significant playing time this year. The team would hate to part ways with a player they invested a high draft pick on, but all signs indicate things are not going to work out for Neal in New York.

Teams are always in need of offensive linemen, and one might think that a change of scenery or a switch from tackle to guard could salvage the 24-year-old’s career. If a team offer offers a mid-round pick, Schoen may trade the former first-round selection.

Azeez Ojulari

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ojulari has been one of the most efficient players on the Giants’ defense in 2024. For the season he has nine tackles, five quarterback pressures, and one sack. These numbers would be significantly higher if he wasn’t playing behind Brian Burns who is so far not playing up to expectations.

Ojulari has shown that he has what it takes to be a starter in this league when he set the franchise’s rookie sack record with eight in 2021. But since then, he’s been plagued by injuries.

He is in the final year of his contract, and with Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux being the team’s top two edge rushers, it’s hard to see a scenario where Ojulari is with Big Blue beyond this season. It would behoove Schoen to trade the 24-year-old pass rusher rather than him leave via free agency and get nothing in return.

Jalin Hyatt

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

One of the biggest disappointments in the Giants season is that Hyatt does not have a reception through four games. The second-year wideout received high praise throughout training camp but has been a non-factor in New York’s offense.

It seems unfathomable that with Hyatt’s speed, Brian Daboll is unable to draw up a play designed to get the ball in the hands of one of the fastest receivers in the league. There’s definitely a major issue regarding why Hyatt is not involved in the offense.

There were rumors that the 23-year-old receiver wanted to be traded, but he quickly dismissed those rumors. However, if he’s going to continue to not have a role in the offense, the team might as well trade him to acquire a draft pick or player that they intend to utilize.

