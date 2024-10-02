Las Vegas Raiders: 3 realistic trade packages for Davante Adams

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Three-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams may not play another game with the Las Vegas Raiders, and that would be his choice.

On Tuesday, during his weekly appearance on Up And Adams, Adams couldn’t make eye contact with Kay Adams when he talked about the notion that he’s played his last snap with the team.

Davante Adams didn't quite shut the door on the possibility of him no longer being a Las Vegas Raider 🤔@heykayadams @tae15adams pic.twitter.com/8joNiWomAK — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 1, 2024

If you look at Adams during his response, he looked down and then side to side. He said more with his body language than his words.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Adams told the team that he would “prefer” to play elsewhere on Monday, which means the Raiders already knew how he felt before his appearance on Kay Adams’ show.

Oddly, head coach Antonio Pierce liked a post from Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano that claimed the Raiders would trade Adams for the right compensation.

Interesting … look who liked this post. pic.twitter.com/svAwY30rDc — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 1, 2024

Rapoport emphasized that the Raiders trading Adams isn’t imminent now, but it seems like a foregone conclusion.

Adams missed the previous game with a hamstring injury days after a team meeting in which the players and coaches expressed their frustrations. Running back Zamir White said it had taken a personal turn.

In all likelihood, general manager Tom Telesco, who reportedly rejected trade inquiries for Adams this past offseason, will open the phone lines for teams to make proposals.

So, what are the most realistic trade packages for Adams? According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders would want a second-round pick with additional compensation.

With that in mind, let’s examine three potential destinations, starting with the most obvious possible landing spot.

Evaluating Davante Adams trade packages

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the New York Jets are a potential landing spot.

Sources: #Raiders WR Davante Adams has been considering a trade request out of Las Vegas for weeks. Last season, his camp even approached the team about a potential change of scenery, but made no official request. Adams is aware that his contract makes a trade possible, and he… pic.twitter.com/iIBJG9hKhZ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 1, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders trade: Davante Adams

New York Jets trade: 2025 2nd-round pick, 2025 5th-rounder, 2025 6th-rounder, WR Mike Williams

Gang Green is the least surprising team on the list. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams have a longstanding relationship from their time in Green Bay. This past offseason, Rodgers unintentionally joked about Adams joining him in New York.

The Jets experienced offensive issues through September, and Rodgers hasn’t clicked with wideout Garrett Wilson. He publicly criticized the Jets offense while on ESPN’s Bart and Hahn Show.

“I don’t think we do a lot of different stuff, to be honest. I watch football on Sundays, and I see a lot of teams mix it up and stuff like that. I don’t think we do that. I think we know our identity. It’s just about going out and executing it or figuring out if it’s going to work. I don’t think we’re trying a lot of different things.” Davante Adams

The Raiders should certainly inquire about a wide receiver swap in an attempt to acquire Wilson, who doesn’t seem happy with the offensive creativity in play-caller Nathaniel Hackett’s system.

However, the Raiders would probably have to give up draft capital with Adams to acquire Wilson, who was the 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Also, the Jets aren’t likely to deal a 24-year-old receiver with star potential in exchange for a soon-to-be 32-year-old wideout.

Don’t get your hopes up about an Adams-Wilson swap. If the Raiders want a wide receiver in the trade package for Adams, Gang Green would likely add Mike Williams into the deal.

Rodgers is trying to build a rapport with Wilson, who has tremendous potential, and he has worked with Allen Lazard and Adams in the past. He would have an ideal receiver trio in New York, and general manager Tom Telesco would reunite with Williams, whom he selected in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Baltmore Ravens land Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders trade: Davante Adams

Baltimore Ravens trade: 2025 2nd-round pick, 2025 4th-rounder, NT Travis Jones

The Baltimore Ravens are an aggressive team when it comes down to making trade moves. In recent years, though, they made those moves on the defensive side of the ball, acquiring cornerback Marcus Peters in 2019 and linebacker Roquan Smith in 2022.

This past offseason, the Ravens signed running back Derrick Henry to a two-year, $16 million contract and revamped their offensive line.

Though the Ravens signed wideout Rashod Bateman to an extension, he’s not a game-changer with nine catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in four games.

The Ravens may want an upgrade at wide receiver. Adams could be the go-to target in Baltimore, with Zay Flowers as the No. 2 option.

In this scenario, the Raiders can acquire run-stuffing nose tackle Travis Jones and two draft picks in exchange for Adams.

At 6-foot-4, 338 pounds, Jones could shore up the interior of Patrick Graham’s defensive front. The Raiders rank 24th in rushing yards allowed, giving up 5.1 yards per carry, which is third-most leaguewide.

Jones isn’t a flashy acquisition, but at 24 years old, he could be a building block for a dominant defense.

Detroit Lions add another playmaker

Las Vegas Raiders trade: Davante Adams

Detroit Lions trade: 2025 2nd-round pick, 2025 6th-rounder, WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions could be a dark horse team that shows interest in Adams.

The Lions have Super Bowl aspirations with $28.2 million in cap space. They could go for all the glory with a power-play trade for Adams. He could fit alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown, who lines up in the slot for about half of his snaps.

Perhaps the Raiders could talk the Lions into including Jameson Williams in the trade package. He’s on pace for a breakout year after two disappointing campaigns. His upside and contract could be appealing to general manager Tom Telesco.

Williams is only 23 years old, and he still has two years left on his rookie deal. The Raiders would have the decision to exercise his fifth-year option next offseason. In 2025, his cap number is $5.5 million, which may be a bargain rate if he has a full breakout 2024 campaign.

While the Raiders would lose Adams, they could acquire a potential No. 1 wide receiver in Williams, who’s a big-play wideout averaging 22.2 yards per catch with 13 receptions for 289 yards and two touchdowns in four games.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.

