Top NFL analyst ‘100 percent’ believes Saquon Barkley missing piece to get Eagles back to Super Bowl

Can Saquon Barkley lead the Philadelphia Eagles back to the promised land? One NFL analyst believes so.

ESPN’s Dan Orvlosky says the Pro Bowl running back is “100 percent” the missing piece for the Birds to get back to the Super Bowl. The Eagles lost to the Chiefs in a thrilling championship game two seasons ago.

“I mean, Saquon Barkley is a dynamic back behind an offensive line that is very good,” Orlovsky said on “Get Up” Thursday morning. “We saw [Eagles offensive coordinator] Kellen Moore run a little bit of scheme with him, get a little more downhill in the run game, and utilize him as a pass catcher.”

Barkley had an exceptional first game with the Eagles in their 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil. He scored his first touchdown by reeling in an 18-yard touchdown on a wheel route. He also ran for two more touchdowns. Overall, Barkley rushed for 109 yards and had two receptions for another 23 yards.

Orlovsky considers it likely that Barkley will garner 2,000 all-purpose yards if he plays all 17 games.

Saquon Barkley’s Injury History

The big question surrounding Barkley is whether he can stay healthy for an entire season. He’s suffered several ankle sprains that cost him 10 games throughout his career, and he also tore his ACL in the second game of the 2020 season.

Despite the injury concerns, Barkley is a game-changing running back who fits well in this Eagles’ offense. It gives quarterback Jalen Hurts another weapon on top of wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.

