NFL insider reveals timeline for Micah Parsons contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

The ink hasn’t even dried on CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott’s new contracts with the Dallas Cowboys. Both received extensions that make them among the NFL’s highest-paid players. But what about Micah Parsons?

The superstar Cowboys defender is one of the best players in the NFL. But he’s only under contract through the 2025-26 season. This places Parsons in a similar situation to how Lamb and Prescott started this past offseason.

While an in-season extension is still possible, most teams wait until the offseason to negotiate massive contracts. Will the same remain true for how the Cowboys handle negotiations with Parsons?

Micah Parsons could get the Dak Prescott treatment from Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys executed Dak Prescott’s contract extension at the last minute, right before their regular season kicked off. Now that the season has started, it’s expected that Micah Parsons will have to wait until the offseason to get his big payday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Parsons is “settling in for a long wait for a payday.” Parsons is reportedly in “no rush for a deal.”

Rapoport adds, “Don’t be surprised if Parsons’ timeline for a potential big-money extension is similar to that of Prescott.”

As mentioned, Prescott waited until hours before the Cowboys kicked off their season. Yet, Parsons understands that waiting out the market while seeing which other star defenders land new contracts will only make his pockets deeper in the long run.

