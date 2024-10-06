Las Vegas Raiders game today: TV info, Week 5 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Raiders schedule

Is there a Las Vegas Raiders game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Vegas fans are wondering when Las Vegas will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Raiders schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.
Las Vegas Raiders game today
|When is the next Las Vegas Raiders game?
|Sunday, October 6
|Who are they playing?
|Denver Broncos
|Where are the Raiders playing?
|Empower Field at Mile High
|What time does the Raiders game start?
|1:05 PM PT
|What channel is the Raider game on?
|FOX
|Where can we stream the Raiders game?
|Direct TV, YouTube TV
Is there a Raiders game today?
There is a Raiders game today. The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule resumes Sunday with a game against the Denver Broncos.
What time is the Raiders game today?
Kick-off for the next Raiders game is at 1:05 PM PT.
Where are the Raiders playing?
The Las Vegas Raiders next game will take place on the road at Empower Field at Mile High.
What channel is the Raiders game on tonight?
The Raiders’ next game will be broadcast on FOX.
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Las Vegas Raiders injury report.
- Maxx Crosby – Questionable
- Tyreik McAllister – Questionable
- Divine Deablo – Questionable
- Dylan Parham – Questionable
- Kana’i Mauga – Questionable
- Davante Adams – Out
- Thayer Munford Jr. – Out
- Decamerion Richardson – Out
- Michael Mayer – Out
- Zamir White – Out
- Luke Masterson – IR
- Marcus Epps – IR
- Malcolm Koone – IR
- Trey Taylor – IR
- Jeff Foreman – IR
How many wins do the Raiders have?
The 2024 Raiders currently own a 2-2 record on the latest NFL standings.
Where are the Raiders in the Standings?
The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are tied for second place in the AFC West.
Where do the Las Vegas Raiders play?
The Raiders play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Nevada.
What time do gates open for the Raiders game today?
Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.
2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule (Regular season)
Here is the entire Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2024 NFL season.
|Week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (PT)
|TV Info
|1
|September 8
|Chargers 22, Raiders 10
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|2
|September 15
|Raiders 26, Ravens 23
|10:00 AM
|CBS
|3
|September 22
|Panthers 36, Raiders 22
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|4
|September 29
|Raiders 20, Browns 16
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|5
|October 6
|@ Denver Broncos
|1:05 PM
|FOX
|6
|October 13
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|7
|October 20
|@Los Angeles Rams
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|8
|October 27
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|9
|November 3
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|10
|BYE
|11
|November 17
|@ Miami Dolphins
|10:00 AM
|CBS
|12
|November 24
|Denver Broncos
|1:05 PM
|CBS
|13
|November 29
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|12:00 PM
|Amazon Prime
|14
|December 8
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10:00 AM
|CBS
|15
|December 16
|Atlanta Falcons
|5:30 PM
|ESPN
|16
|December 22
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:25 PM
|CBS
|17
|December 29
|@ New Orleans Saints
|10:00 AM
|FOX
|18
|January 5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|TBA
|CBS
Las Vegas Raiders stats
Below you can get a look at the Raiders NFL stats leaders from the 2024 season.
Las Vegas Raiders depth chart
Here you can find the latest Las Vegas Raiders depth chart entering 2024 the new season.
Offense
- Quarterback: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell
- Running Back: Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube
- Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Tyreik McCallister, Ramel Keyton, Jeff Foreman (IR)
- Tight End: Brock Bowers (Out), Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant
- Left Tackle: Kolton Miller, Andrus Peat
- Left Guard: Cody Whitehair, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jake Johanning (IR)
- Center: Andre James
- Right Guard: Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith
- Right Tackle: Thayer Munford Jr., DJ Glaze
Defense
- Left End: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Ron Stone, Jr. (IR)
- Tackle: Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera, Jonah Laulu
- Tackle: John Jenkins
- Right End: Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson
- Weakside Linebacker: Divine Deablo, Amari Gainer
- Middle Linebacker: Robert Spillane, Tommy Eichenberg, Kana’i Mauga
- Strongside Linebacker: Luke Masterson, Amari Gainer
- Corner: Jack Jones, Darnay Holmes
- Free Safety: Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, JThomas Harper
- Strong Safety: Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor (IR)
- Corner: Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson
- Nickleback: Nate Hobbs
Las Vegas Raiders record by year
- 2023: 8-9
- 2022: 6-11
- 2021: 10-7
- 2020: 8-8
- 2019: 7-9
- 2018: 4-12
- 2017: 6-10