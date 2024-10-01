New Las Vegas Raiders rumor claims Davante Adams officially on the trade block: 4 destinations including the Commanders

Trade rumors have followed Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams for months. Yet, despite reported advances from the New York Jets during that time, the team never truly came close to moving him. However, that may soon change.

With the Raiders entering Week 5 with a 2-2 record and no clear signs that they can be much better than the team they currently are, trade rumors have again started to swirl around the six-time Pro Bowler. On Tuesday, Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore revealed that “the club has begun reaching out to teams to gauge interest in the veteran wide receiver.”

If the organization does trade Davante Adams before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline, here are four teams likely to land the future Hall-of-Famer.