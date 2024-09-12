Are the Eagles shockingly thinking about bringing Haason Reddick back months after trading him to Jets?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Months after trading Haason Reddick to the New York Jets, fans of the Philadelphia Eagles are imagining the Birds bringing back the holdout defensive stud. One Eagles insider, though, is dampening that prospect.

Reddick has forfeited nearly $6 million as he continues to hold out in the final year of his three-year, $45 million deal. The Pro Bowler was set to make over $14 million this season.

Knowing Reddick wanted a substantial raise, the Eagles sent him to the Jets for a third-round draft pick. The Birds also signed former Jets defensive end Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51 million contract to replace Reddick.

Despite being a big signing, Huff was on the field under half the time for the Jets and was not used on many run-downs. And the same happened in the Eagles’ season opener win against the Green Bay Packers. Huff played under 45 percent of defensive snaps and didn’t have any sacks, pressures, or QB hits. The defense, as a whole, only sacked Jordan Love once and gave up 414 yards to the Packers’ offense.

Philly Sports Radio Host Calls For Birds To Bring Back Haason Reddick

Because of the lack of a pass rush in the first game of the season, 94WIP Sportsradio host Joe Giglio called on the Birds to bring back Reddick and show him the money.

“It strongly feels like the Eagles could use an upgrade at the edge rushing position. Typically, in the month of September, I don’t know—star edge rushers who have succeeded in Philadelphia aren’t just available…There is a star edge rusher, his name is Haason Reddick and he didn’t play for the Jets on Monday and it sounds like he’s not going to play for the Jets at all,” said Giglio during his radio show, via Audacy.

“Howie Roseman should call Joe Douglas back, offer him a late-round pick, say I’ll take him back off of your hands, bring Reddick back here, give him some money, and put him on the field. This is the most obvious fix I have ever seen. The Eagles need Haason Reddick. Haason Reddick needs money. Pay Haason Reddick, trade for him back, and fix the pass rush!”

However, Eagles fans shouldn’t hold their breath about Haason Reddick coming back. Derrick Gunn, an Eagles analyst for JAKIB Sports, threw some cold water on that idea.

As of now the eagles have no intentions of bringing Haason Reddick back — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) September 11, 2024

“As of now the [Eagles] have no intentions of bringing Haason Reddick back,” Gunn posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Reddick had 27 total sacks in his two seasons with the Eagles. The 1-0 Eagles face the Atlanta Falcons at home next Monday night.

