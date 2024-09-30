Week 5 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

The first month of the 2024 NFL season is behind us and injuries are the biggest headline in fantasy football right now.. As we dive into our Week 5 fantasy rankings at every position, we’ll now have to keep in mind both star players who are hurt and NFL bye weeks.
As always, we’re presenting our preliminary Week 5 fantasy rankings at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. We’ll have updated fantasy position rankings throughout the week, providing detailed analysis of the top 15-plus players at each position. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 5 fantasy rankings for the upcoming slate.
Week 5 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|Josh Allen
|@ Houston Texans
|3
|Joe Burrow
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|4
|Kyler Murray
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|5
|Jordan Love
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|6
|C.J. Stroud
|vs Buffalo Bills
|7
|Patrick Mahomes
|vs New Orleans Saints
|8
|Jayden Daniels
|@ Washington Commanders
|9
|Brock Purdy
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|10
|Justin Fields
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|11
|Kirk Cousins
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|12
|Geno Smith
|vs New York Giants
|13
|Dak Prescott
|@ Pittsburgh Jaguars
|14
|Anthony Richardson
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|Matthew Stafford
|vs Green Bay Packers
|16
|Baker Mayfield
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Sam Darnold
|vs New York Jets
|18
|Aaron Rodgers
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|19
|Derek Carr
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|20
|Bo Nix
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 5 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Derrick Henry
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|Jonathan Taylor
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|Josh Jacobs
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|5
|Breece Hall
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|6
|James Cook
|@ Houston Texans
|7
|Jordan Mason
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|8
|Kyren Williams
|vs Green Bay Packers
|9
|Alvin Kamara
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Joe Mixon
|vs Buffalo Bills
|11
|Kenneth Walker III
|vs New York Giants
|12
|Najee Harris
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|13
|De’Von Achane
|@ New England Patriots
|14
|James Conner
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|15
|Travis Etienne
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Aaron Jones
|vs New York Jets
|17
|Brian Robinson Jr
|vs Cleveland Browns
|18
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|vs Miami Dolphins
|19
|Jerome Ford
|@ Washington Commanders
|20
|Carson Steele
|vs New Orleans Saints
|21
|Roschon Johnson
|vs Carolina Panthers
|22
|Javonte Williams
|vs Las Vegas Raiders
|23
|Bucky Irving
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|24
|Chuba Hubbard
|@ Chicago Bears
|25
|Rico Dowdle
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|26
|Devin Singletary
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|27
|Zack Moss
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|28
|Zamir White
|@ Denver Broncos
|29
|Jaylen Warren
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|30
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Carolina Panthers
Week 5 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Ja’Marr Chase
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|vs New York Jets
|3
|Rashee Rice
|vs New Orleans Saints
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Malik Nabers (Q – Concussion)
|@ Seattle Seahawks
|6
|Nico Collins
|vs Buffalo Bills
|7
|Chris Godwin
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|8
|Garrett Wilson
|@ Minnesota Vikings
|9
|DK Metcalf
|vs New York Giants
|10
|Drake London
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|11
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|12
|Amari Cooper
|@ Washington Commanders
|13
|Mike Evans
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|14
|Chris Olave
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|15
|DJ Moore
|vs Carolina Panthers
|16
|Davante Adams (Q – Hamstring)
|@ Denver Broncos
|17
|Zay Flowers
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|18
|Tyreek Hill
|@ New England Patriots
|19
|Brandon Aiyuk
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|20
|Stefon Diggs
|vs Buffalo Bills
|21
|Tee Higgins
|vs Baltimore Ravens
|22
|George Pickens
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|23
|Jayden Reed
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|24
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|vs New York Giants
|25
|Brian Thomas Jr
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|26
|Terry McLaurin
|vs Cleveland Browns
|27
|Michael Pittman Jr
|@ Jacksonville Jaguars
|28
|Diontae Johnson
|@ Chicago Bears
|29
|Khalil Shakir
|@ Houston Texans
|30
|Rashid Shaheed
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
Week 5 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends for this week
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Brock Bowers
|@ Denver Broncos
|2
|George Kittle
|vs Arizona Cardinals
|3
|Trey McBride (Q – Concussion)
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|4
|Jake Ferguson
|@ Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Travis Kelce
|vs New Orleans Saints
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ Houston Texans
|8
|Pat Freiermuth
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|9
|Mark Andrews
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|10
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|11
|Evan Engram (Q – Hamstring)
|vs Indianapolis Colts
|12
|Taysom Hill
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|13
|Zach Ertz
|vs Cleveland Browns
|14
|Cole Kmet
|vs Carolina Panthers
|15
|Hunter Henry
|vs Miami Dolphins
|16
|Noah Fant
|vs New York Giants
|17
|David Njoku (Q – Ankle)
|@ Washington Commanders
|18
|Colby Parksinon
|vs Green Bay Packers
|19
|Tucker Kraft
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|20
|Isaiah Likely
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
