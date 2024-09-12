Philadelphia Eagles great says Jalen Hurts needs to stop playing ‘hero’ ball

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Philadelphia Eagles legend says quarterback Jalen Hurts needs to clean up his play for the Birds to succeed this season.

During an appearance on the 94WIP Afternoon Show, Donovan McNabb claimed Hurts needs to stop playing “hero” ball after the fifth-year QB threw two interceptions — one on the very first drive of the season and another one intercepted in the end zone — against the Green Bay Packers in the Eagles’ 34-29 win in Brazil.

“Too many turnovers,” McNabb said. “Trying to be somewhat of a hero trying to make the miraculous play instead of just making the easy play.”

The Eagles Hall of Famer, though, thinks Hurts will be able to clean up the mistakes and get back on track.

“For Jalen, it will be an opportunity to sit and learn from it and clean it up as we go forward,” noted McNabb.

Hurts finished the game with 278 passing yards with two touchdowns, along with the two picks. He also lost a fumble following a bad snap from new starting center Cam Jurgens.

Philadelphia Eagles Look To Move On From 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles started the season last year 10-1 after coming off a Super Bowl appearance. However, the team absolutely collapsed in the back half of the season, going 1-6 and losing its grip on the NFC East lead.

The Eagles were embarrassed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, losing 32-9. The Birds will look to go 2-0 on the season as they face the Atlanta Falcons at home on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are 6.5-point favorites.

