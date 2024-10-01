New Las Vegas Raiders rumor claims Davante Adams officially on the trade block: 4 destinations including the Commanders

Trade rumors have followed Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams for months. Yet, despite reported advances from the New York Jets during that time, the team never truly came close to moving him. However, that may soon change.
With the Raiders entering Week 5 with a 2-2 record and no clear signs that they can be much better than the team they currently are, trade rumors have again started to swirl around the six-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore revealed that “the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver.”
If the organization does trade Davante Adams before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, here are four teams likely to land the future Hall-of-Famer.
Washington Commanders
Due to the impressive early season play of rookie Jayden Daniels, the Washington Commanders are off to a 3-1 start and lead the NFC East. Yet for as good as the offense has been, Daniels needs more weapons on offense. Especially in the passing game. Adams would be that and more. With the star receiver, the Commanders would all of a sudden become a serious threat to win the division in 2024.
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets have shown interest in reuniting the QB with his former go-to receiver for much of the last year. With the Raiders more serious about a trade, you can bet New York will make an offer. Especially since the offense has sputtered at times and the team is off to a surprising 2-2 start.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons offense has not gotten off to the flying start they hoped for with expensive free agent QB Kirk Cousins on the roster. If the Falcons want their money’s worth from the Cousins deal, they may feel trading for the superstar receiver is their best chance to do that this year and in 2025.
Arizona Cardinals
Yes, the Arizona Cardinals have first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. However, he is still a work in progress. And Kyler Murray needs more weapons in the passing game now. The 1-3 Cards are digging themselves a very big hole. And they may feel Davante Adams is the man to help them climb out of it and get back into playoff contention this season.
Davante Adams Trade Prediction
While most would assume the Jets are the team to beat in the Davante Adams sweepstakes, the Commanders need to be taken seriously. They have the financial assets to make a deal realistic. And a team on the rise that the receiver can really help now.