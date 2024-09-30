fbpx

Week 5 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Week 5 fantasy rankings
The first month of the 2024 NFL season is behind us and injuries are the biggest headline in fantasy football right now.. As we dive into our Week 5 fantasy rankings at every position, we’ll now have to keep in mind both star players who are hurt and NFL bye weeks.

As always, we’re presenting our preliminary Week 5 fantasy rankings at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. We’ll have updated fantasy position rankings throughout the week, providing detailed analysis of the top 15-plus players at each position. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 5 fantasy rankings for the upcoming slate.

Week 5 fantasy QB rankings

Week 5 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Lamar Jackson@ Cincinnati Bengals
2Josh Allen@ Houston Texans
3Joe Burrowvs Baltimore Ravens
4Kyler Murray@ San Francisco 49ers
5Jordan Love@ Los Angeles Rams
6C.J. Stroudvs Buffalo Bills
7Patrick Mahomesvs New Orleans Saints
8Jayden Daniels@ Washington Commanders
9Brock Purdyvs Arizona Cardinals
10Justin Fieldsvs Dallas Cowboys
11Kirk Cousinsvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12Geno Smithvs New York Giants
13Dak Prescott@ Pittsburgh Jaguars
14Anthony Richardson@ Jacksonville Jaguars
15Matthew Staffordvs Green Bay Packers
16Baker Mayfield@ Atlanta Falcons
17Sam Darnoldvs New York Jets
18Aaron Rodgers@ Minnesota Vikings
19Derek Carr@ Kansas City Chiefs
20Bo Nixvs Las Vegas Raiders

Stay tuned for analysis of our Week 5 fantasy quarterback rankings later this week, with insight on the top 15 options.

Week 5 fantasy RB rankings

Week 5 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Bijan Robinsonvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2Derrick Henry@ Cincinnati Bengals
3Jonathan Taylor@ Jacksonville Jaguars
4Josh Jacobs@ Los Angeles Rams
5Breece Hall@ Minnesota Vikings
6James Cook@ Houston Texans
7Jordan Masonvs Arizona Cardinals
8Kyren Williamsvs Green Bay Packers
9Alvin Kamara@ Kansas City Chiefs
10Joe Mixonvs Buffalo Bills
11Kenneth Walker IIIvs New York Giants
12Najee Harrisvs Dallas Cowboys
13De’Von Achane@ New England Patriots
14James Conner@ San Francisco 49ers
15Travis Etiennevs Indianapolis Colts
16Aaron Jonesvs New York Jets
17Brian Robinson Jrvs Cleveland Browns
18Rhamondre Stevensonvs Miami Dolphins
19Jerome Ford@ Washington Commanders
20Carson Steelevs New Orleans Saints
21Roschon Johnsonvs Carolina Panthers
22Javonte Williamsvs Las Vegas Raiders
23Bucky Irving@ Atlanta Falcons
24Chuba Hubbard@ Chicago Bears
25Rico Dowdle@ Pittsburgh Steelers
26Devin Singletary@ Seattle Seahawks
27Zack Mossvs Baltimore Ravens
28Zamir White@ Denver Broncos
29Jaylen Warrenvs Dallas Cowboys
30D’Andre Swiftvs Carolina Panthers
Week 5 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 5 fantasy WR rankings

Week 5 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Ja’Marr Chasevs Baltimore Ravens
2Justin Jeffersonvs New York Jets
3Rashee Ricevs New Orleans Saints
4CeeDee Lamb@ Pittsburgh Steelers
5Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion)@ Seattle Seahawks
6Nico Collinsvs Buffalo Bills
7Chris Godwin@ Atlanta Falcons
8Garrett Wilson@ Minnesota Vikings
9DK Metcalfvs New York Giants
10Drake Londonvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11Marvin Harrison Jr@ San Francisco 49ers
12Amari Cooper@ Washington Commanders
13Mike Evans@ Atlanta Falcons
14Chris Olave@ Kansas City Chiefs
15DJ Moorevs Carolina Panthers
16Davante Adams (Q – Hamstring)@ Denver Broncos
17Zay Flowers@ Cincinnati Bengals
18Tyreek Hill@ New England Patriots
19Brandon Aiyukvs Arizona Cardinals
20Stefon Diggsvs Buffalo Bills
21Tee Higginsvs Baltimore Ravens
22George Pickensvs Dallas Cowboys
23Jayden Reed@ Los Angeles Rams
24Jaxon Smith-Njigbavs New York Giants
25Brian Thomas Jrvs Indianapolis Colts
26Terry McLaurinvs Cleveland Browns
27Michael Pittman Jr@ Jacksonville Jaguars
28Diontae Johnson@ Chicago Bears
29Khalil Shakir@ Houston Texans
30Rashid Shaheed@ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 5 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Week 5 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends for this week

Week 5 fantasy rankings
RankPlayerOpponent
1Brock Bowers@ Denver Broncos
2George Kittlevs Arizona Cardinals
3Trey McBride (Q – Concussion)@ San Francisco 49ers
4Jake Ferguson@ Pittsburgh Steelers
5Travis Kelcevs New Orleans Saints
6Kyle Pittsvs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7Dalton Kincaid@ Houston Texans
8Pat Freiermuthvs Dallas Cowboys
9Mark Andrews@ Cincinnati Bengals
10Mike Gesicki@ Baltimore Ravens
11Evan Engram (Q – Hamstring)vs Indianapolis Colts
12Taysom Hill@ Kansas City Chiefs
13Zach Ertzvs Cleveland Browns
14Cole Kmetvs Carolina Panthers
15Hunter Henryvs Miami Dolphins
16Noah Fantvs New York Giants
17David Njoku (Q – Ankle)@ Washington Commanders
18Colby Parksinonvs Green Bay Packers
19Tucker Kraft@ Los Angeles Rams
20Isaiah Likely@ Cincinnati Bengals

Stay tuned for analysis of our Week 5 fantasy tight end rankings later this week, with insight on the top 15 options.

Additional Week 5 fantasy rankings

