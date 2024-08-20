NFL exec reveals if NFL players can play in the 2028 Olympics

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Flag football is coming to the Summer Olympics in 2028, with Los Angeles hosting the first iteration of American football in the Olympic games. While the event itself is four years away, many are already asking one big question. Can NFL players play in the Olympics?

From a business perspective, it’s something NFL owners would certainly prefer to prevent. From their perspective, the risk is too great that a player like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson or Tyreek Hill could suffer a season-altering injury participating in an elective sport. However, many NFL players already have their eyes set on winning gold in 2028.

There’s even been back-and-forth between NFL players and both Olympians and flag football players. Hill and gold medalist Tyreek Hill have been caught up in a long back-and-forth following the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, the quarterback of the United States flag football team said it’s disrespectful to think NFL players can earn a spot for the Olympics.

Much to the dismay of both the current U.S. flag football team and Lyles, it appears the NFL is already laying the groundwork for its players to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Speaking to reporters on Monday, NFL executive Jeff Miller said the league is currently in talks with the NFLPA on a deal to make it happen.

“The amount of enthusiasm that we’ve seen among our players or more broadly for flag football in ’28 has been remarkable. Conversations are continuing to go on with the [NFL] Players Association, with players themselves . . . but obviously the hope would be that players who want to participate in the Olympics and represent their country have that opportunity to do so. . . . It is something that we’re working on actively.” NFL executive V.P. Jeff Miller on the possibility of NFL players playing in the Summer Olympics 2028 (H/T Pro Football Talk)

The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles will run from July 14 to July 30, which is almost ideal timing from the NFL’s perspective. While rookies likely wouldn’t compete because they need to learn their team’s playbook, veterans could compete then return in August and still compete in the majority of training camp.

Negotiations between the NFL and the NFLPA will take some time. Players will push for financial protections in case they suffer an injury while representing the United States, a request that owners will likely object to. However, given the NFL’s interest in expanding globally, having some of its best players compete on the global stage would be a win. So while nothing is in place right now, NFL players will likely be allowed to compete in the 2028 Olympics to help the United States field a dominant team to win the gold medal.

