NFL insider addresses likelihood of Green Bay Packers signing Ryan Tannehill

The Green Bay Packers ran into a nightmare in their season opener. Not only did Matt LaFleur’s team lose 34-29 to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they also lost Jordan Love for up to three to six weeks with an MCL sprain. Now, some are calling upon Ryan Tannehill, wondering if he’ll help salvage the early portion of the Packers’ season.

After starting with a loss and now being asked to call upon Malik Willis or Sean Clifford, the Packers are in a rough spot. This has led to some outside speculation that the Packers could look to strengthen their depth by bringing in another quarterback. The game happened on Friday, and the Packers haven’t made a move in the past two days. However, one name that’s been heavily linked to Green Bay is Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill waiting for ‘perfect opportunity’

While an experienced 13-year-vet like Ryan Tannehill may be an ideal short-term replacement until Jordan Love returns to health, he might not be available. On paper, Tannehill would seem to fit the Packers well as a somewhat mobile quarterback who excels with play-action. Yet, is the 36-year-old interested in joining Green Bay?

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tannehill has received interest from several teams throughout the offseason. Yet, he remains a free agent. But Rapoport says the former Dolphins and Titans QB is waiting for the “perfect opportunity.”

“Sources say it would take a playoff contender in need of a quarterback, a team with a strong offensive line and offensive weapons. The money also would have to be right.” Ian Rapoport on Ryan Tannehill comeback

Tannehill has been staying in shape and throwing to local receivers, so if the opportunity arrives, he’s seemingly ready to answer the call.

