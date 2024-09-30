Raiders show resilience and resolve in hard-fought win over Browns

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After a week filled with internal strife and controversy, the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off a gritty 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns—a victory that may not turn heads around the league but holds immense value for a team searching for its identity. This wasn’t just a regular-season win. It was a moment of character-building for a team that desperately needed to demonstrate its ability to bounce back from adversity.

Following their embarrassing Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made headlines with comments that suggested some players made “business decisions,” implying they didn’t give their all. The fallout from those words lingered throughout the week, causing locker room tension and speculation from media and fans alike. The team faced immense scrutiny leading up to their matchup against Cleveland, and it was clear the Raiders’ mettle and resolve were being tested.

Adding to the challenge, Las Vegas was forced to play without its two biggest stars: wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby, both sidelined with injuries. With their top playmakers out, the Raiders relied heavily on lesser-known players and rookies to carry the load. Yet, when the dust settled, it was these unsung heroes who rose to the occasion and helped the team win a game that could set them on an upward trajectory.

The Raiders test on character vs. Browns

Pierce’s comments following the loss to Carolina put his leadership to the test. While he is beloved in the locker room, it was his first major hurdle to clear since being named the permanent head coach after serving as the interim last season. He questioned his players’ commitment and then apologized to them later, saying he didn’t want to be a distraction. As the controversy swirled, the focus turned to whether the rookie head coach could rally his squad.

“It was a trying week and it started with my comments, and I apologized to them for that,” Pierce said after the win against the Browns. “I don’t want to be a distraction. But I knew what kind of group I had.”

His apology and openness seemed to resonate with the players. Defensive tackle Adam Butler took it upon himself to galvanize the team further, calling out his teammates during a Thursday meeting and challenging them to step up for each other.

“I flat out asked the team, ‘What are you willing to do for your brothers?’” Butler told The Athletic after Sunday’s win. “I told them, ‘I won’t let you down if you don’t let me down.’ That’s what we did.”

The locker room responded with a focus and togetherness that showed on the field. For the first time this season, the Raiders looked like a united team willing to grind through adversity.

Raiders walk the walk on ‘next man up’ mindset

Facing a Browns team that sprinted out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead, it seemed like another rough afternoon was in store for Vegas. Instead, the Raiders reeled off 20 unanswered points over the next two quarters, driven by a “next man up” mentality.

We all had to take a step up. I have to thank Maxx (Crosby). He was engaged all week coaching us up, being a very present figure. – Charles Snowden, Raiders defensive end

It was a collective effort. Gardner Minshew II managed the game despite missing some throws and taking a few hard hits. The offensive line, featuring two rookie starters, provided enough protection and opened lanes for a revitalized running game. Running back Alexander Mattison, typically a secondary option, took advantage of his opportunities, finishing with 60 rushing yards on five carries, while rookie linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze held their own against a bruised but physically stout Browns front.

Defensively, the absence of Crosby could have been a nightmare. Instead, undrafted players like Charles Snowden, elevated from the practice squad this week, and rookie Tyree Wilson made significant contributions. Snowden’s three quarterback hits, a game-clinching pass breakup, and a sack in the final minutes sealed the win for a defensive unit that shut down Cleveland’s offense in the second half.

“We all had to take a step up,” Snowden said. “I have to thank Maxx. He was engaged all week coaching us up, being a very present figure.”

Building block win important for Raiders

It’s easy for critics to dismiss the Raiders’ win over the Browns as a minor achievement. After all, both teams entered the contest with .500 records, and Cleveland’s offense is far from elite. It might have been a pillow fight, but for the Raiders, this victory is about more than just a notch in the win column. It’s proof to themselves that the team has the ability to regroup and overcome self-inflicted wounds—something that has plagued them in recent campaigns.

The Raiders are not a finished product by any means. The offense remains inconsistent, and the defense still has its share of lapses. Pierce’s in-game management needs work, and the team’s depth will continue to be tested. But for a group that has struggled to find its footing, Sunday’s win was a step in the right direction.

“Character. That’s what we talked about this week,” Pierce said after the game. “The true character comes out through adversity, through hardship and we’re humble. I think we all understand, that you always give your best, not that we didn’t, but it’s always going to be at the forefront.”

Eyes Forward, Lessons Learned

The Raiders improved to 2-2 on the season and now turn their attention to a pivotal AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos. As they prepare, they’ll carry the lessons from this past week—a week that challenged their resolve and, ultimately, brought them closer together.

The team has laid the first bricks of a foundation built on trust, accountability, and overcoming. They’re not yet contenders, but they’re starting to show the grit and determination that every successful team needs. For the Raiders, that’s a win worth celebrating.