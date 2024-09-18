Pittsburgh Steelers great offers QB advice for former team

Do the Pittsburgh Steelers still have a quarterback dilemma on their hands? All offseason we heard about how Russell Wilson was in pole position to be Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. Yet, two games in, Justin Fields has led the Steelers to an undefeated start as Wilson nurses a calf injury.
From the way the Steelers are approaching things, Wilson isn’t ready to play football, at least not in a game. This has thrust Fields into a starting role by default. But what about when Wilson is back to 100%? Who should the Steelers start, then?
Ben Roethlisberger reveals who Pittsburgh Steelers should start at QB
If we ask former Pittsburgh Steelers great Ben Roethlisberger, he’d suggest there shouldn’t be any dilemma in the Steel City. Between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, Big Ben says the answer is obvious. He’d start Fields.
Roethlisberger admitted he’s not impressed by the stats Fields had produced (117 passing yards in Week 2). But he is impressed by the fact that Fields didn’t turn the ball over at all in Pittsburgh’s Week 2 win. Chances are, Mike Tomlin agrees.
