NFL insider reveals how much money New York Jets’ Haason Reddick has lost as part of ongoing holdout

Haason Reddick is still hoping the New York Jets will show him the money. But, as of right now, he’s the one who has to open his wallet to the organization.

Haason Reddick set to lose nearly $1 million tonight

Reddick, who the Jets received in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in March, will be forfeiting a game check of nearly $800,000 when he misses tonight’s Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Jets hold-out edge rusher Haason Reddick will forfeit a game of check of nearly $800,000 for missing tonight’s regular-season opener vs. the 49ers, and an additional nearly $800,000 for each game he subsequently misses. This is on top of more than $5 million in NFL-mandated fines… pic.twitter.com/UXAWW7nfeX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2024

Reddick has already built up $5 million in NFL-mandated fines since holding out.

The Jets acquired the Pro Bowl edge from the Eagles in March to shore up their defensive line. Over two seasons with the Birds, Reddick racked up 27 sacks.

The Birds let Reddick fly the coop as he was looking for a raise from the $14.25 million he was set to make in the final year of his deal. To replace Reddick, the Eagles signed former Jets defensive end Bryce Huff to a three-year contract.

Last month, with contract talks at an impasse, Reddick requested a trade from the Jets. However, general manager Joe Douglas quickly put the kibosh on that.

It remains to be seen if Reddick will get the money he seeks. If not, and he holds out the entire season, the Jets will still retain his rights for 2025.

