It was a busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, picking up free agent stars Davante Adams and Chandler Jones to some expensive contracts. Back in 2013 at Fresno State University, quarterback Derek Carr and All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams actually played together and tore up the Mountain West conference for a season. Will they have that same chemistry in the NFL, or will Derek Carr’s sporadic play continue with the second highest paid receiver in NFL history?

One thing is for certain — the defensive pass rush tandem of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby will be a nightmare for any offensive line this season. Tune in to see if the Raiders can get to the top of the AFC West, something that hasn’t been done in over 20 years.

If you’re looking to stream all the Las Vegas Raiders games live, you’ve come to the right spot. You can watch nearly all of the Raiders 2022-23 season on a streaming service that offers Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network. Let’s breakdown some of the best options.

Where can you stream almost all of the Las Vegas Raiders games?

Streaming Service Price per Month Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ No Sling TV $35+ No DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes FuboTV $69.99+ Yes YouTube TV $64.99 Yes

Watch Las Vegas Raiders games on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

For just $69.99 per month, Hulu + Live TV will get you access to an entire on-demand library of movies, shows and originals as well as 75+ live TV channels, and if you’d like a plan with no-ads you can upgrade to $75.99 per month. With a wide range of supported streaming devices and unlimited DVR, Hulu + Live TV is an easy decision. You’ll also get premier access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus with either plan, making your non-sports watching days just as enjoyable as game days.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders games on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is one of the newest streaming services that offers no-commitments, allowing for the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you are ready. Before selecting a plan, you can opt in for a limited time five-day free trial to see if you like the service and once you’re signed up you’ll get $40 off your first two months. DIRECTV STREAM also gives you the ability to stream all channels on up to 20 screens in your household so you’ll never miss a game. You also get access to over 7,000 other streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, and more.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders games on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV is one of the more reliable streaming services for die-hard football fans. FuboTV offers major channels like beIN Sports, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBA TV, NBC Sports Network, NFL, and NFL RedZone on all four of their plans. They also have the Sports Plus add-on option which gives you access to a bunch of Stadium and PAC-12 networks. You’ll want to make sure to sign up for the seven-day free trial first before making your decision on the Pro, Elite, or Ultimate plan.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders games on Sling TV

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35 31+ No Sling Blue $35 41+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50 47+ No

Sling TV is one of the best options if you’re looking for more of an affordable streaming service plan. Sling TV users can access either the Sling Orange or the Sling Blue plan for $35 per month or you can combine the two for $50 per month.

If you’re looking for a streaming service specifically to watch the upcoming football season, the Sling Blue plan offers a channels list that is more suited for you. They also have the Sling Orange & Blue package for the regular sports fan looking to stream all sorts of sports content from ESPN to NFL and local channels, making it among the most comprehensive options. It just depends on what you’re looking to watch, so if you like all sports you may want to try out the Orange & Blue package.

Watch Las Vegas Raiders games on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes

YouTube TV offers only one plan for $64.99 per month that includes 85+ channels from ESPN, NFL Network, NBC, CBS and many more. You will also get access to a handful of on-demand content with the plan. Right now, YouTube TV is also having a promotion that gets you $30 off the first three months ($10 per month).

With YouTube TV, you can always pay for additional Sports Plus add-ons or upgrade to 4K Plus for a higher resolution display.