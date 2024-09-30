Week 5 fantasy TE rankings: 15 best tight ends for fantasy football in NFL Week 5

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Who is the best tight end in fantasy? The 2024 NFL season has largely been miserable for tight ends in fantasy football. Injuries and underperforming stars headline a disappointing position. So, as we dive into our Week 5 fantasy TE rankings, it’s important to remember how low the bar now is at this spot. With that in mind, let’s dive into our fantasy TE rankings for Week 5.

Related: NFL defense rankings

15. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears – vs Carolina Panthers

Credit: Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 11-target game for Cole Kmet, which he turned into 10 receptions for 97 receiving yards and a touchdown, looks like an outlier through the first month of the NFL season. With that said, after a 4-yard performance in Week 1, he’s cleared 27 receiving yards in his last three games. Making this an even better matchup, the Carolina Panthers have allowed 2 touchdowns and 171 yards to tight ends this season. Related: Where NFL revenue comes from

14. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders – vs Cleveland Browns

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Even at 33 years old, Zach Ertz is still providing a little value for fantasy managers. He’s coming off his season-low in receiving yards (22), but he’s still averaging 37.5 receiving yards per game this year and that is better than the likes of Mark Andrews, Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid. Plus, the Cleveland Browns are allowing 40.75 receiving yards per game to tight ends.

13. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans – vs Buffalo Bills

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Dalton Schultz is the classic low-floor starting option, never eclipsing even 35 receiving yards in a game this season. He has drawn 5 targets in each of the last two games, though, and is coming off a season-high in receiving yards (34). Plus, with the Buffalo Bills missing starting linebackers and a nickel, Schultz could deliver 3 catches for 30-plus yards. Related: Winners, losers from NFL Week 4

12. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

At some point, the facts just have to be accepted. Kyle Pitts didn’t catch a single ball in Week 4 against a New Orleans Saints defense missing two off-ball linebackers. Not only that, Pitts finished well behind Drake London (12), Ray-Ray McCloud (7) and Darnell Mooney (6) in targets. Pitts’ athleticism is the only thing offering any upside right now because it’s evident he is an afterthought in the Atlanta Falcons offense. Related: NFL playoff predictions

11. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – @ Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

It’s been a brutal season for Mark Andrews. He dropped his lone target on Sunday Night Football and hasn’t caught a pass in the last two games. We’ll also note, however, that the Ravens led by three scores in both games and Lamar Jackson never attempted more than 18 passes in either contest. That shouldn’t be the case against the Cincinnati Bengals, which should be a more competitive game.

10. Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers – @ Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It’s clear now that Tucker Kraft is the best tight end on the Green Bay Packers roster. In his start start on an MCL sprain, Jordan Love wasn’t particularly mobile and that influenced Kraft’s 9 targets in Week 4. He turned those looks into 6 receptions for 53 receiving yards and a score. The targets are there and this Los Angeles Rams defense has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2024.

9. Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams – vs Green Bay Packers

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In two games without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson has drawn 12 targets for 7 receptions and 54 receiving yards. Those aren’t phenomenal numbers by any means, but that target share isn’t being experienced by most tight ends. Plus, the Green Bay Packers defense has already allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Parkinson isn’t a big name but if we’ve learned anything with our fantasy TE rankings this year, it’s to focus on matchups and targets. Also Read: Heisman Watch

8. Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals – vs Baltimore Ravens

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is an upside pick based on the matchup. The Baltimore Ravens have allowed the second-most receiving yards (327) to tight ends this season with 29 receptions (second-most) surrendered on 39 targets (second-most). It’s clear where NFL teams are trying to attack this defense. With Joe Burrow and Co. tasked with keeping pace with the Ravens offense in Week 5, we like Gesicki as a sneaky option for fantasy managers.

7. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills – @ Houston Texans

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

In his first two games this season, Dalton Kincaid saw just 6 targets and turned them into 5 receptions for 44 receiving yards. Over the last two weeks, the Buffalo Bills tight end has drawn 12 targets for 8 receptions, 1 touchdown and he’s eclipsed 40 receiving yards in both starts. The Bills are going to need to put up a lot of points to win this Week 5 matchup, putting Kincaid in a very favorable position. Even with the tough matchup – Houston Texans have allowed the second-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (49) – we’re still rolling with Kincaid. Related: NFL expert picks

6. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers – vs Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Not only did Pat Freiermuth continue his streak of four consecutive games with 4 receptions and 27-plus receiving yards, he also found the end zone in Week 4. There’s real chemistry between Freiermuth and Justin Fields, who has targeted the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end 12 times for 90 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 receptions in the last two weeks. With the Dallas Cowboys unable to rush the passer, Fields should look Freiermuth’s way plenty on Sunday Night Football.

5. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders – @ Denver Broncos

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Without Davante Adams on the field Sunday, the Cleveland Browns defense could focus all its attention on Brock Bowers (19 receiving yards on 3 targets). To try and combat that, the Las Vegas Raiders did give Bowers a carry that he turned into a 12-yard run. Adams is highly questionable to play on Sunday and the Denver Broncos are league-average (137 yards and 1 TD allowed) against tight ends. If Adams is out, Bowers’ upside takes a bit of a hit, but he’s still a premium fantasy starter. Related: NFL offense rankings

4. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – @ San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Trey McBride missed Week 4 with a concussion, but he should be out of the league’s protocols before a Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite missing a game, McBride still has the fourth-most targets (21) at his position this season. While the San Francisco 49ers have been very good against tight ends this season, allowing just 64 receiving yards in four games, McBride’s athleticism and his fit in this offense keeps him in must-start territory despite the matchup. Related: Week 5 fantasy QB rankings

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – vs New Orleans Saints

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is going to be a fascinating Monday Night Football game for Travis Kelce. After Rashee Rice (ACL tear) went down in Week 4, Kelce hauled in 7 receptions for 89 receiving yards on 9 targets. It’s the volume fantasy managers have been looking for. This is also a fantastic matchup, given this New Orleans Saints defense is missing two linebackers and has allowed the fifth-most receiving yards (217) to tight ends this season. Our concern, which prevents Kelce from being atop our Week 5 fantasy TE rankings, is how the Saints cover him since Rice, Marquise Brown and Isiah Pacheco are all out.

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – vs Arizona Cardinals

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers eased George Kittle (hamstring) back a bit in Week 4 and he still delivered 45 receiving yards with a touchdown. Kiddle, who was wildly inconsistent in 2023, has now topped 40-plus receiving yards in all three starts this year and he’s scored touchdowns in consecutive games. In a projected high-scoring battle, we like Kittle to deliver 45-plus receiving yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals.

1. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys – @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images