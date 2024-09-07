5 Green Bay Packers QB solutions after Jordan Love’s knee injury

The Green Bay Packers were just five points away from defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in their season-opener when Jordan Love’s knee suddenly buckled with 15 seconds remaining. Initial tests on Love’s knee injury reveal an MCL sprain, and he’s expected to miss 3-6 weeks.

With the Packers being forced to go without their starting quarterback for multiple weeks, they may want to reinforce their depth or find a more experienced solution than Malik Willis and Sean Clifford. Here are five quarterbacks the Packers could turn to next.