Las Vegas Raiders game today: TV info, Week 5 injury report, and upcoming 2024 Raiders schedule

Updated:
Is there a Las Vegas Raiders game today? With the 2024 NFL season now underway, many Vegas fans are wondering when Las Vegas will next be in action. Well, look no further because here you can find all the information you need on the 2024 Raiders schedule, including the latest injury report and stats.

Las Vegas Raiders game today

When is the next Las Vegas Raiders game?Sunday, October 6
Who are they playing?Denver Broncos
Where are the Raiders playing?Empower Field at Mile High
What time does the Raiders game start?1:05 PM PT
What channel is the Raider game on?FOX
Where can we stream the Raiders game?Direct TV, YouTube TV

Is there a Raiders game today?

There is a Raiders game today. The Las Vegas Raiders 2024 schedule resumes Sunday with a game against the Denver Broncos.

What time is the Raiders game today?

Kick-off for the next Raiders game is at 1:05 PM PT.

Where are the Raiders playing?

The Las Vegas Raiders next game will take place on the road at Empower Field at Mile High.

What channel is the Raiders game on tonight?

raiders game today
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders’ next game will be broadcast on FOX.

Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Here you can find up-to-date details on the latest Las Vegas Raiders injury report.

  • Maxx Crosby – Questionable
  • Tyreik McAllister – Questionable
  • Divine Deablo – Questionable
  • Dylan Parham – Questionable
  • Kana’i Mauga – Questionable
  • Davante Adams – Out
  • Thayer Munford Jr. – Out
  • Decamerion Richardson – Out
  • Michael Mayer – Out
  • Zamir White – Out
  • Luke Masterson – IR
  • Marcus Epps – IR
  • Malcolm Koone – IR
  • Trey Taylor – IR
  • Jeff Foreman – IR

How many wins do the Raiders have?

The 2024 Raiders currently own a 2-2 record on the latest NFL standings.

Where are the Raiders in the Standings?

The 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are tied for second place in the AFC West.

Where do the Las Vegas Raiders play?

The Raiders play their home games at Allegiant Stadium, which is located in Paradise, Nevada.

What time do gates open for the Raiders game today?

Like every other team in the NFL, gates for Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium usually open two hours before kickoff.

2024 Las Vegas Raiders schedule (Regular season)

raiders game today
Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Here is the entire Las Vegas Raiders schedule for the 2024 NFL season.

WeekDateMatchupTime (PT)TV Info
1September 8Chargers 22, Raiders 101:05 PMCBS
2September 15Raiders 26, Ravens 2310:00 AMCBS
3September 22Panthers 36, Raiders 221:05 PMCBS
4September 29Raiders 20, Browns 161:25 PMCBS
5October 6@ Denver Broncos1:05 PMFOX
6October 13Pittsburgh Steelers1:05 PMCBS
7October 20@Los Angeles Rams1:05 PMCBS
8October 27Kansas City Chiefs1:25 PMCBS
9November 3@ Cincinnati Bengals10:00 AMFOX
10BYE
11November 17@ Miami Dolphins10:00 AMCBS
12November 24Denver Broncos1:05 PMCBS
13November 29@ Kansas City Chiefs12:00 PMAmazon Prime
14December 8@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers10:00 AMCBS
15December 16Atlanta Falcons5:30 PMESPN
16December 22Jacksonville Jaguars1:25 PMCBS
17December 29@ New Orleans Saints10:00 AMFOX
18January 5Los Angeles ChargersTBACBS

Las Vegas Raiders stats

Below you can get a look at the Raiders NFL stats leaders from the 2024 season.

Las Vegas Raiders depth chart

Here you can find the latest Las Vegas Raiders depth chart entering 2024 the new season.

Offense

  • Quarterback: Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell
  • Running Back: Zamir White, Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah, Dylan Laube
  • Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, DJ Turner, Tyreik McCallister, Ramel Keyton, Jeff Foreman (IR)
  • Tight End: Brock Bowers (Out), Michael Mayer, Harrison Bryant
  • Left Tackle: Kolton Miller, Andrus Peat
  • Left Guard: Cody Whitehair, Jackson Powers-Johnson, Jake Johanning (IR)
  • Center: Andre James
  • Right Guard: Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith
  • Right Tackle: Thayer Munford Jr., DJ Glaze

Defense

  • Left End: Maxx Crosby, Tyree Wilson, Ron Stone, Jr. (IR)
  • Tackle: Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Nesta Jade Silvera, Jonah Laulu
  • Tackle: John Jenkins
  • Right End: Malcolm Koonce, Janarius Robinson
  • Weakside Linebacker: Divine Deablo, Amari Gainer
  • Middle Linebacker: Robert Spillane, Tommy Eichenberg, Kana’i Mauga
  • Strongside Linebacker: Luke Masterson, Amari Gainer
  • Corner: Jack Jones, Darnay Holmes
  • Free Safety: Tre’von Moehrig, Isaiah Pola-Mao, JThomas Harper
  • Strong Safety: Marcus Epps, Chris Smith II, Trey Taylor (IR)
  • Corner: Jakorian Bennett, Decamerion Richardson
  • Nickleback: Nate Hobbs

Las Vegas Raiders record by year

  • 2023: 8-9
  • 2022: 6-11
  • 2021: 10-7
  • 2020: 8-8
  • 2019: 7-9
  • 2018: 4-12
  • 2017: 6-10
