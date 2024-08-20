Worst NFL trades ever, including Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

What is the worst trade in NFL history? The National Football League doesn’t have as many blockbuster trades as the MLB and NBA. However, in recent years, we’ve seen some of the worst NFL trades of all time made with disastrous results for the teams making the big splash. It should come as no surprise that trading for a quarterback is risky. The Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos found that out in deals for Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Of course, their misfortune also provides things for NFL fans to look back on and mock. With that in mind, let’s examine the worst NFL trades ever.

Cleveland Browns massive Deshaun Watson gamble backfires

In the slight defense of the Cleveland Browns, they knew their quarterback history and desperation lead to poor decision-making. Tired of rotating through the likes of Brandon Weeden, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, DeShone Kizer, Baker Mayfield, Colt McCoy and Derek Anderson, Cleveland rolled the dice on one of the biggest trades in NFL history in 2022. Cleveland Browns received: Deshaun Watson, 2024 6th round pick

Despite more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations against Watson, Cleveland traded three first-round picks and multiple third- and fourth-round picks for Watson. The Houston Texans turned those selections into a future Pro Bowl edge rusher in Will Anderson Jr, a starting cornerback, a slot receiver and significant depth for their roster. Plus, moving on from Watson put them in a position to draft C.J. Stroud. Now, the Texans are viewed as a long-term Super Bowl contender in the AFC while the Browns are a very talented team that everyone believes is being held back by its quarterback.

Denver Broncos bailed on disastrous Russell Wilson trade after 2 years

The Denver Broncos wanted Aaron Rodgers, but a deal for the future Hall of Fame quarterback couldn’t be worked out. So, the team pivoted to Russell Wilson with the hope he would stay healthy and play at the Pro Bowl level he maintained for years with the Seattle Seahawks. Much like Deshaun Watson, Denver signed Wilson to a massive extension before he played a snap for the team. Denver Broncos received: Russell Wilson, 2022 4th (Eyloma Uwazurike)

Russell Wilson, 2022 4th (Eyloma Uwazurike) Seattle Seahawks received: 2022 1st (Charles Cross), 2022 2nd (Boye Mafe), 2022 5th (Tyreke Smith) 2023 1st (Devon Witherspoon), 2023 2nd (Derick Hall), Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris It proved to be an all-time fleecing for the Seattle Seahawks. They replaced Wilson with Geno Smith who easily outplayed Wilson. Meanwhile, the Seahawks used Denver's first-round picks on a cornerstone left tackle in Charles Cross and a cornerback with elite upside in Devon Witherspoon. Plus, they got a starting tight end out of it (Noah Fant) with Derick Hall and Boye Mafe adding some much-needed pass-rushing help. Meanwhile, Wilson failed with two different coaches and forced Denver to cut him with a historic $85 million dead cap hit.

Atlanta Falcons give away a Hall of Fame quarterback

With the 33rd overall pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons rolled the dice on Southern Mississippi quarterback Brett Favre. He barely saw the field as a rookie, appearing in just 2 games with 2 of his 4 pass attempts being intercepted. So, Atlanta decided to get rid of him and jumped at the chance to get a first-round pick from the Green Bay Packers. Atlanta Falcons received: 1992 1st (Tony Smith)

1992 1st (Tony Smith) Green Bay Packers received: Brett Favre Favre would go on to win Sper Bowl XXXI, win NFL MVP three times, earn 11 Pro Bowl selections and finish his career as one of the most prolific passers of his era. Meanwhile, the Falcons lived in a world where they had to start the likes of Bobby Hebert, Jeff George and Chris Chandler. As for that first-round pick, running back Tony Smith played one NFL season in Atlanta then never played an offensive snap again.

Bill O’Brien essentially donates DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals

The rocky relationship between Bill O’Brien and DeAndre Hopkins was well-documented with all kinds of wild stories coming out. There might be no better evidence to highlight O’Brien’s dislike for having Hopkins than the Houston Texans decision to trade their All-Pro wideout to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020. Houston Texans received: David Johnson, 2020 2nd, 2021 4th

David Johnson, 2020 2nd, 2021 4th Arizona Cardinals received: DeAndre Hopkins, 2021 4th There's some context that makes this one of the worst NFL trades ever. First, executives around the league blasted the Texans for the deal and indicated that Houston didn't really even let other clubs know Hopkins was available. Keep in mind, around this same time, the Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs for a first-round pick this same offseason. Plus, Arizona intended to cut David Johnson because no other team wanted to take on his contract. The Texans moved on from Johnson after 16 games and Hopkins totaled, 2,696 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 3 seasons with Arizona.

Las Vegas Raiders get nothing but headaches from Antonio Brown trade

The Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of bad decisions during the Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock era. Quite frankly, it says something when the Antonio Brown acquisition is one of the worst NFL trades of all time but might not be the dumbest move made by the Raiders’ regime. Las Vegas Raiders acquired: Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown Pittsburgh Steelers acquired: 2019 3rd (Diontae Johnson), 2019 5th (Zach Gentry) Brown didn't even make the Raiders roster. In-between the occasional participation at Raiders training camp, he complained about his helmet size, froze his feet in a cryotherapy chamber and called out the front office on social media. In short, he did everything possible to force his way off the team and it worked. Meanwhile, the Steelers got rid of a headache and added Diontae Johnson to their receiving corps.

San Francisco 49ers overpay for the end of O.J. Simpson’s career

From 1972-’76, O.J. Simpson rushed totaled nearly 8,900 scrimmage yards with 54 total touchdowns in 70 games with the Buffalo Bills. That’s the running back the San Francisco 49ers hoped they were getting in 1978, when they paid a hefty price for a 31-year-old running back. San Francisco 49ers received: O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson Buffalo Bills received: 1978 2nd (Scott Hutchinson), 1978 3rd (Danny Fulton), 1979 1st (Tom Cousineau), 1979 4th (Ken Johnson) In two seasons with San Francisco, Simpson averaged just 3.7 yards per carry and totaled 1,271 scrimmage yards in 23 games. Meanwhile, the future first-round pick the 49ers traded to get him became the No. 1 overall pick in the 1979 NFL Draft. Unfortunately for San Francisco, it's responsible for a few of the worst NFL trades ever.

San Francisco 49ers give up the future for Trey Lance

Quarterback desperation is responsible for another one of the worst NFL trades ever. Dissatisfied with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, coach Kyle Shanahan traded three first-round picks to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft for Trey Lance. It was a massive gamble on a quarterback who made just one start the previous season and otherwise was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. San Francisco 49ers received: Trey Lance

Trey Lance Miami Dolphins received: 2021 1st (used in Jaylen Waddle trade), 2022 1st (used in Tyreek Hill trade), 2022 3rd (Channing Tindall), 2023 1st (traded for Bradley Chubb) It proved to be an all-time heist for the Miami Dolphins. While the only player hand-picked by Miami didn't make a direct impact, the Dolphins used the draft picks acquired from San Francisco to land Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Bradley Chubb. Things eventually worked out at quarterback for San Francisco thanks to Brock Purdy, but that's just remarkable luck.

Minnesota Vikings’ infamous Herschel Walker trade

