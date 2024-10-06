Las Vegas Raiders game today: TV info, Week 5 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Raiders schedule

Is there a Las Vegas Raiders game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Vegas fans are wondering when Las Vegas will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Raiders schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Las Vegas Raiders game today

When is the next Las Vegas Raiders game? Sunday, October 6 Who are they playing? Denver Broncos Where are the Raiders playing? Empower Field at Mile High What time does the Raiders game start? 1:05 PM PT What channel is the Raider game on? FOX Where can we stream the Raiders game? Direct TV, YouTube TV

Is there a Raiders game today?

There is a Raiders game today. The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule resumes Sunday with a game against the Denver Broncos.

What time is the Raiders game today?

Kick-off for the next Raiders game is at 1:05 PM PT.

Where are the Raiders playing?

The Las Vegas Raiders next game will take place on the road at Empower Field at Mile High.

What channel is the Raiders game on tonight?

The Raiders’ next game will be broadcast on FOX.

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Las Vegas Raiders injury report.

Maxx Crosby – Questionable

Tyreik McAllister – Questionable

Divine Deablo – Questionable

Dylan Parham – Questionable

Kana’i Mauga – Questionable

Davante Adams – Out

Thayer Munford Jr. – Out

Decamerion Richardson – Out

Michael Mayer – Out

Zamir White – Out

Luke Masterson – IR

Marcus Epps – IR

Malcolm Koone – IR

Trey Taylor – IR

Jeff Foreman – IR

How many wins do the Raiders have?

The 2024 Raiders currently own a 2-2 record on the latest NFL standings.

Where are the Raiders in the Standings?

The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are tied for second place in the AFC West.

Where do the Las Vegas Raiders play?

The Raiders play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Nevada.

What time do gates open for the Raiders game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule (Regular season)

Here is the entire Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

Week Date Matchup Time (PT) TV Info 1 September 8 Chargers 22, Raiders 10 1:05 PM CBS 2 September 15 Raiders 26, Ravens 23 10:00 AM CBS 3 September 22 Panthers 36, Raiders 22 1:05 PM CBS 4 September 29 Raiders 20, Browns 16 1:25 PM CBS 5 October 6 @ Denver Broncos 1:05 PM FOX 6 October 13 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:05 PM CBS 7 October 20 @Los Angeles Rams 1:05 PM CBS 8 October 27 Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 PM CBS 9 November 3 @ Cincinnati Bengals 10:00 AM FOX 10 BYE 11 November 17 @ Miami Dolphins 10:00 AM CBS 12 November 24 Denver Broncos 1:05 PM CBS 13 November 29 @ Kansas City Chiefs 12:00 PM Amazon Prime 14 December 8 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 AM CBS 15 December 16 Atlanta Falcons 5:30 PM ESPN 16 December 22 Jacksonville Jaguars 1:25 PM CBS 17 December 29 @ New Orleans Saints 10:00 AM FOX 18 January 5 Los Angeles Chargers TBA CBS

Las Vegas Raiders stats

Below you can get a look at the Raiders NFL stats leaders from the 2024 season.

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Here you can find the latest Las Vegas Raiders depth chart entering 2024 the new season.

Offense

Quarterback: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell

Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell Running Back: Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube

Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Tyreik McCallister, Ramel Keyton, Jeff Foreman (IR)

Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Tyreik McCallister, Ramel Keyton, Jeff Foreman (IR) Tight End: Brock Bowers (Out), Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant

Brock Bowers (Out), Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant Left Tackle: Kolton Miller, Andrus Peat

Kolton Miller, Andrus Peat Left Guard: Cody Whitehair, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jake Johanning (IR)

Cody Whitehair, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jake Johanning (IR) Center: Andre James

Andre James Right Guard: Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith

Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith Right Tackle: Thayer Munford Jr., DJ Glaze

Defense

Left End: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Ron Stone, Jr. (IR)

Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Ron Stone, Jr. (IR) Tackle: Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera, Jonah Laulu

Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera, Jonah Laulu Tackle: John Jenkins

John Jenkins Right End: Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson

Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson Weakside Linebacker: Divine Deablo, Amari Gainer

Divine Deablo, Amari Gainer Middle Linebacker: Robert Spillane, Tommy Eichenberg, Kana’i Mauga

Robert Spillane, Tommy Eichenberg, Kana’i Mauga Strongside Linebacker: Luke Masterson, Amari Gainer

Luke Masterson, Amari Gainer Corner: Jack Jones, Darnay Holmes

Jack Jones, Darnay Holmes Free Safety: Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, JThomas Harper

Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, JThomas Harper Strong Safety: Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor (IR)

Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor (IR) Corner: Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson

Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson Nickleback: Nate Hobbs

Las Vegas Raiders record by year