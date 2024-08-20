Browns in talks to trade intriguing young QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 6 likely landing spots, including Raiders and Vikings

We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2024 NFL season and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has become one of the most interesting players on the trade market. On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Cleveland Browns are open to having trade talks about the 2023 fifth-round pick.
It is a major shift in opinion after the former UCLA star was given an unexpected chance to win the job last season while Deshaun Watson was sidelined for several weeks early in the year. However, with Watson back healthy and former top overall pick Jameis Winston as his backup, Thompson-Robinson is expendable.
The Browns were very high on Thompson-Robinson last year and it’s why they gave him the chance to start last season. Other teams may also see a similar upside in the 24-year-old. With that in mind, here are six teams that could target a trade for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made Gardner Minshew their starting QB this week. However, he and Aidan O’Connell have not been setting the world on fire this summer. While Minshew has the potential to lead them to the playoffs, Las Vegas may want to have as many options as possible. And getting a good look at Thompson-Robinson before the season starts is a sensible strategy if they aren’t confident in Minshew.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have a Pro Bowl-level QB in Tua Tagovailoa. However, he has also shown issues staying on the field during the season. With the team’s options behind Tagovailoa not strong, Mike McDaniel may believe the Browns QB could be a stellar short-term option if his current starter misses games again in 2024.
Minnesota Vikings
There was a lot of hope around the Minnesota Vikings this summer. They drafted Michigan star QB JJ McCarthy and had Sam Darnold as a secondary option. Now, with McCarthy expected to miss the season with a knee injury, the QB choices for Kevin O’Connell have drastically changed. Dorian Thompson-Robinson is worth a try and getting him in camp to learn the system as soon as possible gives the Vikings a better backup plan right away.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears will start No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. And they are feeling confident he can make an immediate impact in 2024. But the NFL is a brutal league and a slew of QBs went down with injuries last season. The options behind the former Trojans star are not great and Thompson-Robinson would certainly improve their backup plan this season.
Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love is the QB of the now and future for the Green Bay Packers. But beyond that, the team has hopes for a deep playoff run in 2024. Improving their backup QB alternatives beyond Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt would be a smart move for Green Bay to avoid a costly stretch if Love missed games.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers star Justin Herbert is already hurt and he isn’t a lock for Week 1. Easton Stick and Luis Perez will be under center to start the season if Herbert can’t go. Dorian Thompson-Robinson would give Jim Harbaugh another possibility that might be a better fit in the new Chargers offense.
