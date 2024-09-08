NFL insider reveals Jordan Love’s injury recovery timeline and if Green Bay Packers want another QB

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers entered the season with the goal of improving upon last season’s performance, which included a trip to the Divisional Round playoffs. But the start of their season instead took a turn when Jordan Love suffered an MCL sprain in their 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Love avoided a serious injury with his ACL remaining intact. But that doesn’t mean the Packers’ franchise quarterback won’t miss a few games. Now, we have a better idea of how long Love will be out of the lineup.

Jordan Love expected to return to Green Bay Packers between Weeks 4-6

The Green Bay Packers received good news with Jordan Love’s injury diagnosis. While some feared the worst when Love’s knee buckled during their last-minute comeback attempt. But Love was diagnosed with an MCL sprain.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Love is expected to miss the next two weeks and is expected to return at some point between Weeks 4-6. This means Love will be out of the lineup when the Packers play the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans.

However, if Love can return for Week 4, he’ll take on the Minnesota Vikings. If Love’s knee doesn’t respond in time for the NFC North showdown on September 29, he could come back against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5 or Arizona Cardinals in Week 6.

Either way, it’s a lot better than being forced out of action for a large part of the season, if not worse.

Meanwhile, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Packers have not contacted any other quarterbacks outside the organization. This means the Packers’ fate is in the hands of Malik Willis and Sean Clifford for now.

