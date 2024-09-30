Week 5 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The first month of the 2024 NFL season is behind us and injuries are the biggest headline in fantasy football right now.. As we dive into our Week 5 fantasy rankings at every position, we’ll now have to keep in mind both star players who are hurt and NFL bye weeks.

As always, we’re presenting our preliminary Week 5 fantasy rankings at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. We’ll have updated fantasy position rankings throughout the week, providing detailed analysis of the top 15-plus players at each position. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 5 fantasy rankings for the upcoming slate.

Week 5 fantasy QB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Lamar Jackson @ Cincinnati Bengals 2 Josh Allen @ Houston Texans 3 Joe Burrow vs Baltimore Ravens 4 Kyler Murray @ San Francisco 49ers 5 Jordan Love @ Los Angeles Rams 6 C.J. Stroud vs Buffalo Bills 7 Patrick Mahomes vs New Orleans Saints 8 Jayden Daniels @ Washington Commanders 9 Brock Purdy vs Arizona Cardinals 10 Justin Fields vs Dallas Cowboys 11 Kirk Cousins vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12 Geno Smith vs New York Giants 13 Dak Prescott @ Pittsburgh Jaguars 14 Anthony Richardson @ Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Matthew Stafford vs Green Bay Packers 16 Baker Mayfield @ Atlanta Falcons 17 Sam Darnold vs New York Jets 18 Aaron Rodgers @ Minnesota Vikings 19 Derek Carr @ Kansas City Chiefs 20 Bo Nix vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Bijan Robinson vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Derrick Henry @ Cincinnati Bengals 3 Jonathan Taylor @ Jacksonville Jaguars 4 Josh Jacobs @ Los Angeles Rams 5 Breece Hall @ Minnesota Vikings 6 James Cook @ Houston Texans 7 Jordan Mason vs Arizona Cardinals 8 Kyren Williams vs Green Bay Packers 9 Alvin Kamara @ Kansas City Chiefs 10 Joe Mixon vs Buffalo Bills 11 Kenneth Walker III vs New York Giants 12 Najee Harris vs Dallas Cowboys 13 De’Von Achane @ New England Patriots 14 James Conner @ San Francisco 49ers 15 Travis Etienne vs Indianapolis Colts 16 Aaron Jones vs New York Jets 17 Brian Robinson Jr vs Cleveland Browns 18 Rhamondre Stevenson vs Miami Dolphins 19 Jerome Ford @ Washington Commanders 20 Carson Steele vs New Orleans Saints 21 Roschon Johnson vs Carolina Panthers 22 Javonte Williams vs Las Vegas Raiders 23 Bucky Irving @ Atlanta Falcons 24 Chuba Hubbard @ Chicago Bears 25 Rico Dowdle @ Pittsburgh Steelers 26 Devin Singletary @ Seattle Seahawks 27 Zack Moss vs Baltimore Ravens 28 Zamir White @ Denver Broncos 29 Jaylen Warren vs Dallas Cowboys 30 D’Andre Swift vs Carolina Panthers Week 5 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 5 fantasy WR rankings

Rank Player Opponent 1 Ja’Marr Chase vs Baltimore Ravens 2 Justin Jefferson vs New York Jets 3 Rashee Rice vs New Orleans Saints 4 CeeDee Lamb @ Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion) @ Seattle Seahawks 6 Nico Collins vs Buffalo Bills 7 Chris Godwin @ Atlanta Falcons 8 Garrett Wilson @ Minnesota Vikings 9 DK Metcalf vs New York Giants 10 Drake London vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11 Marvin Harrison Jr @ San Francisco 49ers 12 Amari Cooper @ Washington Commanders 13 Mike Evans @ Atlanta Falcons 14 Chris Olave @ Kansas City Chiefs 15 DJ Moore vs Carolina Panthers 16 Davante Adams (Q – Hamstring) @ Denver Broncos 17 Zay Flowers @ Cincinnati Bengals 18 Tyreek Hill @ New England Patriots 19 Brandon Aiyuk vs Arizona Cardinals 20 Stefon Diggs vs Buffalo Bills 21 Tee Higgins vs Baltimore Ravens 22 George Pickens vs Dallas Cowboys 23 Jayden Reed @ Los Angeles Rams 24 Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs New York Giants 25 Brian Thomas Jr vs Indianapolis Colts 26 Terry McLaurin vs Cleveland Browns 27 Michael Pittman Jr @ Jacksonville Jaguars 28 Diontae Johnson @ Chicago Bears 29 Khalil Shakir @ Houston Texans 30 Rashid Shaheed @ Kansas City Chiefs Week 5 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 5 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends for this week

Rank Player Opponent 1 Brock Bowers @ Denver Broncos 2 George Kittle vs Arizona Cardinals 3 Trey McBride (Q – Concussion) @ San Francisco 49ers 4 Jake Ferguson @ Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Travis Kelce vs New Orleans Saints 6 Kyle Pitts vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 Dalton Kincaid @ Houston Texans 8 Pat Freiermuth vs Dallas Cowboys 9 Mark Andrews @ Cincinnati Bengals 10 Mike Gesicki @ Baltimore Ravens 11 Evan Engram (Q – Hamstring) vs Indianapolis Colts 12 Taysom Hill @ Kansas City Chiefs 13 Zach Ertz vs Cleveland Browns 14 Cole Kmet vs Carolina Panthers 15 Hunter Henry vs Miami Dolphins 16 Noah Fant vs New York Giants 17 David Njoku (Q – Ankle) @ Washington Commanders 18 Colby Parksinon vs Green Bay Packers 19 Tucker Kraft @ Los Angeles Rams 20 Isaiah Likely @ Cincinnati Bengals

