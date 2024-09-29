Green Bay Packers star receives warning about possible future suspension

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Most NFL teams that lose their starting quarterback for two games are losing both of those matchups. Not Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers in 2024. Despite Jordan Love’s MCL sprain forcing him to miss Weeks 2 and 3, the Packers defeated their past two opponents by a total of 22 points.

One of the biggest reasons why is thanks to a rushing offense that enters Week 4 with the most yards in the NFL. Notably, Josh Jacobs has been leading the way. He ranks sixth in the NFL with 278 rushing yards, but he’s also drawn a lot of attention from the league office, for all the wrong reasons.

Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs could be suspended for future safety violations

There’s no doubt that Josh Jacobs has had a positive impact on the Green Bay Packers this season. However, he’s also lost a lot of money due to fines.

In Week 3, Jacobs was fined $45,020 for lowering his helmet into an opponent, but the NFL also had their eye on him coming into the season. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Jacobs was one of the players the league warned about a possible future suspension if these violations continue.

Josh Jacobs is appealing his $45,020 fine — his first since the NFL warned him and a short list of other players before the season that future safety violations could lead to a suspension.



Jacobs was fined twice for use of helmet in 2023; one was rescinded and the other reduced. https://t.co/L1RZ5V4BYK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2024

Jacobs was fined twice for the same 2023, however, one of those infractions was rescinded altogether, and another penalty was reduced after further review.

While Jacobs has gotten off to a strong start, he’ll need to be a bit more careful moving forward as the Packers continue their season.

