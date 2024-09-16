Week 3 NFL QB Rankings: Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold shine

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut’s NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 2. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, there is no position that is more hotly debated than QB. This is why we continue to maintain our annual quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 starting quarterbacks perform every week. Come back and see how they change after each game. Also Read: How To Watch Monday Night Football – The Best Options in 2024 NFL QB Rankings countdown from 32-1

32. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (Last week: 32)

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's still very early in Bryce Young's career. The 23-year-old has started just 18 games. But the growing pains from the former No. 1 pick's rookie season have only worsened. Young had the third-best completion rate of his career in Carolina's Week 2 loss (69.2%), but he also had a career-worst 84 passing yards. On 26 pass attempts. Young is the worst starting quarterback in the NFL and it's not even close.

31. Malik Willis, Green Bay Packers (LW: Jordan Love ranked 12th)

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Malik Willis didn't do much with his arm in his Week 2 starting debut with the Packers, completing 85% of 14 pass attempts. The biggest key was that he avoided turnovers and even contributed 41 rushing yards on six carries. Being that he just arrived in Green Bay via trade three weeks ago, Willis inspired confidence in a Packers team that may not have Jordan Love until Week 5,

30. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 31)

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Denver Broncos sat and waited for the best quarterback available in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and leapt at the chance to select Bo Nix 12th overall. Many felt Nix was a second-round prospect, but Sean Payton was quickly sold on the former Oregon star. Despite being viewed as an 'older' rookie at 24 years old, Nix looks like he needs to watch and learn for a while. He's tied for the NFL lead with four interceptions and has the league's fourth-worst yards per pass attempt. Nix is setting the Broncos up for a top-five pick.

29. Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots (LW: 29)

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

All was good in New England when Jacoby Brissett snuck away with a Week 1 win against the Bengals. The warts surfaced against Seattle, where Brissett averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt. On one hand, the Patriots were one or two plays away from a win, but could a better quarterback have escaped with a win? More games like this, and Jerod Mayo might want to see what Drake Maye is capable of.

28. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (LW: 26)

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second week in a row, Will Levis made a crucial game-altering mistake. In Week 1 it was a pick-6 thrown from his knees. This time, it was a fumble on a botched toss attempt. Despite the bloopers, Levis has otherwise shown some positive traits, using his big arm to zip passes in between tight windows.

27. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 27)

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Caleb WIlliams has shown shades of brilliance, but Chicago's quarterback is averaging just 4 YPA through two games. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick is also combining a lack of big plays with plenty of mistakes, such as his seven-sack, two interception game in Week 2. Chicago's offense is officially a work in progress as the ceiling of the Bears' season has to be lowered drastically.

26. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 30)

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

After a 62-yard first half, Gardner Minshew was on pace to give Antonio Pierce second thoughts about the starting QB job in Las Vegas. Then, Minshew flipped a switch in the second half against Baltimore, finishing with a 78.9% completion rate for 276 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception. Considering the Raiders didn't get any help from a rushing attack that only chipped in 27 yards on the ground, Minshew was a big reason why the Raiders moved to 1-1. Of course, Davante Adams (110 yards) and Brock Bowers (98 yards) were strong supporters too.

25. Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns (LW: 24)

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns' offense looks ugly, and it's easy to point all the blame at Deshaun Watson. But this offensive line is atrocious, allowing over 20 pressures in Week 2 alone. Watson got off to a hot start, with 83 passing yards on his first drive, only to have 103 more the rest of the game. Whatever talent Watson once flashed isn't available right now.

24. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 26)

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Out of the three rookie quarterbacks starting in 2024, Jayden Daniels has been the best so far. He may not have been the top pick, Daniels is showing why he should have heard his name called first on draft night, just like CJ Stroud did last year. He hasn't been perfect. Daniels took five sacks in Week 2's three-point win, and still doesn't have a passing touchdown in the NFL.

23. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 25)

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants' offense still hasn't looked pretty, but Daniel Jones might have pulled out a win, if only Graham Gano didn't get injured on the opening kickoff. Still, Jones didn't commit a turnover and he found a nice connection with Malik Nabers who went off for 127 yards and a touchdown. Maybe the Giants could have won if Nabers didn't drop a pass on fourth down.

22. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (LW: 20)

Credit: Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the NFL's least experienced starting quarterbacks is showing his youth early on. Anthony Richardson is two years younger than Bo Nix, but he's tied with the Broncos rookie QB for having an NFL-high four interceptions thrown. Richardson has some of the most boom-or-bust potential each week, but he was too mistake-prone against Green Bay. Throwing three interceptions won't win you many games in the NFL.

21. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 23)

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Justin Fields' final stat line suggests he's ripe for replacement. But he would have had much more than 117 passing yards if so multiple big plays weren't called back due to penalty. Even if the offense isn't high-powered, Fields is doing just enough to win, staving off Russell Wilson for at least another week.

20. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 21)

Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

After losing in Week 1, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars should have had a chip on their shoulders with Cleveland visiting town. But Lawrence didn't have a chance due to Cleveland's relentless pass rush, leading to a 46.6% completion rate. The former No. 1 pick had no choice but to use his mobility to pick up 45 rushing yards, but he couldn't avoid a safety with two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The Jaguars are 0-2 and Lawrence needs to find some answers next week in Buffalo.

19. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 22)

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Who is this Sam Darnold guy? This surely isn't the same version that saw ghosts with the New York Jets. A refreshed Darnold is thriving in Kevin O'Connell's system, and having the NFL's best receiver burning defenders for 97-yard touchdowns doesn't hurt either. So far, Darnold has not only looked the part of a starting-caliber NFL quarterback, he looks capable of leading this Vikings team to the playoffs.

18. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 14)

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons have the potential to be one of the NFL's best offenses in 2024. But that's not what we saw against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the Falcons gained just 226 yards. Cousins deserves plenty of the blame after throwing two interceptions on balls that should have never been attempted. More games like this, and fans will start calling for Michael Penix Jr's debut.

17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 19)

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Geno Smith carved up the Patriots' defense for 327 passing yards and a touchdown, and the numbers would have looked even better if Seattle's receivers didn't drop a few others. The Seahawks needed to go to overtime to get it done, but heading into a Week 3 matchup with Miami at 2-0 puts Seattle in a strong position early on.

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 17)

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After taking a step back as a passer with a new career-high in interceptions in 2023, Hurts needs to return to his elite MVP form in 2024. His season debut delivered more mixed results. Hurts had no trouble finding his playmakers, but unfortunately, he also found Packers defenders for two of his passes. He also needs to get on the same page with his center, Cam Jurgens, after Jason Kelce moved on to avoid the two fumbles we saw in Week 1. The Eagles escaped with a win, but it was far from perfect.

15. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 11)

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jared Goff put up 307 yards in Week 2's loss, in a game where the Lions were trailing for most of the contest. This led to 55 pass attempts but also two interceptions. One may not have been his fault due to a missed pass interference call, but there's no excuse for his second miscue on an obvious off-target pass. Can Goff outduel Kyler Murray in Week 3? Suddenly, it's not looking good.

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 13)

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy missed Christian McCaffrey in Week 2. But not even Run CMC could have prevented Purdy from being sacked a career-high six times. Purdy laced in four 20+ yard passes when he had time to throw, but totaling just seven points through three quarters is a clear example of how much the 49ers' offense struggled in Week 2 despite having 399 yards. Ultimately, Purdy's two turnovers may have been the deciding factor in San Francisco's six-point loss.

13. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (LW: 8)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Thanks to coach Mike McDaniel and two 1,000-yard receivers, Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL's best offense in 2023. He was a top-ranked NFL QB all year long. Delivering with elite accuracy while being the most explosive offense in football, Tagovailoa was clearly one of the best NFL QBs in 2023, but he also has some of the most dangerous weapons in the league at his disposal. But Tagovailoa got flustered early against Buffalo when faced with an immense amount of pressure. Now, he's dealing with another concussion.

12. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 8)

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The NFL's second-oldest starting quarterback looked a bit stiff at times in the Rams' blowout loss in Week 2. But not having Puka Nacua and losing Cooper Kupp surely didn't help either. Nor did playing with a second-rate offensive line that allowed five sacks to an Arizona defense that had the third-fewest QB takedowns in 2023. The Rams have another tough test against San Francisco next week, but they'll need to be healthier in the trenches for Stafford to have a chance.

11. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 10)

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert may not be at 100% health right now, but the Chargers are still 2-0. Herbert hasn't taken the world by storm, but Jim Harbaugh's run-heavy offense has changed the play script too. We'll see how he handles a tougher Pittsburgh defense in Week 3.

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 18)

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

A healthy Kyler Murray paired with Marvin Harrison Jr looks like one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL. Murray is back to tiring out the pass rush by scampering all over the backyard, only this time he has playmakers getting open downfield too. Murray looks like he's primed for a very special season in Drew Petzing's offense.

9. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 15)

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Browns should have held onto their former No. 1 pick. Baker Mayfield is proving all his former teams wrong every week he takes the field. That's just the type of driven competitor the Buccaneers quarterback is. He ran into Aidan Hutchinson for five sacks against Detroit, but after a 2-0 start, the Bucs are eyeing yet another NFC South division crown.

8. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (LW: 16)

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Klint Kubiak is pressing the buttons, calling plays for the Saints offense this season and Derek Carr looks better than ever. No one has scored as much as the Saints have, and Carr's knack for making explosive plays is a big reason why. The Saints QB won't average 11.4 YPA all season long, but fans can enjoy it for now.

7. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 4)

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Even without Tee Higgins in the lineup, plus a likely less than full speed version of Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow flashed some of his magic in Week 2. The Bengals came a missed extra point away from going to overtime. But Burrow himself is partially to blame after losing a costly fumble that sent the Bengals to 0-2.

6. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 6)

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is understandably a bit rusty to start the season. Though, at 40 years old, it's tough to know whether it's him needing to get comfortable after his season-ending Achilles injury or if Father Time is finally catching up with the future Hall of Famer. Rodgers did what he needed to in a close win in Week 2, but no one will make any MVP chants any time soon.

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 4)

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys were trailing big all game long against the Saints, so Dak Prescott was asked to pass a lot. Yet, despite 42 dropbacks, the Cowboys QB still didn't top the 300-yard passing barrier. Prescott was good, but not great in a Week 2 game that never felt close.

4. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 9)

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

C.J. Stroud is still 22 years old, but he's playing like a seasoned vet in his second year in the NFL. Stroud had a few hiccups against a better-than-advertised Bears defense, but he kept them guessing by targeting ten different pass-catchers. The scoreboard may not show it, but Stroud had another excellent day against Chicago.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 3)

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

There's no excuse for Lamar Jackson losing to the Las Vegas Raiders. The usually explosive two-time MVP had just one passing play that topped 20 yards and his only big rushing gain came on the very last snap of the game. If the Ravens are fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch, it will be hard not to point to this three-point loss to send Baltimore to 0-2.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 2)

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

There isn't a better combined runner/passer in football. Josh Allen often shows why he's one of the best NFL quarterbacks today, but his reputation has taken a slight hit due to being too reckless with the ball. The first two games of the post-Diggs era have gone better than expected. Allen may not have the same gaudy numbers, but the Bills are 2-0, and he seems to be in more command of the offense than ever.

1. NFL QB Rankings Leader – Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 1)

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images