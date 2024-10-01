Las Vegas Raiders inform teams of Davante Adams trade cost

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

We hinted at it on Sunday, when Davante Adams was labeled as “week-to-week” and ruled out of the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 4 matchup. On Tuesday, it went official, with the 31-year-old indicating that he “prefers to be traded.”

Naturally, any and every team that needs another playmaker in their offense will be lining up to trade for the three-time All-Pro. But that’s nothing new. What will it take for the Raiders to actually agree to trade Adams?

Las Vegas Raiders aren’t asking for the moon in Davante Adams trade

Speculation has run rampant on what it might take to trade for Davante Adams from the moment his college teammate Derek Carr was traded in 2023. Now, we finally have an idea of the actual trade cost.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Raiders have “informed other teams” that they would “consider” trading Adams for a package that starts at a second-round pick, plus additional compensation. Of course, not every team has a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Adams is in his 11th NFL season. After missing the playoffs his first two years with the Raiders, he’s likely prioritizing a chance to win a Super Bowl with a contender.

Teaming back up with Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets could make some sense. Landing with his former quarterback Derek Carr on the New Orleans Saints could be a more long-term solution. Both teams are 2-2, but this is just the tip of the iceberg. As mentioned, there are plenty of landing spots for a player as talented as Adams.

