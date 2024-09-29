Multiple Chicago Bears players held private meeting to address coaching concerns

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Last year, when the Chicago Bears were quarterbacked by Justin Fields (13 starts, Tyson Bagent made four starts), the offense scored 21.2 points per game. This ranked 18th in the NFL.

But the Bears deemed Fields replaceable this offseason and traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 sixth-round pick. The selection could upgrade to a fourth-round pick, depending on how many snaps Fields plays. Based on the Steelers’ early returns, the Bears will be getting a fourth-round pick.

However, their offense has suffered since Caleb Williams was plugged in as the new franchise quarterback in the Windy City. The Bears headed into Week 4 averaging just 17.7 points per game, ranking 22nd in the NFL. Chicago’s passing offense averages the third-fewest passing yards per play and the second-fewest rushing yards per play. Their struggles have not gone unnoticed inside the locker room.

Caleb Williams wants Chicago Bears’ OC Shane Waldron to be more aggressive

The Chicago Bears managed to win their first game, defeating the Tennessee Titans, who are still winless, 24-17. But the next two weeks didn’t go so well for the Bears, losing to the Texans while scoring just 13 points, and falling to the Colts after scoring 16.

With Chicago sitting at 1-2 as they prepared to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, some members of the team felt it was time to make a change.

According to Fox Sports’ NFL insider Jay Glazer, Caleb Willims, Cole Kmet, and Marcedes Lewis approached Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and asked him to be more aggressive with his playcalling. The players came away from the meeting thinking the suggested changes will make a difference as the Bears progress through their season.

Sitting in last place of the NFC North, the Bears need to try something different to make up the ground they’ve lost early on.

