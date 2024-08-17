Denver Broncos head coach reveals wild detail on how fast he was sold on Bo Nix being next starting QB

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos surprised some when they made Bo Nix the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it seems that the former Oregon star sold the team almost immediately that he was the player they always wanted.

One of the biggest stories in Broncos training camp this summer is if first-round pick Bo Nix can show the potential that wins him the starting quarterback job. And in his first opportunity in Denver’s preseason debut, he took a big step closer to achieving that goal.

Nix connecting on 15 of his 21 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown over four scoring drives made the Broncos look pretty smart. However, when the organization drafted him in April, many felt it was a reach and they could have possibly gotten him later in Round 1, or even in Round 2.

Yet, it seems in the early stages of the pre-draft process, Nix blew Denver Broncos brass away with his abilities and he was the player they always wanted in at the 12th pick in Round 1.

Bo Nix stats (Preseason): 15-21 on pass attempts, 125 passing yards, 1 touchdown

“The Broncos knew after 16 throws at Bo Nix’s private workout he was the one,” The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini wrote this week following a conversation with Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

She also added “On the field, the rookie has been dominating the huddle and the playbook. Sean Payton can’t help but gush over what this QB/HC combo could be in the future. Denver has juice!”

There will surely be a notable learning curve for Nix in year one. However, the early reviews on the young QB are still very positive after just a few weeks in training camp.

