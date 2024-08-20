Browns in talks to trade intriguing young QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson: 6 likely landing spots, including Raiders and Vikings

We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of the 2024 NFL season and Dorian Thompson-Robinson has become one of the most interesting players on the trade market. On Tuesday, The Athletic reported that the Cleveland Browns are open to having trade talks about the 2023 fifth-round pick.

It is a major shift in opinion after the former UCLA star was given an unexpected chance to win the job last season while Deshaun Watson was sidelined for several weeks early in the year. However, with Watson back healthy and former top overall pick Jameis Winston as his backup, Thompson-Robinson is expendable.

The Browns were very high on Thompson-Robinson last year and it’s why they gave him the chance to start last season. Other teams may also see a similar upside in the 24-year-old. With that in mind, here are six teams that could target a trade for Dorian Thompson-Robinson.