NFL rumors reveal Cleveland Browns shopping Dorian Thompson-Robinson, eyeing specific return

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns have one of the deepest quarterback rooms in the NFL, currently rostering Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Tyler Huntley and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. With cut-down day approaching one of the Browns’ quarterbacks has popped up in NFL rumors.

Thompson-Robinson, age 24, appeared in 8 games last season for the Browns. He struggled as a rookie, completing just 53.6 percent of his pass attempts with a 51.2 QB rating and a 1-4 TD-INT ratio. However, when Cleveland took him with the 140th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, it viewed him as a multi-year project.

Related: Worst NFL trades ever, including Cleveland Browns trade

Dorian Thompson-Robinson stats (ESPN): 51.2 QB rating, 53.6% completion rate, 1-4 TD-INT 3.9 yards per attempt, 440 passing yards, 6 sacks taken in 8 games

The 24-year-old quarterback earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors twice at UCLA and was fairly well-regarded entering the 2023 NFL Draft. However, following his rookie struggles and the Browns’ offseason addition of Winston and Huntley, Thompson-Robinson is reportedly on the trade block.

Related: NFL predictions 2024

According to Zac Jackson of The Athletic, the Browns are willing to engage in trade talks on a deal to find Thompson-Robinson a new home. A deal isn’t believed to be imminent, but Cleveland has reportedly engaged in dialogue with multiple teams.

As for what the Browns would receive in return, Jackson writes that the team could use Thompon-Robinson as a trade chip to acquire another skill player or offensive line. The lack of depth has been a growing concern at Browns training camp and a deal for Brandon Aiyuk with the San Francisco 49ers fell through.

Related: NFL defense rankings, see where Cleveland Browns rank

While no specific teams were named, a few stand out as potential landing spots. The Los Angeles Chargers could be in the market for a backup quarterback with Easton Stick struggling. Elsewhere around the league, teams like the Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings have unsettled backup quarterback situations.

If the Browns wind up trading Thompson-Robinson for a draft pick, they’d likely get nothing more than a sixth- or seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft order. Even if that pick can’t net them a skill player or offensive lineman, it would still be a better option than cutting Robinson before Week 1.