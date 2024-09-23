Week 4 NFL QB Rankings: Andy Dalton, Malik Willis and Sam Darnold continue career revival

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 3. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game.

32. Skylar Thompson, Miami Dolphins (Last week: Tua Tagovailoa ranked 13th)

Skylar Thompson didn't make it through a full game behind Miami's offensive line, taking five sacks before leaving due to injury. But he wasn't particularly effective when he was upright either, completing just 13-of-19 passes for 107 yards. The Dolphins still had Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Thompson just showed why Tua Tagovailoa deserves more credit for executing Mike McDaniel's high-powered offense with perfection.

31. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots (LW: 29)

The Patriots' offense was so bad against a pressure-heavy Jets defense that Jerod Mayo pulled the plug on his vet QB after Brissett tallied just 98 yards in 18 pass attempts. While the Patriots' offensive line deserves a large portion of the blame, Brissett can't lead this current New England offense to become even an average scoring attack.

30. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: 28)

The second-year pro had his best game of the 2024 season on Sunday, tying his career best with a 76.4% completion rate. But for the third week in a row, Levis made a boneheaded decision leading to easy points. This time, it was a pic-6 to Jaire Alexander. Levis did finish with 260 passing yards and two touchdowns, but his two interceptions plus a lost fumble played a big role in Tennessee moving to an 0-3 start.

29. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 30)

NFL defenders may have been laughing at Bo Nix coming into Sunday, but the Denver Broncos quarterback had his best game yet in his Week 3 win over a red-hot Buccaneers team. Nix still doesn't have a touchdown pass, but he added his second rushing score on the season, totaling a combined 263 yards through the air and on the ground.

28. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 27)

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft had the best game of his young career in Week 3. But it also was full of flaws. Williams had a career-high 363 passing yards, but he needed 52 attempts to do so. He also threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, but the two touchdown passes were a plus. The Bears are happy to see the growth, but a win would have been nice too.

27. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (LW: 25)

Stick a fork in this Cleveland Browns scoring attack until their offensive line returns to health. Deshaun Watson's all out of magic, and he's running for his life while trying to return to consistency. Watson has yet to top 200 passing yards this season, and if he can't do it against the Giants, we're not sure it will happen against another strong pass rush when visiting Vegas in Week 4 either.

26. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 26)

Three games into the Gardner Minshew experience, the Las Vegas Raiders' newest quarterback has done nothing to claim the job in 2025, too. In fact, an ugly blowout loss to Carolina gave second-year pro Aidan O'Connell a chance to compete, and he immediately led the Raiders on just their third touchdown drive of the day. Minshew could be on the hot seat in Vegas.

25. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (LW: 22)

He's only in his second season, but Anthony Richardson has the lowest completion rate in the NFL at 49.3%. The Colts don't have anything close to resembling an elite receiving corps, but Richardson can't only rely on his mobility and tendency to hit big plays to be successful. The Colts got their first win of the season, but Richardson needs to start moving the chains more efficiently (IND 1st downs – 15, 3/12 on 3rd downs in WK 3).

24. Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers (Bryce Young ranked 32nd)

On Sunday, we learned Bryce Young is not the best quarterback on the Carolina Panthers. Andy Dalton morphed into the "Red Rifle" for at least one more time in Week 3. Not only did Carolina win, he had the Panthers' first 300-yard game since the last time Dalton made a start, which also came in Week 3, of the 2023 season.

23. Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers (LW: 31)

When Jordan Love went down with an injury in Week 1, most didn't give the Packers a chance to compete with Malik Willis. It didn't help that the former third-round pick just arrived in Wisconsin via trade in August, leaving him without much time to get acclimated to his new teammates or Matt LaFleur's playbook. Give credit to both because an adapted game plan has allowed Willis to make plays with his feet while surprisingly still excelling through the air too. Willis had four passing plays of 20 or more yards in Week 3's win alone, that's to go along with a team-high 73 rushing yards and a touchdown too.

22. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 24)

Jayden Daniels has been the best out of the three rookie quarterbacks starting in 2024. He may not have been the top pick, but Daniels is showing why he should have heard his name called first on draft night, just like CJ Stroud did last year. He hasn't been perfect. Daniels took five sacks in Week 2's three-point win and still doesn't have a passing touchdown in the NFL.

21. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 23)

The Daniel Jones the Giants were hoping to see this season showed up to work with a spoon in Week 3, hungry for a win. Facing arguably as much criticism as any quarterback in the NFL, "Danny Dimes" completed 70.5% of his passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns on a day when Giants receivers dropped several balls. It was a Giants step in the right direction for New York's franchise QB.

20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 20)

After losing in Week 1, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars should have had a chip on their shoulders with Cleveland visiting town. But Lawrence didn't have a chance due to Cleveland's relentless pass rush, leading to a 46.6% completion rate. The former No. 1 pick had no choice but to use his mobility to pick up 45 rushing yards, but he couldn't avoid a safety with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars are 0-2, and Lawrence needs to find some answers in Buffalo.

19. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 21)

We're three weeks into the Russell Wilson era, and it's starting to look like he'll never get his chance to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting QB. Justin Fields has the Steelers out to their first 3-0 start since 2020, and Mike Tomlin's team is showing no signs of slowing down heading into a Week 4 matchup against Indianapolis. Fields was excellent against the Chargers, completing 78.1% of his passes for 245 yards, a touchdown, and an INT. He also added a rushing touchdown in his best start as a member of the Steelers thus far.

18. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 18)

Goff didn't have a very productive day through the air, where the Lions tallied 199 passing yards. Aside from an interception, Goff was efficient and effective, completing 78.2% of his passes while finding the end zone twice. After going off for 187 rushing yards, we can see why Detroit opted to run the ball 43 times compared to just 25 dropbacks for Goff.

17. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 16)

It's almost like Kirk Cousins is just trying to set up game-winning drives at this point, because he seems to come alive in the clutch. Unfortunately, it didn't lead to a game-winning drive this time after Zac Robinson opted to run on a day when the Falcons averaged just 3.3 YPC. Yet Cousins was mostly effective, tallying 230 yards and a touchdown to go with a costly interception.

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 16)

Playing without top receiver A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts had his first 300-yard game since last year's Christmas Day victory over the Giants. But despite the nice stat line, the Eagles' offense was far from perfect, waiting until the fourth quarter before they put points on the scoreboard. Hurts lost a fumble and threw a pick, but he (and Saquon Barkley) did just enough to get a win over a red-hot Saints team.

15. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 15)

The 49ers moved to 1-2 after Sunday's loss, but Brock Purdy is not the reason why San Francisco struggled allowed the Rams to pull off a comeback in Week 3. Purdy completed 73.3% of his passes, tallying 292 yards and three touchdowns through the air and another 41 yards on the ground. Arguably the only blemish on Purdy's Week 3 resume was a lost fumble.

14. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 11)

After suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Chargers' Week 2 win over the Panthers, Herbert toughed it out to start in Week 3. Herbert led the offense to a first-quarter touchdown with a 27-yard strike to Quentin Johnston. But his day ended in the third quarter after tweaking the same ankle sprain that made him a game-time decision. While Herbert hasn't been aggressive in seasons past, he has just one interception so far, and the Chargers won't have a chance if Herbert can't play in Week 4 against Kansas City. Get the latest Los Angeles Chargers coverage from LAFB.com

13. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 14)

Miami's offense didn't show up, but their defense managed to intercept Geno Smith twice. Other than the turnovers, Smith was excellent, carving up Miami's defense for 286 yards and a touchdown while completing 76.4% of his passes. Once again, Smith's been one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL.

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 12)

After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, it looked like the Rams were on their way to starting their season 0-3. But Matthew Stafford had other plans. Stafford didn't put up a gaudy stat line, playing without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, plus a battered offensive line. However, considering all the factors working against him against a relentless 49ers pass rush, Stafford did well to come away with 225 yards and a touchdown without committing any turnovers. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage from LAFB.com

11. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 9)

Mayfield and his receivers were on the same page, completing 75.7% of his 33 attempted passes. The issue was his attempts went for just 163 yards. If we take away the seven sacks Mayfield suffered, the Bucs gained just 132 yards through the air. No wonder they only scored seven points.

10. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 8)

What happened to the QB who led the NFL's highest-scoring offense while having just nine incompletions through two weeks? Derek Carr's efficiency cratered in Week 3, completing just 56% of his passes, totaling just 142 yards. Carr threw the game away with a last-minute interception on a day when the Saints were limited to just 12 points.

9. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 10)

A week after scoring 41 points, Kyler Murray's Cardinals were held to just 13. Murray finding success with Marvin Harrison Jr in Week 2 may have led to trouble in Week 3, where he targeted the rookie 11 times but completed just five of them for 64 yards. Otherwise, Murray was solid, combining for 252 yards, a touchdown, and an INT. Arizona averaging just 2.4 YPC on non-Murray rush attempts was what really ruined the Cardinals' offense in Week 3.

8. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 19)

He's only played three games under Kevin O'Connell, but Sam Darnold is actually living up to his potential as a former No. 3 overall pick. The Vikings' bridge QB has helped fans move on from Kirk Cousins and forget about J.J. McCarthy by leading the NFL with eight touchdowns so far. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage from Minnesota Sports Fan

7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 7)

Even without Tee Higgins in the lineup, plus a likely less-than-full-speed version of Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow flashed some of his magic in Week 2. The Bengals came a missed extra point away from going to overtime. But Burrow himself is partially to blame after losing a costly fumble that sent the Bengals to 0-2.

6. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 5)

After trailing 28-6, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys got into comeback mode against the Ravens, leading to a pass-heavy script. This led to an exhilarating finish and a big day in fantasy football for Prescott, who racked up 379 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a rushing score. Prescott now enters Week 4 as the NFL's passing yardage leader.

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 4)

C.J. Stroud had a two-interception game for just the second time in his NFL career. The loud atmosphere on the road at U.S. Bank Stadium presented problems along the offensive line, seemingly throwing Stroud off rhythm all afternoon. The 215 passing yards Stroud finished with were the lowest total of his 2024 season and the fifth-fewest of his career.

4. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 6)

Rodgers was a bit rusty to start the season, but the 40-year-old is already rounding into form. In Week 3, the Jets QB carved up Jerod Mayo's defense for 281 yards and two touchdowns while completing 77.1% of his passes. Despite having one interception, Rodgers still holds the NFL record for having the lowest INT rate of all time.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 3)

Lamar Jackson's 70% completion rate in Week 3 tied for the seventh-best mark of his NFL career. He only needed 12 completions to tally 182 yards and a touchdown. But Jackson also added another 87 yards and a touchdown to get out to an early lead against Mike Zimmer's Dallas defense. He didn't need to do much on a day where Derrick Henry rumbled and tumbled for 151 yards, but the threat of Jackson's legs

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

There isn’t a better combined runner/passer in football. Josh Allen often shows why he’s one of the best NFL quarterbacks today, but his reputation has taken a slight hit due to being too reckless with the ball. The first two games of the post-Diggs era have gone better than expected. Allen may not have the same gaudy numbers, but the Bills are 2-0, and he seems to be in more command of the offense than ever. Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams and the top 20 fantasy football players

1. NFL QB Rankings Leader – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)

