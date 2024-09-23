Antonio Pierce calls out Las Vegas Raiders players after embarrassing 36-22 loss

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Heading into Week 3, most would agree that the Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the NFL after two weeks. The Panthers were so bad that they benched Bryce Young just a year after trading up and making him the No. 1 overall pick. But the Las Vegas Raiders made life easy for Carolina in their 36-22 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

After the game, Raiders coach Antonio Pierce didn’t mince words when addressing the media. He realizes the Raiders haven’t been meeting his expectations, and he let them hear about it.

Antonio Pierce says he would have booed Las Vegas Raiders too

Yes, Antonio Pierce heard the loud boos at Allegiant Stadium during the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 3 loss. Over 60,000 spectators filled the stadium, and it wasn’t because folks were excited to see a then-winless Panthers team face off with the Raiders in the desert.

On paper, this felt like one of the most winnable games on the Raiders’ schedule. But that’s not what the results showed. Instead, Las Vegas was outgained 437 yards to 331. The scoring column reflected what the stat sheet showed, that the Panthers dominated the Raiders.

Needless to say, Coach Pierce wasn’t happy about what he saw, and he made sure to voice his criticisms during his post-game press conference.

“As the game went on, I think there was definitely some individuals that made business decisions. And we’ll make business decisions going forward, as well.

“We got our ass whupped … I would have booed us too.” Antonio Pierce on Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders did eventually bench Gardner Minshew after he threw a fourth quarter interception. Aidan O’Connell came in and immediately led the Raiders on a touchdown drive to make the score seem closer than the game actually was. Perhaps the turnover is one of the plays Pierce referenced where “some individuals made business decisions.”

Either way, expect to see more changes coming to the Raiders in the near future.

