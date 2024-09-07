5 Green Bay Packers QB solutions after Jordan Love’s knee injury

The Green Bay Packers were just five points away from defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in their season-opener when Jordan Love’s knee suddenly buckled with 15 seconds remaining. Initial tests on Love’s knee injury reveal an MCL sprain, and he’s expected to miss 3-6 weeks.
With the Packers being forced to go without their starting quarterback for multiple weeks, they may want to reinforce their depth or find a more experienced solution than Malik Willis and Sean Clifford. Here are five quarterbacks the Packers could turn to next.
Sign the experienced Ryan Tannehill
Ryan Tannehill is 36 years old, which is still four years younger than Aaron Rodgers. He’s the only player on this list who isn’t on a roster. Bringing in the former Pro Bowl quarterback for a workout to see what he has left in the tank wouldn’t cost the Packers any draft picks, and he’s the most experienced option available.
Jimmy Garoppolo gets another shot
Suspended for the first two games of the season, Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be Matthew Stafford’s backup with the Los Angeles Rams. However, Sean McVay also has 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett to toy with, which could make Jimmy G expendable. Any quarterback that joins Green Bay would likely need at least a week or two to get comfortable enough to lead the offense anyway, so Garoppolo’s suspension shouldn’t be a big deterrent to a trade.
Taking a chance on Dorian Thompson-Robinson
The Cleveland Browns were reportedly shopping Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of their 53-man roster cuts. DTR may no longer be on the trade block after the Browns cut Tyler Huntley instead, as Cleveland doesn’t have another QB on the practice squad. Yet, with Jameis Winston entrenched as Deshaun Watson’s backup, maybe Thompson-Robinson could be had for the right price.
Rescue Trey Lance from the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys traded a fourth-round pick for Trey Lance last August. He’s still the Cowboys’ third quarterback, and he’s in the last year of his contract. Dallas may be willing to accept a fifth-round pick in exchange for the former No. 3 overall pick, who’s still just 24.
Green Bay Packers trade for former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson
Zach Wilson has no chance of becoming the franchise quarterback for the Denver Broncos now that Bo Nix is entrenched as the starter. With Jarrett Stidham winning the backup QB job, Wilson should be viewed as expendable. The Broncos got Wilson, plus a seventh-round pick, by sending a sixth-round pick to the Jets. Still just 25, yet stuck behind two QBs, the Broncos may be willing to take a late day 3 pick from the Packers if Wilson piques their interest.
